Pasadena, CA

outlooknewspapers.com

Nitros, Falcons, Tornados in Nonleague Action

First published in the Dec. 10 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Glendale High School varsity girls’ water polo team lost at Louisville High in Woodland Hills, 11-7, in a nonleague game on Tuesday. The Nitros were edged at Pasadena Poly, 10-9, in a nonleague game last Saturday....
GLENDALE, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Bulldogs, Bears Compete in Claremont Tournament

First published in the Dec. 10 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank High School varsity girls’ water polo team lost at South Pasadena, 17-8, in a nonleague game on Tuesday. Senior Valentina Angle registered three goals and one steal while sophomore Frida Mejia added a pair of...
BURBANK, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Bulldogs Lose at Monrovia; Bears Idle

First published in the Dec. 10 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank High School varsity girls’ soccer team lost at Monrovia, 8-1, in a nonleague game on Tuesday. Junior Emma Batista scored the lone goal in the first half for the Bulldogs while sophomore Maneh Nersesyan was credited with an assist.
BURBANK, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Kardosh Breaks Burroughs’ 3-Point Record

First published in the Dec. 10 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burroughs High School varsity boys’ basketball team lost against visiting La Cañada, 63-51, in its tournament championship game last Saturday. Sam Horning finished with 19 points, while Jagger Topp poured in 13 points. The Bears...
BURBANK, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Bulldogs finish off historic turnaround with LA Bowl win

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State football team finished off a historic turnaround in Saturday’s Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, as the Bulldogs beat Washington State 29-6 at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles. The Bulldogs became the first team in FBS history to start the season 1-4 and finish with 10 wins. They closed […]
FRESNO, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Local Squads Open League This Week

First published in the Dec. 10 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Crescenta Valley High School varsity girls’ basketball team edged Ventura, 54-52, in the Calabasas Viewpoint tournament finale last Saturday. Junior Lulu Arzoumanian racked up 18 points, five steals, four assists and three rebounds, junior Kylie Ray...
GLENDALE, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Burbank, Burroughs Athletes Earn Postseason Honors

First published in the Dec. 10 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Pacific League recently released its all-league honors for football, girls’ volleyball, boys’ water polo, girls’ tennis and cross-country following the completion of the CIF fall sports season. Burroughs and Burbank high school athletes were...
BURBANK, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Burroughs, Burbank Open League This Week

First published in the Dec. 10 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burroughs High School varsity boys’ soccer team lost to visiting Crescenta Valley High of La Crescenta, 4-0, in a Ralph Brandt Tournament game on Wednesday. The Bears edged visiting La Cañada, 3-2, in a tournament game...
BURBANK, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Falcons, Nitros, Tornados All Collect Victories

First published in the Dec. 10 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Crescenta Valley High School boys’ soccer team remained undefeated after blanking host Burroughs High in Burbank, 4-0, in the semifinals of the 29th Ralph Brandt Tournament on Wednesday. Senior Miros Abedian scored a pair of two...
GLENDALE, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

CVHS, Hoover, Glendale Kick Off League Action

First published in the Dec. 10 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Crescenta Valley High School varsity girls’ soccer team collected their first win of the season after routing host Marshall High in Los Angeles, 4-1, on Monday. Marshall drew first blood but a pair of goals by...
GLENDALE, CA
247Sports

UCLA Receives a Friday Morning “BOOM!"

On Friday morning, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. Young also tweeted, “It all starts up front!” This could indicate that the commitment could be a lineman, but it is unknown at this time. Currently, there is quite...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Labor board makes shocking decision on USC athletes

In a landmark ruling, a local National Labor Relations Board has found that USC football and basketball players are employees of the university, Pac-12 and NCAA. If the finding is upheld in court, it could apply to athletes who play basketball or football at other private universities, giving them the rights of employees, including the right to unionize.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Water and Power Linemen Placed Ninth in International Lineman’s Rodeo

Pasadena ranked higher overall than the other Southern California municipalities in the International Lineman’s Rodeo held in Kansas City this October. Jeffrey Kightlinger, Pasadena Water and Power Interim General Manager, said the department recently participated in the International Lineman’s Rodeo in Kansas City and placed 9th in a field of 33 municipal utilities, and 67th out of 242 teams overall.
PASADENA, CA
Off the Wall in Alhambra

Off the Wall in Alhambra

On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the Alhambra Historical Society will host an event entitled “Off the Wall in Alhambra: The History of Alhambra’s Vans Store,” which will feature a presentation by Catherine Acosta, Vans’ Archivist and Brand Historian and Steve Van Doren, Vans’ Vice President of Promotions and Events and son of Vans co-founder Paul Van Doren. The presentation will take place at 7:00 pm at Alhambra’s Masonic Lodge, 9 West Woodward Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91801. The event will be free to the general public; light refreshments will be served; and parking is free. To register for the event, visit this link.
ALHAMBRA, CA
knock-la.com

Hemet Rapper Spank Nitti James Takes Over LA Music Scene

A couple weeks ago on a cold winter night, I drove to the R Baron MoneyCorps Music Group’s studios in Hollywood for an interview with Spank Nitti James. Spank has been heating up the Inland Empire and Los Angeles streets since he dropped his debut single “Caucasian” in 2018. The song gained him millions of views and supporters, and he followed up by dropping a mixtape. One of his latest singles, “Dirt On My Jersey” featuring JayLuckk, dropped a month ago.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

L.A. public schools set new graduation record

Los Angeles public school officials are celebrating a record number of students graduating in the 2021-22 school year, the district announced Thursday. About 86.1% of students completed their graduation requirements, marking a 4.5% increase over 2020-2021 and a 7% increase over 2018-2019, the Los Angeles Unified School District said in a news release.
LOS ANGELES, CA

