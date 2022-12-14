Read full article on original website
Students, adult bring 3 guns to chaotic NJ school fight, cops say
PATERSON — Four people including three juveniles and an 18-year-old man have been arrested following a violent fight at a local school that nearly escalated into a full-blown firefight, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes. Paterson cops at John F. Kennedy High School reported seizing three loaded handguns...
Pennington School grad shot to death at Hopewell Township, NJ nature preserve
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — The shocking death of a Pennington School graduate at a nature preserve last night is under investigation by homicide detectives. Phillip Urban, 20, of Manalapan, was shot and killed Saturday evening at around 7 p.m., according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. He graduated from the Pennington School this past June after attending for his junior and senior years, a school spokesperson confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.
Four more catalytic converter thefts as Monmouth County, NJ officials continue push for change
Ocean Township Police have announced the arrest of four Camden residents who took the drive north and stole several catalytic converters. This is just the latest incident of catalytic converter thefts taking place in New Jersey. In the early morning hours Wednesday in Ocean Township, police officers pulled up to...
NJ Speaker scolds fellow lawmakers – ‘We are better than that’
When New Jersey State Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin heard one lawmakers call another an "a**hole" during a recent debate, it was the last straw. Before Thursday's voting session at the State House, Coughlin (D-Middlesex) stood at the lectern and gave the 76 members present in the Assembly chamber a nearly four-minute verbal spanking.
This New Jersey town makes the ‘Most expensive parking’ list
Everything in New Jersey is expensive, including parking. A new study put out by driver education website Zutobi says one New Jersey city makes the top ten of most expensive parking. The New Jersey town on the list is, unsurprisingly, Jersey City, which ranked 9th for 3 hour parking at...
One NJ town just said NO to another warehouse. But developer will fight
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Opponents to a 2 million-square-foot warehouse project off the New Jersey Turnpike in Gloucester County won a battle in their fight to stop the project Thursday night but there could be a long war ahead. Residents packed the Pleasant Valley School and told the Harrison Township...
Paterson, NJ ranks high as a best city in America for cookie lovers
Face it: we are bombarded with the smell of an oven-baked cookie probably on an average of once a week. Lawn Love went on a cookie mission to find cities across America that had easy access to fresh cookies, other than a few steps from your oven. It doesn’t matter...
Ocean County, NJ State Lawmakers seek to ban the use of TikTok on state issued devices
Ocean County 10th District State Lawmakers are making a push to prevent the TikTok app from being installed on any and all electronic devices issued by the state of New Jersey through legislation they plan to introduce soon. Across the United States, many are considering or implementing a ban on...
Great New Jersey charity helping women and children
My friend Martino Cartier launched an organization based on providing women battling cancer, who are losing their hair from chemo, an opportunity to get a wig that hopefully brings back a sense of normalcy. The organization is called WIGS & WISHES. The group also grants wishes for kids, many of...
The oldest pizzeria in NJ puts something strange on their pies
Any time we have a discussion on the air about pizza, it lights up the phones. Everyone knows that pizza is one of the most important foods in the New Jersey landscape. We don’t know exactly why that is, but I am not here to discuss that anyway. What I do want to talk about is what is arguably the oldest pizza place in New Jersey.
New Jersey chef wins television baking competition
A “Jersey girl” wound up as the big winner in the Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, besting competitors from across the country for the $50,000 grand prize. Cristina Vazquez, owner and pastry chef of Petal Dust Cakery in Glen Rock, was the winner of the Prime Video series. According...
Person struck, killed by NJ Transit train near Spring Lake station
SPRING LAKE — A person was struck and killed by an NJ Transit train near a Jersey Shore station late Thursday night. A male was stuck and killed on the North Jersey Coast Line near the Spring Lake station, according to an NJ Transit spokesperson. None of the six passengers or crew on board Train 4398, the final shuttle train of the day between Bay Head and Long Branch, was injured.
Great NJ historic sites to check out during winter break
If you’re looking for an interesting and educational way to spend your winter break, why not explore the history of New Jersey by visiting some of its best historic sites?. New Jersey has a rich history, with many sites that tell the story of the state’s past. Here...
NJ school early dismissals for snow, ice — Thurs, Dec. 15
The timing of the first nor'easter of the season has led some schools and districts to dismiss classes early on Thursday. Precipitation began as sleet and freezing rain as it began first in South Jersey where it will turn over to rain as temperatures rise into the mid-40s, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. It will stay snow north of Route 78 and west of Route 287 where temperatures will get only into the mid-30s.
Repeat auto thieves targeted with new bill from NJ lawmaker
As chief of police in Freehold Township, George Baumann has seen the same individuals walk in and out of the courtroom, after being caught for their involvement in an attempted or actual vehicle theft. "They're young — if not juveniles, they're young adults ... and then they're just coming back,...
New Jersey Sandwich Chain Voted Most Superior In The Country
This was voted as the most superior sandwich chain on the market right now, and I don't think we're too surprised that it's a Jersey original. When it comes to deciding where to eat, the options seem limitless, especially in New Jersey. Every time I forget to pack my lunch,...
Toll hikes locked in for 2023 – What NJ drivers will pay
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has locked in toll hikes for Garden State commuters for 2023. Commissioners approved an $8.3 billion dollar capital and operating budget that includes a $1 increase in tolls for to cross over or under the Hudson River. Path fares will increase by 25-cents. The fare to ride the AirTrain also increases by a quarter to $8.25. Path fares do not increase in this budget.
Nasty nor’easter impacts NJ Thursday and Friday: Timeline and totals
Rain, wind, snow, ice, and coastal flooding are all in the forecast for New Jersey over the next 36 to 48 hours. Not everyone will see wintry weather from this powerful coastal storm. There are only two concerns for treacherous travel from this storm:. 1.) Away from the coast, watch...
The best Christmas town in New Jersey
There are so many great towns to visit during the holidays. Most of them are decorated with lights, and some have elaborate festivals and Christmas displays. Most of us go to where we're familiar with, or a nice town that's within a half-hour drive from where we live. Travel and...
Rutgers student fractures skull in illegal hazing incident, lawsuit says
New Jersey law bans hazing of college students and imposes harsh penalties on those who engage in the practice. Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation making hazing a criminal act in 2021. The law is named after Timothy Piazza. Piazza died in 2017 after pledging a Penn State fraternity. He fell down the stairs after being forced to drink a dangerous amount of alcohol as part of a hazing ritual.
