FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Brothers Sentenced for 2013 Murder of Detroit Mother & DaughterOlive BarkerDetroit, MI
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Detroit has the highest rates of pre-term births in the nationHealth Stuff TO KnowDetroit, MI
Popular local food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Detroit Lions' Odds of Making the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Detroit News
The tiny southwest Detroit taqueria that sparked a movement
In this season of giving thanks, Metro Detroit owes a huge debt to the tiny taqueria in southwest Detroit that sparked a movement: putting traditional tacos on a menu. Today, scores of restaurants, taco trucks, grocers, party stores, bars and even a few gas stations in Metro Detroit offer "street tacos": usually a soft, corn tortilla filled with meat and topped with onions and cilantro. Many say the first eatery to do so, at least in recent history, was Taqueria Lupita’s, which opened in 1994.
New owner of Continental Motors plant confirms plans to demolish ruins, build self-storage
The new owner of what remains of the old Continental Motors Co. plant on Detroit's east side confirmed Friday that his firm is demolishing all of the industrial ruins, including its prominent smokestack, and plans to replace it with a self-storage building. Anthony Scavo, chief operating officer for Miami-based Basis Industrial, formerly known...
Detroit News
Where to dine in on Christmas Day in Metro Detroit
The only religious holiday that is also a federal holiday, Dec. 25 is a tough date when it comes to finding an open restaurant. Whether you don't celebrate Christmas or you want to celebrate by sitting down and eating at local restaurant, here are some ideas for dining in on Santa's big day.
Michigan Matters: Bill Ford on the company, Motor City & region's future
Southfield (CBS Detroit) - Bill Ford, Executive Chairman of the company bearing his name, appears on "Michigan Matters" this Sunday (8am on CBS Detroit) to talk about the company, the Motor City, his family and more. Ford appears with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, at the Michigan Central Station – which is the bedrock of his bold $1 billion plan for the company and the Motor City as the CBS Detroit crew traveled to the once shuttered train station being converted into a mobility and innovation hub. Ford shared thoughts about running the company he joined in 1979. With so many things revolving...
Long-term construction projects lead to frustration for Midtown businesses
A major headache for local businesses in Midtown Detroit has reached a boiling point, with some blasting-long term construction projects impacting their bottom line.
wdet.org
Activists want the DIA to spend its $300 million on a ‘world class experience’
The Detroit Institute of Arts has collected nearly $300 million since 2012 from property taxpayers to provide services to Wayne, Oakland and Macomb County residents, and to keep the museum afloat. Outlier Media and Detroit Free Press reporter Miriam Marini says Detroit activists want to know how the money is...
Thousands at risk of water shutoffs in new year as Detroit moratorium set to end
Thousands of people in Detroit could be at risk of losing access to clean drinking water in the new year.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Detroit Soul restaurant opens second location with Motor City Match assistance
Motor City Match marks its 142nd brick-and-mortar business in the City of Detroit. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. Detroit Soul, a farm-to-table soul food restaurant, opened its second location this week in the Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and city leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the accomplishment.
onedetroitpbs.org
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan outlines five-year, $2.45 billion capital plan for the city
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has an expensive wish list for improving the city over the next five years. Earlier this month, Mayor Duggan announced and outlined his $2.45 billion capital plan for the city, which includes increased services for residents, the redevelopment of city-owned parks and properties, and upgrades to the city’s aging infrastructure. Compared to Duggan’s 2020 capital agenda, spending has increased by nearly $599 million. Investments in open space and recreation across the city have nearly quadrupled in Duggan’s latest plans.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Survey of parents, alumni, allowed multiple votes on question of removing Ben Carson’s name from a Detroit high school
School districts around the country have been in the news this year for renaming school buildings. In Michigan, the board of the Detroit Public Schools Community District voted to change the name of the Dr. Benjamin Carson High School of Science and Medicine. Nikolai Vitti, district superintendent, admitted at a...
Home for the Holidays: Metro Detroit Chefs’ Top Holiday Recipes
The holidays are coming, and if you’re looking for a new dish or two to add to your menu this year, look no further than southeast Michigan’s eateries. Metro Detroit is filled with restaurants that employ primo chefs that make some of the most mouthwatering dishes around — and we got some of them to […] The post Home for the Holidays: Metro Detroit Chefs’ Top Holiday Recipes appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
fox2detroit.com
State housing agency works to end racial disparities for Black, brown renters
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Thirteen percent of Michigan's population is Black, but more than 40 percent of its homeless are people of color. As eviction moratoriums put in place during the pandemic are lifted, experts are worried that number could rise. There are many Black and brown renters who face financial and racial barriers, but there is one state agency trying to break the cycle.
Free eviction defense is getting closer to becoming a reality in Detroit
After missing a deadline to begin providing the services, Mayor Duggan’s administration announced some major developments
A Detroit mansion once owned by Aretha Franklin is for sale
A Detroit mansion once owned by the Queen of Soul, the late singing legend Aretha Franklin, is back on the market. The house, listed for sale earlier this year for $1.2 million, had a price change last week and is now listed at $975,000. The 5,623-square-foot mansion at 18261 Hamilton...
Food banks in MI struggle as they see fewer donations, help from government
Food banks across the country are in crisis. The majority have been forced to scale back donations at a time when more people than ever are looking for help to put food on the table.
"There's a lot of taxpayer money tied up in this." Skeptics wonder if District Detroit is worth it, after Olympia pitches new plan
“Is District Detroit worthy of such a large public investment?” That’s the question posed by Francis Grunow, who served as Chairman of the Neighborhood Advisory Committee — meant to be the public’s voice in the District Detroit project.
bridgedetroit.com
One Detroit Arts & Culture – ‘Da Kink in my Hair,’ Motor City Youth Theatre, Detroit Sugarbush Project, Hinduism history
‘Da Kink in my Hair’ musical returns to Toronto for its 20th anniversary production. The critically-acclaimed ‘da Kink in my Hair’ musical by Trey Anthony has returned to Toronto for its 2oth anniversary production. The musical is produced by TO Live and the Soulpepper Theatre Company, directed by Soulpepper Theatre’s Weyni Mengesha, and features several of the original cast members from 20 years ago, including One Detroit Arts & Culture host Satori Shakoor. It originally appeared at the Toronto Fringe Festival in 2001.
Executive chef Nik Cole prepares for ‘The Take Over’ holiday giveback in Detroit
Nik Cole is an executive chef and storyteller who turned her passions into successful businesses. What started out as a small dinner party, turned into two booming entities: Fried Chicken & Caviar and The SpeakEasy Detroit Storyteller’s Edition. With the help of her co-owner and business partner Chi Walker, both businesses were born in 2018. Fast forward to present day, the dynamic duo plans to once again to bring their services and talents to 4th Annual ‘The Take Over’ holiday event, set to happen in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m..
fox2detroit.com
1 shot at Faurecia Plant • suspect shoots self before police arrest • attempted carjacker shot by car owner
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - One employee was shot and killed at Faurecia Plant in Highland Park on Wednesday, the boyfriend of a murdered woman shot himself before police could arrest him in Detroit, and a man got shot while trying to carjack the owner of a Dodge Charger Hellcat: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
The Oakland Press
Ascension Macomb Oakland Hospital consolidating its birthing services
Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital will be partnering with Ascension St. John Hospital and Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital to consolidate its labor, delivery and postpartum services at those sites of care starting in February. The collaboration will provide moms and babies access to the highest level of infant and obstetrical care including...
