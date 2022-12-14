Read full article on original website
This New Jersey town makes the ‘Most expensive parking’ list
Everything in New Jersey is expensive, including parking. A new study put out by driver education website Zutobi says one New Jersey city makes the top ten of most expensive parking. The New Jersey town on the list is, unsurprisingly, Jersey City, which ranked 9th for 3 hour parking at...
The best Christmas town in New Jersey
There are so many great towns to visit during the holidays. Most of them are decorated with lights, and some have elaborate festivals and Christmas displays. Most of us go to where we're familiar with, or a nice town that's within a half-hour drive from where we live. Travel and...
Great NJ historic sites to check out during winter break
If you’re looking for an interesting and educational way to spend your winter break, why not explore the history of New Jersey by visiting some of its best historic sites?. New Jersey has a rich history, with many sites that tell the story of the state’s past. Here...
Survey reveals this as New Jersey’s most popular Christmas cookie
What better way to counter the hustle and bustle of the holiday season than enjoying your favorite Christmas cookie?. Okay, maybe a stiff eggnog, but that can be enjoyed after the cookies are done. Baking cookies with loved ones while listening to Christmas music is a great way to deal...
Paterson, NJ ranks high as a best city in America for cookie lovers
Face it: we are bombarded with the smell of an oven-baked cookie probably on an average of once a week. Lawn Love went on a cookie mission to find cities across America that had easy access to fresh cookies, other than a few steps from your oven. It doesn’t matter...
Pennington School grad shot to death at Hopewell Township, NJ nature preserve
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — The shocking death of a Pennington School graduate at a nature preserve last night is under investigation by homicide detectives. Phillip Urban, 20, of Manalapan, was shot and killed Saturday evening at around 7 p.m., according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. He graduated from the Pennington School this past June after attending for his junior and senior years, a school spokesperson confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.
New Jersey chef wins television baking competition
A “Jersey girl” wound up as the big winner in the Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, besting competitors from across the country for the $50,000 grand prize. Cristina Vazquez, owner and pastry chef of Petal Dust Cakery in Glen Rock, was the winner of the Prime Video series. According...
Tired Of New Jersey Taxes? Breathtaking Town Is Offering You 30K To Move Here
Have you ever gone on vacation and said, “that’s it, we’re moving. I'm just not going home". We’ve all felt that way at one time or another, but with this gorgeous little town’s offer, you can actually do it. What I’m about to tell you seems too good to be true, but I looked into it and it's the real deal. There's a town in Italy willing to pay you 30K to move there.
Let it snow: The last time we saw snow for Christmas in NJ
Christmas is almost here. And with it, comes the thought of a white Christmas. Yes, it has snowed on Christmas in New Jersey before, but it is rare. In terms of opinion, it's mainly mixed. Some would love to see snow on Christmas, while others would prefer the sunshine. Of course, the opinion of kids most likely differs from adults.
Popular New Jersey Amusement Park Ranked One Of The Best To Visit In The Winter
Would you ever go to an amusement park in the winter? What if I told you it's supposedly one of the best in the country to visit that time of year?. When I think of amusement parks, I think back to long hot summer days waiting in long queues to hop on my favorite coaster.
New Jersey Is Heating Up More Than Any Other State In America
Whether you think it's a weather trend or global warming, one thing is undisputed, at least according to a recent report. New Jersey is warming up, and we're doing it faster than any other state in America. We are all concerned about our environment, and we are thinking about our...
The oldest pizzeria in NJ puts something strange on their pies
Any time we have a discussion on the air about pizza, it lights up the phones. Everyone knows that pizza is one of the most important foods in the New Jersey landscape. We don’t know exactly why that is, but I am not here to discuss that anyway. What I do want to talk about is what is arguably the oldest pizza place in New Jersey.
3 Jersey Shore Towns Make the Most Beautiful List
We all know how beautiful it is living in Ocean County and the Jersey Shore. For us locals, we are spoiled by the beauty and the fun the Jersey Shore brings us. I know definitely our kids will never understand that some people have never seen the beach or ocean in their life. This is just hard for them to believe and for me to believe, but it's the truth.
Nasty nor’easter impacts NJ Thursday and Friday: Timeline and totals
Rain, wind, snow, ice, and coastal flooding are all in the forecast for New Jersey over the next 36 to 48 hours. Not everyone will see wintry weather from this powerful coastal storm. There are only two concerns for treacherous travel from this storm:. 1.) Away from the coast, watch...
Person struck, killed by NJ Transit train near Spring Lake station
SPRING LAKE — A person was struck and killed by an NJ Transit train near a Jersey Shore station late Thursday night. A male was stuck and killed on the North Jersey Coast Line near the Spring Lake station, according to an NJ Transit spokesperson. None of the six passengers or crew on board Train 4398, the final shuttle train of the day between Bay Head and Long Branch, was injured.
New Jersey Sandwich Chain Voted Most Superior In The Country
This was voted as the most superior sandwich chain on the market right now, and I don't think we're too surprised that it's a Jersey original. When it comes to deciding where to eat, the options seem limitless, especially in New Jersey. Every time I forget to pack my lunch,...
Wondering What’s Coming to the Huge Development Deal in Ocean Twp., NJ
I have as many answers as I could get for you. It's surprising to see all these "things" together for this huge development that's closer and closer to being built in Monmouth County. Wawa, Chick-fil-A, Miller Ale House, Marriott, and Turning Point are all a part of this big plan....
One NJ town just said NO to another warehouse. But developer will fight
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Opponents to a 2 million-square-foot warehouse project off the New Jersey Turnpike in Gloucester County won a battle in their fight to stop the project Thursday night but there could be a long war ahead. Residents packed the Pleasant Valley School and told the Harrison Township...
Disgusted NJ lawmaker demands better service from MVC
Tis' the season – to be frustrated. New Jersey state Sen. Kristin Corrado, R-Passaic, wants the state Motor Vehicle Commission to partner with AAA to eliminate the need for some Garden State drivers to travel long distances to do MVC transactions. She pointed out the New York Department of...
Ron Jon Surf Shop riding the waves to possible renovation, expansion in Ship Bottom, NJ
The waters are calm for now but there is the potential for some possible action in 2023 at the Ron Jon Surf Shop location in Ship Bottom. Ron Jon Realty Corp. and Ron Jon Surf Shop of Florida applied for a CAFRA permit with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection -- and received by the Ship Bottom Land Use Review Board -- as the most recent of moves along with a Land Use application.
