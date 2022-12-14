Read full article on original website
outlooknewspapers.com
Nitros, Falcons, Tornados in Nonleague Action
First published in the Dec. 10 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Glendale High School varsity girls’ water polo team lost at Louisville High in Woodland Hills, 11-7, in a nonleague game on Tuesday. The Nitros were edged at Pasadena Poly, 10-9, in a nonleague game last Saturday....
outlooknewspapers.com
Bulldogs, Bears Compete in Claremont Tournament
First published in the Dec. 10 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank High School varsity girls’ water polo team lost at South Pasadena, 17-8, in a nonleague game on Tuesday. Senior Valentina Angle registered three goals and one steal while sophomore Frida Mejia added a pair of...
outlooknewspapers.com
Bulldogs Lose at Monrovia; Bears Idle
First published in the Dec. 10 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank High School varsity girls’ soccer team lost at Monrovia, 8-1, in a nonleague game on Tuesday. Junior Emma Batista scored the lone goal in the first half for the Bulldogs while sophomore Maneh Nersesyan was credited with an assist.
outlooknewspapers.com
Kardosh Breaks Burroughs’ 3-Point Record
First published in the Dec. 10 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burroughs High School varsity boys’ basketball team lost against visiting La Cañada, 63-51, in its tournament championship game last Saturday. Sam Horning finished with 19 points, while Jagger Topp poured in 13 points. The Bears...
Bulldogs finish off historic turnaround with LA Bowl win
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State football team finished off a historic turnaround in Saturday’s Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, as the Bulldogs beat Washington State 29-6 at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles. The Bulldogs became the first team in FBS history to start the season 1-4 and finish with 10 wins. They closed […]
outlooknewspapers.com
Local Squads Open League This Week
First published in the Dec. 10 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Crescenta Valley High School varsity girls’ basketball team edged Ventura, 54-52, in the Calabasas Viewpoint tournament finale last Saturday. Junior Lulu Arzoumanian racked up 18 points, five steals, four assists and three rebounds, junior Kylie Ray...
outlooknewspapers.com
Burbank, Burroughs Athletes Earn Postseason Honors
First published in the Dec. 10 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Pacific League recently released its all-league honors for football, girls’ volleyball, boys’ water polo, girls’ tennis and cross-country following the completion of the CIF fall sports season. Burroughs and Burbank high school athletes were...
CIF-SS This Week Episode 18: St. John Bosco wins state championship, Harvey Kitani interview
Check out the latest episode of CIF-SS This Week right here
outlooknewspapers.com
Burroughs, Burbank Open League This Week
First published in the Dec. 10 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burroughs High School varsity boys’ soccer team lost to visiting Crescenta Valley High of La Crescenta, 4-0, in a Ralph Brandt Tournament game on Wednesday. The Bears edged visiting La Cañada, 3-2, in a tournament game...
outlooknewspapers.com
Falcons, Nitros, Tornados All Collect Victories
First published in the Dec. 10 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Crescenta Valley High School boys’ soccer team remained undefeated after blanking host Burroughs High in Burbank, 4-0, in the semifinals of the 29th Ralph Brandt Tournament on Wednesday. Senior Miros Abedian scored a pair of two...
outlooknewspapers.com
CVHS, Hoover, Glendale Kick Off League Action
First published in the Dec. 10 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Crescenta Valley High School varsity girls’ soccer team collected their first win of the season after routing host Marshall High in Los Angeles, 4-1, on Monday. Marshall drew first blood but a pair of goals by...
UCLA Receives a Friday Morning “BOOM!"
On Friday morning, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. Young also tweeted, “It all starts up front!” This could indicate that the commitment could be a lineman, but it is unknown at this time. Currently, there is quite...
Dorian Thompson-Robinson Talks Possibly Playing in Bowl Game, Final Weeks at UCLA, More
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson talks about possibly playing in a bowl game, his final weeks at UCLA, what kind of role he plays as a recruiter, and more.
thecomeback.com
Labor board makes shocking decision on USC athletes
In a landmark ruling, a local National Labor Relations Board has found that USC football and basketball players are employees of the university, Pac-12 and NCAA. If the finding is upheld in court, it could apply to athletes who play basketball or football at other private universities, giving them the rights of employees, including the right to unionize.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Water and Power Linemen Placed Ninth in International Lineman’s Rodeo
Pasadena ranked higher overall than the other Southern California municipalities in the International Lineman’s Rodeo held in Kansas City this October. Jeffrey Kightlinger, Pasadena Water and Power Interim General Manager, said the department recently participated in the International Lineman’s Rodeo in Kansas City and placed 9th in a field of 33 municipal utilities, and 67th out of 242 teams overall.
inglewoodtoday.com
It’s official Butts supreme reign enduresDotson rejected by 70 percent of voters
Across town to the north, Los Angeles officially welcomed its first woman Mayor in Karen Bass, but in the City of Inglewood James T. Butts, Jr. glorious legacy of establishing the once troubled sliver of the South Bay will endure as the Inglewood General Election certification was completed on Dec. 13th.
Toasted Bun Owners to Take Over Glendale’s Central Grille
The Grille by Toasted Bun will soon make its debut
coloradoboulevard.net
Off the Wall in Alhambra
On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the Alhambra Historical Society will host an event entitled “Off the Wall in Alhambra: The History of Alhambra’s Vans Store,” which will feature a presentation by Catherine Acosta, Vans’ Archivist and Brand Historian and Steve Van Doren, Vans’ Vice President of Promotions and Events and son of Vans co-founder Paul Van Doren. The presentation will take place at 7:00 pm at Alhambra’s Masonic Lodge, 9 West Woodward Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91801. The event will be free to the general public; light refreshments will be served; and parking is free. To register for the event, visit this link.
knock-la.com
Hemet Rapper Spank Nitti James Takes Over LA Music Scene
A couple weeks ago on a cold winter night, I drove to the R Baron MoneyCorps Music Group’s studios in Hollywood for an interview with Spank Nitti James. Spank has been heating up the Inland Empire and Los Angeles streets since he dropped his debut single “Caucasian” in 2018. The song gained him millions of views and supporters, and he followed up by dropping a mixtape. One of his latest singles, “Dirt On My Jersey” featuring JayLuckk, dropped a month ago.
KTLA.com
L.A. public schools set new graduation record
Los Angeles public school officials are celebrating a record number of students graduating in the 2021-22 school year, the district announced Thursday. About 86.1% of students completed their graduation requirements, marking a 4.5% increase over 2020-2021 and a 7% increase over 2018-2019, the Los Angeles Unified School District said in a news release.
