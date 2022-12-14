ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orchard Park, NY

chautauquatoday.com

Lake Effect Snow Moves South, Impacts Chautauqua County

A band of heavy lake effect snow that impacted the Buffalo area for much of Saturday began shifting south during the evening and started to impact parts of Chautauqua County overnight. The National Weather Service in Buffalo says significant accumulations are expected within the band of snow. According to meteorologist Liz Jurkowski, the rate of snowfall may be two inches per hour as the snow continues to shift south...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Lake Effect Snow Brushes North County Overnight, More on the Way This Evening

Portions of northern Chautauqua County picked up some lake effect snow overnight from a band that is currently to our north. According to meteorologist John Rozbicki with the National Weather Service in Buffalo, the snowband will continue to head north, gradually organize and impact the Buffalo area during the day Saturday. He says the winds will shift to a more westerly direction during the evening, bringing the snow back south...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
The Spun

Look: Here's How Much Snow Buffalo Is Expecting This Weekend

The Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins tomorrow in a game that could decide the AFC East title. But there's snow in the forecast - and a decent amount of it too. According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, there is a Lake Effect snow warning in upstate New York starting tonight and going into the weekend. The Buffalo area alone is in danger of getting up to two feet of snow.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Winter storm updates: The latest across WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York is used to lake effect snow storms. Less than a month after November's historic storm, the region is bracing for another one. The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning for northern Erie and Genesee counties from 7 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Sunday. Heavy lake-effect snow is expected and could lead to dangerous travel with snow-covered roads and whiteout conditions. Snow totals for this region could range between 10 to 18 inches.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Look: Weather Conditions For Bills-Dolphins Game Are Getting Worse

This Saturday evening's matchup between the Bills and Dolphins could be heavily impacted by the weather. It's been reported by the National Weather Service in Buffalo that 18-22 inches of snow could hit the area from Friday to Monday. To make matters worse, the heaviest snow in Orchard Park is expected to fall during the actual game.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Bomb Threat Made At Building In Downtown Buffalo

A bomb threat was made at a building in downtown Buffalo. A threat was also made at another building. On the morning of Friday, December 16, 2022, there was a huge police presence outside of the Erie County Courthouse and Old County Hall buildings. According to WGRZ Channel 2, a...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Tonawanda man shot and killed Friday in City of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Tonawanda man was shot and killed Friday evening in the City of Buffalo. The 33-year-old man was shot several times around 6:30 p.m. near Orleans Street and Alice Avenue, near Bailey and Kensington avenues. Northeast District officers for Buffalo Police responded to the call, according...
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Man from Orchard Park arrested for DWI

On December 11, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Steven R. Salisbury, 40 of Orchard Park, NY for driving while intoxicated. On December 11,2022, Troopers conducted a DWI checkpoint at Quaker Rd. and SR 20A in the town of Aurora. Salisbury was placed under arrest after failing SFST’s and transported to SP Elma for processing. Salisbury recorded .11% BAC.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Tonawanda man killed in shooting Friday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tonawanda man was killed in a shooting on Friday night, according to Buffalo police. The incident is said to have occurred just after 6:30 p.m. Friday near Orleans Street and Alice Avenue, where a 33-year-old male was struck multiple times. He died later on at ECMC. The incident is still […]
TONAWANDA, NY
WBEN 930AM

Carolcade celebrates 50 years in East Aurora

A beloved East Aurora tradition celebrates 50 years this weekend. Carolcade takes place in front of Vidler’s 5 and 10 on Main Street Saturday at 7pm for a Christmas carol sing-a-long. “It’s kind of like Whoville,” said Vidler’s owner Don Vidler.
EAST AURORA, NY
WKBW-TV

'Good Neighbor' helps woman on busy highway after tire blowout

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's a story that lives up to the moniker: "The City of Good Neighbors", and it all started with a drive down the Kensington Expressway. On a typical Friday, Chrystina White-Lopez gets ready to head into work, as nurse in the covid testing RV, at the Erie County Medical Center.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Unmistakable Buffalo Shape Captured In The Sky Over Buffalo

There are plenty of things in life that make you second guess what you're seeing. But this seems to be pretty cut and dry. Over the years, you've probably heard stories of people who think they see silhouettes of Jesus in a piece of toast. And who hasn't laid on their back on a nice summer day and looked for shapes that come about in the clouds? Sometimes you look at them and think, "I don't know...that doesn't really look like that to me."
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Hochul announces projects tied to $10 million North Tonawanda revitalization

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul revealed 14 transformational projects that will soon be taking place in North Tonawanda as part of the $10 million downtown revitalization initiative within the city. The revitalization efforts are focused on implementing a series of projects that strengthen Webster Street while expanding development to Tonawanda Island and […]
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Cheektowaga, NY

Cheektowaga is a town in New York located in Erie County. As the second-largest inner suburb of Buffalo, Cheektowaga has a rich urbanized culture with several interesting attractions. The town is home to amusement centers and shopping complexes, making it a great side-trip destination if you plan to go to...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY

