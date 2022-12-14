ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys Basketball – New Canaan 74, Wright Tech 37

Wright Tech: Zion McKenzie 4 0-0 8, James Dupree 3 0-1 7, Darrion Carmichael 0 4-4 4, Jim Dorisme 2 0-0 4, John Carroll 1 0-0 3, Jordan Inghram 1 0-0 3, Roland Latham 2 0-1 5, Daquan Turner 1 1-3 3. Totals 14 5-10 37. New Canaan: Griffin Bramwit...
