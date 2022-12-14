ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Giving back for the holidays with Coastal Edge on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — D. Nachnani returns to Coast Live with some easy ways you can give back to our community—and look fabulous while doing it—by shopping at Coastal Edge this holiday season!. Presented by Coastal Edge.
Singer/Songwriter Grayson Torrence performs for Acoustic Music Friday on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Singer/songwriter Grayson Torrence takes the Coast Live stage with guitarist Luke Hopkins two perform two original songs, "Losing Game" and "Sunrise," for Acoustic Music Friday!. Follow Grayson Torrence's work online!. Website: graysontorrence.com. Instagram: @graysontorrence. Facebook: facebook.com/graymusic2003. YouTube: youtube.com/@GraysonTorrence.
Escape the cold with Disney Cruises this winter on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — For families looking for the ultimate way to escape the winter in the months ahead, only one vacation option allows them to swap the sweater for a tank top and cruise with their favorite Disney, Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar characters on a spectacular ship in the middle of the sparkling Caribbean!
Oysters recalled after potentially sickening hundreds of people

People are being warned not to eat oysters that were harvested from the TX 1 area of southeastern Galveston Bay between Nov. 17 and Dec. 7. The oysters, which were sold in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, were recalled after numerous reports of gastrointestinal illness among people who ate oysters.
"When Christmas Was Young" star Karen David on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Actress and singer Karen David ("Once Upon A Time," "Fear The Walking Dead") joins Coast Live to discuss her role in "When Christmas Was Young," a new music-themed holiday film set in Nashville from Executive Producer Sheryl Crow. "When Christmas Was Young" premieres Sunday, December...

