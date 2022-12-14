Read full article on original website
FFXnow Daily Debrief for Dec 16, 2022
Good Friday evening! Today we published 7 articles that were read a total of 4457 times on FFXnow alone, so far. The following are the most-read articles for today (Dec 16, 2022)…. Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.
Marco’s Pizza to open new location in Reston area
Marco’s Pizza — a pizza chain that has 1,100 stores across the country and the Bahamas — is expected to add a location in the Reston and Herndon area next year. In an announcement on Wednesday (Dec. 14), the company said it plans to open nine total stores in Virginia.
Open houses in Fairfax County this weekend
Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place in Fairfax County this weekend:. Noteworthy: Finished basement, three car garage, rear yard. Open: Sunday, 12-4 p.m. (Nadeem Malik – Green Logic, Inc) 1574 Westmoreland Street, McLean. 6 BR/6.5 BA Single-family home. Noteworthy: Two car garage, 10...
Free Little Art Gallery opens at Cathy Hudgins Community Center
In a twist to the free little libraries concept, a new Free Little Art Gallery (FLAG) is open for all at the Cathy Hudgins Community Center (CHCC) at Southgate in Reston. Modeled after give-a-book, take-a-book approach of Free Little Libraries, the galleries feature art contributed by community members that can be taken. The structure is composed of a miniature cabinet on stands. It’s the first FLAG gifted by a civic organization.
McLean and Idylwood hit with delays in county leaf collections
With winter on the horizon, Fairfax County is still racing to suck up the last leafy vestiges of autumn. Specifically, the county’s crews have yet to pick up leaves in McLean and Idylwood, as a combination of staffing shortages, equipment issues and an early leaf fall have delayed collections, the Department of Public Works and Environmental Services acknowledged yesterday.
Morning Notes
County’s Moroccan Community Cheers World Cup Team — “Morocco became the first African team in World Cup history to reach the semifinals following a victory against Portugal last week…More than 100 members of the local Moroccan community gathered on Wednesday afternoon to watch their home country’s match-up against Les Bleus at the Dar al-Hijrah Islamic Center in Falls Church” [DCist]
National Building Museum executive tapped to lead McLean Community Center
The McLean Community Center has found a new executive director who will, hopefully, be a bit more permanent than its last one. Fairfax County announced yesterday that the MCC Board of Directors appointed Betsy May-Salazar at a special meeting on Wednesday (Dec. 14) after an over four-month search for a long-term successor to Daniel Singh, who resigned on July 26 just 14 months into the job.
Fairfax County could put bicycles and transit on par with cars when gauging transportation needs
When new development comes up for review in Fairfax County, one of the first questions often asked is “how will this impact vehicle traffic?”. A proposed shift in Fairfax County’s analysis could change that and put more emphasis on alternative modes of transportation. A new approach cagily named...
Fairfax County top prosecutor Steve Descano to seek reelection in 2023
Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano is gearing up for what may be the most heated local election race in 2023. The first-term chief prosecutor, who defeated a longtime incumbent in 2019 on the strength of a progressive platform, is planning to seek reelection next year, a representative for Descano confirmed to FFXnow.
