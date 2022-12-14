Read full article on original website
Related
thv11.com
Arkansas hospitals adjusting to spike in strep
According to the World Health Organization, strep A is on the rise in multiple countries. Arkansas Children's is seeing an uptick in strep and flu as RSV decreases.
Strep cases spiking in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The holiday season is that time of year when a lot of different sicknesses are going around. According to the World Health Organization, strep A is on the rise in multiple countries. The Arkansas Children's system confirmed that the Natural State is seeing this rise...
Organ transplant breakthrough used for first time in Arkansas
A preacher and grandfather is thankful for another Christmas after fearing his liver disease wouldn't allow him to make it.
magnoliareporter.com
State up to 64 flu deaths this season
More than 15,900 positive influenza tests have been reported by health care providers to the Arkansas Department of Health since October 2. Reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual numbers of flu cases in the state. Among flu antigen tests this season that can distinguish between influenza A...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 3,761 over past 7 days
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 3,761 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is up from the 3,646 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 537 new cases per day in the state,...
KYTV
Winter energy assistance becoming available soon across the Ozarks
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) announced residents could begin submitting applications for help with winter heating bills starting January 9. LIHEAP is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and is designed to lower the energy burden for low-income households. This...
arkadelphian.com
New SW Ark. hospital wins $6.25M grant after panel debate
Medical center’s only other option was ‘more debt than we originally hoped for’. State lawmakers approved $6.25 million in federal recovery funds for a rural Southwest Arkansas hospital on Tuesday, but not before a couple of senators complained about last-minute funding requests that seemed to bypass legislative procedures.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Arkansas Attorney General Rutledge directs $140 million in opioid settlement funds to state’s general revenue fund
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is directing more than $140 million in opioid settlement money to the state’s general revenue fund. The Arkansas Legislature will be responsible for deciding how to spend the money. Many lawsuits against opioid manufacturers and distributors restrict the use of funds to initiatives addressing...
KATV
Arkansans are more food insecure than other Americans, study finds
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A report released Friday from the Arkansas Governor's Food Desert Working Group finds that Arkansans are more likely to be food insecure than other Americans due to income instability, financial hardships, lack of transportation or nearby grocery stores, and/or other health issues. Based on a...
Arkansas group works to reduce food deserts
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The 2022 Governor's Food Desert Working Group report was released Friday morning and it revealed that more than half of the counties in Arkansas have identified food deserts. The Governor's Food Desert Working Group shared solutions in order to tackle the issue and provide more...
5newsonline.com
Arkansas governor announces TikTok ban on all state-issued devices
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson directed the head of the state's Division of Information Systems to inform all state employees that the TikTok app was banned from being used on state-issued devices. In a tweet sent on Friday, Dec. 16, Hutchinson said he made the directive last...
a-z-animals.com
6 Dinosaurs that Lived in Arkansas (And Where to See Fossils Today)
6 Dinosaurs that Lived in Arkansas (And Where to See Fossils Today) The land that is now the United States was once home to a wide assortment of dinosaurs. From the terrifying T-rex to the sturdy Ankylosaurus, this land was teeming with dinosaur life. Interestingly, the state of Arkansas was not as much of a hotbed of dinosaur activity as other states. While paleontologists have found some fossils, they discovered that only a few species were located in this area. Today, we’re going to look at the dinosaurs that lived in Arkansas, the fossils that were discovered, and other prehistoric creatures that once roamed The Natural State.
Kait 8
Arkansas Starbucks workers join national strike
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KAIT) – Starbucks workers in Arkansas are joining the fight to have their voices heard. According to content partner KNWA, the workers at the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Wedington Drive locations started their strike on Friday, Dec. 16 in response to Starbucks closing multiple unionized locations.
ktoy1047.com
Spay/neuter ordinance in effect
The ordinance comes as the City makes an effort to control the population of stray and unwanted animals. Under the ordinance, adopted pets must be spayed or neutered within 30 days, as well as pets that have been taken to the pound and reclaimed by their owners. Pets with medical issues, those under six months old, and pets whose owners have a permit are exceptions under the ordinance.
neareport.com
Meet NEA’s new district prosecutor-elect, Sonia Fonticiella
In November, Northeast Arkansas elected a new district prosecutor to cover Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Greene, Mississippi, and Poinsett counties. She is Sonia Fonticiella and in January, 2023 she takes over one of the most influential roles in area law enforcement. On December 16, as she was packing up her private...
109 Arkansas foster kids find families in 2022
According to Tiphanie Gurwell with Project Zero, a nonprofit that helps connect foster kids who're eligible for adoption with prospective families, at least 109 Arkansas kids and teens found permeant homes this last year.
Arkansas Legislative Council approves rural hospital aid, court system funds
Arkansas legislators gave final approval on Friday for a new Southwest Arkansas hospital to receive $6.25 million in federal relief funds and voted down an attempt to take up several more federal aid requests. The Arkansas Legislative Council’s Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review subcommittee green-lit the American Rescue Plan Act funds for Sevier County Medical […] The post Arkansas Legislative Council approves rural hospital aid, court system funds appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Families in Arkansas receive free food for holidays
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — It's the time of giving and right now some Arkansans are needing more than usual as inflation and hardships are at a high. On Friday night, the Martin Luther King Junior Commission wanted to ease the burden by serving hundreds of families in need. They...
Gov. Hutchinson announces ban on TikTok for state employees
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Dec. 16 that he has directed the Arkansas Division of Information Systems to prohibit TikTok on state devices.
Arkansas woman's SNAP card used in another state
MOUNT IDA, Ark. — Karla Martin was shocked after learning her EBT card had 31 cents instead of $300 when trying to buy her groceries on Monday. “So, I just left my cart up there and tell him I just have to find out what was going on to come back into the shop again later,” Martin said.
Comments / 0