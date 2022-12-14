ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best Christmas town in New Jersey

There are so many great towns to visit during the holidays. Most of them are decorated with lights, and some have elaborate festivals and Christmas displays. Most of us go to where we're familiar with, or a nice town that's within a half-hour drive from where we live. Travel and...
CAPE MAY, NJ
Pennington School grad shot to death at Hopewell Township, NJ nature preserve

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — The shocking death of a Pennington School graduate at a nature preserve last night is under investigation by homicide detectives. Phillip Urban, 20, of Manalapan, was shot and killed Saturday evening at around 7 p.m., according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. He graduated from the Pennington School this past June after attending for his junior and senior years, a school spokesperson confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, OH
New Jersey chef wins television baking competition

A “Jersey girl” wound up as the big winner in the Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, besting competitors from across the country for the $50,000 grand prize. Cristina Vazquez, owner and pastry chef of Petal Dust Cakery in Glen Rock, was the winner of the Prime Video series. According...
GLEN ROCK, NJ
Tired Of New Jersey Taxes? Breathtaking Town Is Offering You 30K To Move Here

Have you ever gone on vacation and said, “that’s it, we’re moving. I'm just not going home". We’ve all felt that way at one time or another, but with this gorgeous little town’s offer, you can actually do it. What I’m about to tell you seems too good to be true, but I looked into it and it's the real deal. There's a town in Italy willing to pay you 30K to move there.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Let it snow: The last time we saw snow for Christmas in NJ

Christmas is almost here. And with it, comes the thought of a white Christmas. Yes, it has snowed on Christmas in New Jersey before, but it is rare. In terms of opinion, it's mainly mixed. Some would love to see snow on Christmas, while others would prefer the sunshine. Of course, the opinion of kids most likely differs from adults.
NEW JERSEY STATE
3 Jersey Shore Towns Make the Most Beautiful List

We all know how beautiful it is living in Ocean County and the Jersey Shore. For us locals, we are spoiled by the beauty and the fun the Jersey Shore brings us. I know definitely our kids will never understand that some people have never seen the beach or ocean in their life. This is just hard for them to believe and for me to believe, but it's the truth.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Person struck, killed by NJ Transit train near Spring Lake station

SPRING LAKE — A person was struck and killed by an NJ Transit train near a Jersey Shore station late Thursday night. A male was stuck and killed on the North Jersey Coast Line near the Spring Lake station, according to an NJ Transit spokesperson. None of the six passengers or crew on board Train 4398, the final shuttle train of the day between Bay Head and Long Branch, was injured.
SPRING LAKE, NJ
Disgusted NJ lawmaker demands better service from MVC

Tis' the season – to be frustrated. New Jersey state Sen. Kristin Corrado, R-Passaic, wants the state Motor Vehicle Commission to partner with AAA to eliminate the need for some Garden State drivers to travel long distances to do MVC transactions. She pointed out the New York Department of...
Ron Jon Surf Shop riding the waves to possible renovation, expansion in Ship Bottom, NJ

The waters are calm for now but there is the potential for some possible action in 2023 at the Ron Jon Surf Shop location in Ship Bottom. Ron Jon Realty Corp. and Ron Jon Surf Shop of Florida applied for a CAFRA permit with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection -- and received by the Ship Bottom Land Use Review Board -- as the most recent of moves along with a Land Use application.
SHIP BOTTOM, NJ
