WTKR
Giving back for the holidays with Coastal Edge on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — D. Nachnani returns to Coast Live with some easy ways you can give back to our community—and look fabulous while doing it—by shopping at Coastal Edge this holiday season!. Presented by Coastal Edge.
WTKR
Virginia charitable foundation teams up with local Dunkin restaurants to shine light on mental health
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The holiday season can be tough for those struggling with their mental health. One Virginia-based charitable foundation, Matthew Smiles, is hoping to spread hope and shine a light on the importance of mental health. Matthew Smiles has teamed up with Dunkin’ franchisees to do just...
WTKR
Singer/Songwriter Grayson Torrence performs for Acoustic Music Friday on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Singer/songwriter Grayson Torrence takes the Coast Live stage with guitarist Luke Hopkins two perform two original songs, "Losing Game" and "Sunrise," for Acoustic Music Friday!. Follow Grayson Torrence's work online!. Website: graysontorrence.com. Instagram: @graysontorrence. Facebook: facebook.com/graymusic2003. YouTube: youtube.com/@GraysonTorrence.
WTKR
"When Christmas Was Young" star Karen David on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Actress and singer Karen David ("Once Upon A Time," "Fear The Walking Dead") joins Coast Live to discuss her role in "When Christmas Was Young," a new music-themed holiday film set in Nashville from Executive Producer Sheryl Crow. "When Christmas Was Young" premieres Sunday, December...
WTKR
Oysters recalled after potentially sickening hundreds of people
People are being warned not to eat oysters that were harvested from the TX 1 area of southeastern Galveston Bay between Nov. 17 and Dec. 7. The oysters, which were sold in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, were recalled after numerous reports of gastrointestinal illness among people who ate oysters.
