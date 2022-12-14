ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit News

The tiny southwest Detroit taqueria that sparked a movement

In this season of giving thanks, Metro Detroit owes a huge debt to the tiny taqueria in southwest Detroit that sparked a movement: putting traditional tacos on a menu. Today, scores of restaurants, taco trucks, grocers, party stores, bars and even a few gas stations in Metro Detroit offer "street tacos": usually a soft, corn tortilla filled with meat and topped with onions and cilantro. Many say the first eatery to do so, at least in recent history, was Taqueria Lupita’s, which opened in 1994.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Where to dine in on Christmas Day in Metro Detroit

The only religious holiday that is also a federal holiday, Dec. 25 is a tough date when it comes to finding an open restaurant. Whether you don't celebrate Christmas or you want to celebrate by sitting down and eating at local restaurant, here are some ideas for dining in on Santa's big day.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan Matters: Bill Ford on the company, Motor City & region's future

Southfield (CBS Detroit) - Bill Ford, Executive Chairman of the company bearing his name, appears on "Michigan Matters" this Sunday (8am on CBS Detroit) to talk about the company, the Motor City, his family and more. Ford appears with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, at the Michigan Central Station – which is the bedrock of his bold $1 billion plan for the company and the Motor City as the CBS Detroit crew traveled to the once shuttered train station being converted into a mobility and innovation hub. Ford shared thoughts about running the company he joined in 1979.   With so many things revolving...
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: Detroit Soul restaurant opens second location with Motor City Match assistance

Motor City Match marks its 142nd brick-and-mortar business in the City of Detroit. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. Detroit Soul, a farm-to-table soul food restaurant, opened its second location this week in the Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and city leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the accomplishment.
DETROIT, MI
onedetroitpbs.org

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan outlines five-year, $2.45 billion capital plan for the city

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has an expensive wish list for improving the city over the next five years. Earlier this month, Mayor Duggan announced and outlined his $2.45 billion capital plan for the city, which includes increased services for residents, the redevelopment of city-owned parks and properties, and upgrades to the city’s aging infrastructure. Compared to Duggan’s 2020 capital agenda, spending has increased by nearly $599 million. Investments in open space and recreation across the city have nearly quadrupled in Duggan’s latest plans.
DETROIT, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

Home for the Holidays: Metro Detroit Chefs’ Top Holiday Recipes

The holidays are coming, and if you’re looking for a new dish or two to add to your menu this year, look no further than southeast Michigan’s eateries. Metro Detroit is filled with restaurants that employ primo chefs that make some of the most mouthwatering dishes around — and we got some of them to […] The post Home for the Holidays: Metro Detroit Chefs’ Top Holiday Recipes appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

State housing agency works to end racial disparities for Black, brown renters

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Thirteen percent of Michigan's population is Black, but more than 40 percent of its homeless are people of color. As eviction moratoriums put in place during the pandemic are lifted, experts are worried that number could rise. There are many Black and brown renters who face financial and racial barriers, but there is one state agency trying to break the cycle.
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgedetroit.com

One Detroit Arts & Culture – ‘Da Kink in my Hair,’ Motor City Youth Theatre, Detroit Sugarbush Project, Hinduism history

‘Da Kink in my Hair’ musical returns to Toronto for its 20th anniversary production. The critically-acclaimed ‘da Kink in my Hair’ musical by Trey Anthony has returned to Toronto for its 2oth anniversary production. The musical is produced by TO Live and the Soulpepper Theatre Company, directed by Soulpepper Theatre’s Weyni Mengesha, and features several of the original cast members from 20 years ago, including One Detroit Arts & Culture host Satori Shakoor. It originally appeared at the Toronto Fringe Festival in 2001.
DETROIT, MI
rolling out

Executive chef Nik Cole prepares for ‘The Take Over’ holiday giveback in Detroit

Nik Cole is an executive chef and storyteller who turned her passions into successful businesses. What started out as a small dinner party, turned into two booming entities: Fried Chicken & Caviar and The SpeakEasy Detroit Storyteller’s Edition. With the help of her co-owner and business partner Chi Walker, both businesses were born in 2018. Fast forward to present day, the dynamic duo plans to once again to bring their services and talents to 4th Annual ‘The Take Over’ holiday event, set to happen in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m..
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Ascension Macomb Oakland Hospital consolidating its birthing services

Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital will be partnering with Ascension St. John Hospital and Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital to consolidate its labor, delivery and postpartum services at those sites of care starting in February. The collaboration will provide moms and babies access to the highest level of infant and obstetrical care including...
ROCHESTER, MI

