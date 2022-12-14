ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

NBC New York

The 5 U.S. Cities Expected to Have the Highest Rent Prices in 2023

New York City is expected to be the most expensive U.S. rental market in 2023 — and it would take something "seismic" for that to change, according to online realtor Zumper. There are five cities where rent prices are predicted to cost the most next year, based on existing rent prices and projected demand, per an analysis provided by Zumper. While New York is "definitely" No. 1, the other four spots were not ranked since they're too close to call.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Beach Radio

The best Christmas town in New Jersey

There are so many great towns to visit during the holidays. Most of them are decorated with lights, and some have elaborate festivals and Christmas displays. Most of us go to where we're familiar with, or a nice town that's within a half-hour drive from where we live. Travel and...
CAPE MAY, NJ
Shore News Network

Financially, New Jersey is the worst of the worst according to report

TRENTON, NJ – A report by the University of Denver says when it comes to the financial state of all 50 states in America, New Jersey is the worst of the worst. The Garden State ranks dead last. The report is the university’s 13th annual “Truth in Accounting” report by a neutral and non-partisan research group. “Government reports are lengthy, cumbersome, and sometimes misleading documents. At Truth in Accounting (TIA), we believe that taxpayers and citizens deserve easy-to-understand, truthful, and transparent financial information from their governments,” the University said. New Jersey was actually named the #1 sinkhole state by the The post Financially, New Jersey is the worst of the worst according to report appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

N.J. adult legal weed tops $116 million in sales from July to September

Demand for legalized recreational adult weed continued to grow in New Jersey as sales topped $116.5 million from July to September of this year. The revenue amount announced by the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission on Friday represents a 46 percent increase from sales receipts of $80 million in adult weed revenue generated from late April to June, when 13 state dispensaries expanded to adult weed sales for the first time.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

New Jersey chef wins television baking competition

A “Jersey girl” wound up as the big winner in the Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, besting competitors from across the country for the $50,000 grand prize. Cristina Vazquez, owner and pastry chef of Petal Dust Cakery in Glen Rock, was the winner of the Prime Video series. According...
GLEN ROCK, NJ
New York YIMBY

Excavation Progresses for One Journal Square Twin-Skyscraper Development in Jersey City, New Jersey

The 15th-tallest building on our year-end countdown is One Journal Square, a two-tower residential and retail complex at 10 Journal Square Plaza in the Journal Square section of Jersey City, New Jersey. Designed by Woods Bagot and developed by Kushner Real Estate Group, the $1 billion project comprises two 64-story, 710-foot-tall skyscrapers with 1,723 units above a shared podium with 40,000 square feet of retail space and an enclosed parking garage. The development will also include a public plaza. ADJ Construction is the general contractor for the property, which is located directly next to the Journal Square PATH Station and bound by Sip Avenue to the south and Bergen Avenue to the west.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Beach Radio

Tired Of New Jersey Taxes? Breathtaking Town Is Offering You 30K To Move Here

Have you ever gone on vacation and said, “that’s it, we’re moving. I'm just not going home". We’ve all felt that way at one time or another, but with this gorgeous little town’s offer, you can actually do it. What I’m about to tell you seems too good to be true, but I looked into it and it's the real deal. There's a town in Italy willing to pay you 30K to move there.
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

Let it snow: The last time we saw snow for Christmas in NJ

Christmas is almost here. And with it, comes the thought of a white Christmas. Yes, it has snowed on Christmas in New Jersey before, but it is rare. In terms of opinion, it's mainly mixed. Some would love to see snow on Christmas, while others would prefer the sunshine. Of course, the opinion of kids most likely differs from adults.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
