This New Jersey town makes the ‘Most expensive parking’ list
Everything in New Jersey is expensive, including parking. A new study put out by driver education website Zutobi says one New Jersey city makes the top ten of most expensive parking. The New Jersey town on the list is, unsurprisingly, Jersey City, which ranked 9th for 3 hour parking at...
NBC New York
The 5 U.S. Cities Expected to Have the Highest Rent Prices in 2023
New York City is expected to be the most expensive U.S. rental market in 2023 — and it would take something "seismic" for that to change, according to online realtor Zumper. There are five cities where rent prices are predicted to cost the most next year, based on existing rent prices and projected demand, per an analysis provided by Zumper. While New York is "definitely" No. 1, the other four spots were not ranked since they're too close to call.
Some NJ stations give gift of below $3 gas at pump this holiday season
It almost feels like sticker shock, but for the right reasons. Gas prices in New Jersey below $3 a gallon? Can it be real?. It's been so long since we've seen that, after many months of record-breaking high prices. Who remembers when some gas stations in The Garden State broke the $5 per gallon limit? It wasn't a pretty site.
wrnjradio.com
Item 9 Labs Corp. plans to open its first New Jersey recreational dispensary in Somerset County
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – Item 9 Labs Corp., a vertically integrated U.S. cannabis franchisor and operator, announced Friday that its dispensary franchise, Unity Rd., is expanding its footprint with a new store in Franklin Township in Somerset County. This marks the fourth U.S. state for the burgeoning...
Almost $200 million in NJ cannabis sales in first 6 months after legalization
There were almost $200 million in legal recreational cannabis sales between when New Jersey legalized weed in April and September, the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission announced Friday.
It was called one of the worst nursing homes in N.J, Why did it take so long to shut it down?
She still remembers the smell. The first time Anna Velez Negrón came to visit her uncle, she was all but assaulted by the vile odor of excrement when she entered the nursing home off a rural, two-lane road in Sussex County. “As soon as we walked in the double...
The best Christmas town in New Jersey
There are so many great towns to visit during the holidays. Most of them are decorated with lights, and some have elaborate festivals and Christmas displays. Most of us go to where we're familiar with, or a nice town that's within a half-hour drive from where we live. Travel and...
Financially, New Jersey is the worst of the worst according to report
TRENTON, NJ – A report by the University of Denver says when it comes to the financial state of all 50 states in America, New Jersey is the worst of the worst. The Garden State ranks dead last. The report is the university’s 13th annual “Truth in Accounting” report by a neutral and non-partisan research group. “Government reports are lengthy, cumbersome, and sometimes misleading documents. At Truth in Accounting (TIA), we believe that taxpayers and citizens deserve easy-to-understand, truthful, and transparent financial information from their governments,” the University said. New Jersey was actually named the #1 sinkhole state by the The post Financially, New Jersey is the worst of the worst according to report appeared first on Shore News Network.
This is how much you have to earn in New Jersey to be ‘middle class’
If you can make it here you can make it anywhere right? For all of its awesome qualities, New Jersey is not easy. In particular, we are challenged financially in ways that other people across the country are not. In fact, you may or may not even qualify as a middle-class family anymore.
This NJ restaurant is picked as having ‘tastiest nachos’ in New Jersey
No matter where you go in New Jersey, you're bound to find a restaurant that offers great nachos, but one foodie website has determined which restaurant has the best nachos in the state. Lovefood, is a well-respected site that is never short on food opinions and is regularly right on...
N.J. adult legal weed tops $116 million in sales from July to September
Demand for legalized recreational adult weed continued to grow in New Jersey as sales topped $116.5 million from July to September of this year. The revenue amount announced by the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission on Friday represents a 46 percent increase from sales receipts of $80 million in adult weed revenue generated from late April to June, when 13 state dispensaries expanded to adult weed sales for the first time.
Port Authority toll increases: How much more will Staten Islanders pay in 2023?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey set to increase tolls on three Staten Island bridges in the coming weeks, borough residents will be met with higher E-ZPass bills in the new year. On Thursday, The Port Authority of New York and New...
New Jersey chef wins television baking competition
A “Jersey girl” wound up as the big winner in the Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, besting competitors from across the country for the $50,000 grand prize. Cristina Vazquez, owner and pastry chef of Petal Dust Cakery in Glen Rock, was the winner of the Prime Video series. According...
New York YIMBY
Excavation Progresses for One Journal Square Twin-Skyscraper Development in Jersey City, New Jersey
The 15th-tallest building on our year-end countdown is One Journal Square, a two-tower residential and retail complex at 10 Journal Square Plaza in the Journal Square section of Jersey City, New Jersey. Designed by Woods Bagot and developed by Kushner Real Estate Group, the $1 billion project comprises two 64-story, 710-foot-tall skyscrapers with 1,723 units above a shared podium with 40,000 square feet of retail space and an enclosed parking garage. The development will also include a public plaza. ADJ Construction is the general contractor for the property, which is located directly next to the Journal Square PATH Station and bound by Sip Avenue to the south and Bergen Avenue to the west.
Tired Of New Jersey Taxes? Breathtaking Town Is Offering You 30K To Move Here
Have you ever gone on vacation and said, “that’s it, we’re moving. I'm just not going home". We’ve all felt that way at one time or another, but with this gorgeous little town’s offer, you can actually do it. What I’m about to tell you seems too good to be true, but I looked into it and it's the real deal. There's a town in Italy willing to pay you 30K to move there.
Schedule of social security benefits for selected NY families arrived
Millions of Americans might receive the money in the next few weeks. If you live in New York City, you must have an idea that the prices of food, clothing, and shelter are going up every day. Also, the rate of unemployment is something close to 5.6 percent.
Paterson, NJ ranks high as a best city in America for cookie lovers
Face it: we are bombarded with the smell of an oven-baked cookie probably on an average of once a week. Lawn Love went on a cookie mission to find cities across America that had easy access to fresh cookies, other than a few steps from your oven. It doesn’t matter...
Go-Karts on Ice in Newark, New Jersey Look Totally Worth the Ride!
Love spending time on the ice in the colder months but aren't exactly great at ice skating? Why not try ice go-karting? We tell you where to find it here in New Jersey. These are some of the coolest-looking go-karts I've ever seen! They're like a cross between snow tubes and bumper cars but they glide over ice.
New Jersey Is Heating Up More Than Any Other State In America
Whether you think it's a weather trend or global warming, one thing is undisputed, at least according to a recent report. New Jersey is warming up, and we're doing it faster than any other state in America. We are all concerned about our environment, and we are thinking about our...
Let it snow: The last time we saw snow for Christmas in NJ
Christmas is almost here. And with it, comes the thought of a white Christmas. Yes, it has snowed on Christmas in New Jersey before, but it is rare. In terms of opinion, it's mainly mixed. Some would love to see snow on Christmas, while others would prefer the sunshine. Of course, the opinion of kids most likely differs from adults.
