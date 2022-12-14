Clemson transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei took an unofficial visit to UCLA earlier this week, a source tells 247Sports. Uiagalelei, a former five-star recruit and Los Angeles native, needed to only make a short trip to the Bruins' Westwood campus. Uiagalelei won a state championship as the starting QB for local LA high school power St. John Bosco, emerging as one of the top high school quarterbacks in the country for the 2020 class.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO