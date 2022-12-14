Read full article on original website
Sandlappers outlast Tarheels in 86th Shrine Bowl
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Returning for the first time since 2019, the 86th Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas is staying in the Palmetto State once again. The Sandlappers, led by South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers and a pair of Clemson Tigers commits, outlasted the North Carolina All-Stars 17-13 on Saturday afternoon in Spartanburg.
ECU goes wire-to-wire in win over South Carolina
RJ Felton scored 21 points as East Carolina led wire-to-wire in a 64-56 victory over South Carolina on Saturday at
Sandlappers defeat Tarheels 17-13 in Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas
Spartanburg – The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas returned after a 2-year absence and shifted to Vikings Stadium at Spartanburg High School where the Sandlappers defeated the Tarheels, 17-13. In the win, Greenville High wide receiver Tyler Brown made the most of his lone catch taking the pass from LaNorris Sellers (South Florence) 55-yards for […]
Updated scouting report on Clemson 4-star offensive tackle commit Ian Reed
ARLINGTON, Texas -- Clemson-bound senior offensive tackle Ian Reed, a four-star talent ranked in the top 50 overall in the state of Texas' 2023 class, helped his Austin (Texas) Vandegrift squad to a Class 6A Division II state runner-up finish Saturday, when the Vipers fell 42-17 to perennial power DeSoto (Texas) High School.
High School Standouts: Area Shrine Bowl Players
Fourteen area players will be on the field for Saturday’s 1pm Shrine Bowl at Spartanburg High School’s Viking Stadium. There are 12 players on the South Carolina team including Spartanburg quarterback Raheim Jeter, Powdersville running back Thomas Williams, and Dorman offensive linemen Markee Anderson and D.J. Geth. Our area is represented on the North Carolina […]
Clemson transfer ends up at ACC rival
A former Clemson player announced his transfer destination via social media Saturday night and is headed to a rival school. Former Tiger wide receiver Dacari Collins announced that he has committed to (...)
Source: UCLA hosted Clemson transfer QB DJ Uiagalelei for visit
Clemson transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei took an unofficial visit to UCLA earlier this week, a source tells 247Sports. Uiagalelei, a former five-star recruit and Los Angeles native, needed to only make a short trip to the Bruins' Westwood campus. Uiagalelei won a state championship as the starting QB for local LA high school power St. John Bosco, emerging as one of the top high school quarterbacks in the country for the 2020 class.
3 wanted after $7,800 worth of glasses stolen in South Carolina
Three people are wanted after $7,800 worth of glasses were stolen Sunday from an Upstate business.
Check those tickets: $50,000 lottery ticket sold in the Upstate
A $50,000 lottery ticket was sold in the Upstate, but no one has claimed the winning ticket yet.
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that serve absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Student found with gun at Upstate high school
A student at Dorman High School was arrested after being found with a gun.
Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson Co.
Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson Co. Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson …. Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson Co. Coolant leaks from Russian Soyuz capsule attached …. Coolant leaks from Russian Soyuz capsule attached to ISS (NASA TV) Large development in Pickens...
Bank robbed in Spartanburg, suspect arrested
Police arrested a man they said robbed a bank in Spartanburg Thursday afternoon.
S.C. man stops at store after seeing dad’s car, ends up winning $200,000
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Anderson man won big after he stopped by a convenience store to say hello to his father. After seeing his father’s car at the MD Food Mart on Concord Road, the man decided to stop by and ended up buying a winning lottery ticket.
Rock Hill Man Charged by a Federal Grand Jury in Death of His Wife
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in the death of his wife. A federal grand jury in Greenville, South Carolina has charged 54-year-old Lawrence Joseph Florentine with Interstate Domestic Violence Resulting in Death, use of a firearm to shoot his spouse and intimate partner during a crime of violence, obstruction of justice; and use of fire to commit domestic violence.
Doctor to pay $420K after kickback allegations involving Upstate lab
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A doctor from Texas has agreed to pay a settlement after he was investigated for receiving possible illegal kickbacks, including from a laboratory in the Upstate. Dr. Vijesh Patel and his wife Laju Patel will settle the allegations by paying $422,789 after investigators say they...
