ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigerville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYFF4.com

Sandlappers outlast Tarheels in 86th Shrine Bowl

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Returning for the first time since 2019, the 86th Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas is staying in the Palmetto State once again. The Sandlappers, led by South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers and a pair of Clemson Tigers commits, outlasted the North Carolina All-Stars 17-13 on Saturday afternoon in Spartanburg.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

Sandlappers defeat Tarheels 17-13 in Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas

Spartanburg – The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas returned after a 2-year absence and shifted to Vikings Stadium at Spartanburg High School where the Sandlappers defeated the Tarheels, 17-13. In the win, Greenville High wide receiver Tyler Brown made the most of his lone catch taking the pass from LaNorris Sellers (South Florence) 55-yards for […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

High School Standouts: Area Shrine Bowl Players

Fourteen area players will be on the field for Saturday’s 1pm Shrine Bowl at Spartanburg High School’s Viking Stadium. There are 12 players on the South Carolina team including Spartanburg quarterback Raheim Jeter, Powdersville running back Thomas Williams, and Dorman offensive linemen Markee Anderson and D.J. Geth. Our area is represented on the North Carolina […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
247Sports

Source: UCLA hosted Clemson transfer QB DJ Uiagalelei for visit

Clemson transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei took an unofficial visit to UCLA earlier this week, a source tells 247Sports. Uiagalelei, a former five-star recruit and Los Angeles native, needed to only make a short trip to the Bruins' Westwood campus. Uiagalelei won a state championship as the starting QB for local LA high school power St. John Bosco, emerging as one of the top high school quarterbacks in the country for the 2020 class.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wspa.com

Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson Co.

Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson Co. Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson …. Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson Co. Coolant leaks from Russian Soyuz capsule attached …. Coolant leaks from Russian Soyuz capsule attached to ISS (NASA TV) Large development in Pickens...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

Rock Hill Man Charged by a Federal Grand Jury in Death of His Wife

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in the death of his wife. A federal grand jury in Greenville, South Carolina has charged 54-year-old Lawrence Joseph Florentine with Interstate Domestic Violence Resulting in Death, use of a firearm to shoot his spouse and intimate partner during a crime of violence, obstruction of justice; and use of fire to commit domestic violence.
ROCK HILL, SC
FOX Carolina

Doctor to pay $420K after kickback allegations involving Upstate lab

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A doctor from Texas has agreed to pay a settlement after he was investigated for receiving possible illegal kickbacks, including from a laboratory in the Upstate. Dr. Vijesh Patel and his wife Laju Patel will settle the allegations by paying $422,789 after investigators say they...
ANDERSON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy