SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah women's basketball team improved to 10-0 on Saturday with a 92-45 non-conference victory over visiting UC Riverside at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. Sophomore Jenna Johnson led three Utah players in double figures with a game-high 18 points and added four rebounds, while junior Alissa Pili followed with 15 points, four rebounds and a career-high five assists to propel Utah (10-0, 1-0 Pac-12) to its third 10-0 start to a season in head coach Lynne Roberts' eight seasons leading the program.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO