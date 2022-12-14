ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haledon, NJ

105.7 The Hawk

Pennington School grad shot to death at Hopewell Township, NJ nature preserve

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — The shocking death of a Pennington School graduate at a nature preserve last night is under investigation by homicide detectives. Phillip Urban, 20, of Manalapan, was shot and killed Saturday evening at around 7 p.m., according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. He graduated from the Pennington School this past June after attending for his junior and senior years, a school spokesperson confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, OH
105.7 The Hawk

Great New Jersey charity helping women and children

My friend Martino Cartier launched an organization based on providing women battling cancer, who are losing their hair from chemo, an opportunity to get a wig that hopefully brings back a sense of normalcy. The organization is called WIGS & WISHES. The group also grants wishes for kids, many of...
NEW JERSEY STATE
105.7 The Hawk

New Jersey chef wins television baking competition

A “Jersey girl” wound up as the big winner in the Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, besting competitors from across the country for the $50,000 grand prize. Cristina Vazquez, owner and pastry chef of Petal Dust Cakery in Glen Rock, was the winner of the Prime Video series. According...
GLEN ROCK, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Person struck, killed by NJ Transit train near Spring Lake station

SPRING LAKE — A person was struck and killed by an NJ Transit train near a Jersey Shore station late Thursday night. A male was stuck and killed on the North Jersey Coast Line near the Spring Lake station, according to an NJ Transit spokesperson. None of the six passengers or crew on board Train 4398, the final shuttle train of the day between Bay Head and Long Branch, was injured.
SPRING LAKE, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

NJ school early dismissals for snow, ice — Thurs, Dec. 15

The timing of the first nor'easter of the season has led some schools and districts to dismiss classes early on Thursday. Precipitation began as sleet and freezing rain as it began first in South Jersey where it will turn over to rain as temperatures rise into the mid-40s, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. It will stay snow north of Route 78 and west of Route 287 where temperatures will get only into the mid-30s.
NEW JERSEY STATE
105.7 The Hawk

Toll hikes locked in for 2023 – What NJ drivers will pay

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has locked in toll hikes for Garden State commuters for 2023. Commissioners approved an $8.3 billion dollar capital and operating budget that includes a $1 increase in tolls for to cross over or under the Hudson River. Path fares will increase by 25-cents. The fare to ride the AirTrain also increases by a quarter to $8.25. Path fares do not increase in this budget.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
105.7 The Hawk

The best Christmas town in New Jersey

There are so many great towns to visit during the holidays. Most of them are decorated with lights, and some have elaborate festivals and Christmas displays. Most of us go to where we're familiar with, or a nice town that's within a half-hour drive from where we live. Travel and...
CAPE MAY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Rutgers student fractures skull in illegal hazing incident, lawsuit says

New Jersey law bans hazing of college students and imposes harsh penalties on those who engage in the practice. Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation making hazing a criminal act in 2021. The law is named after Timothy Piazza. Piazza died in 2017 after pledging a Penn State fraternity. He fell down the stairs after being forced to drink a dangerous amount of alcohol as part of a hazing ritual.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Toms River, NJ

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
