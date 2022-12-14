We anticipate the number of Rookie and Farm teams we will form this spring would result in a better player experience if the 2 divisions were re-formed into a new Farm division. Many years ago, Little League Baseball started with 5 year-olds and each division was a 2-year grouping (T-Ball was 5, 6; Pioneer was 7, 8; Minor was 9, 10; Major was 11, 12; and Junior was 13, 14). When Little League allowed players to start at 4 years-old, we decided to add a division to achieve a better distribution of teams per division.

1 DAY AGO