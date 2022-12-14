ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA

'Lopez vs Lopez': George and Mayan Lopez Tease 'Explosion of Nostalgia' Holiday Episode (Exclusive)

It's a Lopez family reunion! On Friday's special Christmas episode of Lopez vs Lopez, the original cast of George Lopez's iconic synonymous sitcom will reunite on-screen. Titled "Lopez vs Christmas," George Lopez stars Constance Marie, Belita Moreno, Valente Rodriguez and Luis Armand Garcia join the cast of Lopez vs Lopez for what the cast called an "explosion of nostalgia."
WUSA

Sherri Shepherd Breaks Down in Tears After Janet Jackson Surprises Her on Her Show

Sherri Shepherd's big Christmas surprise is an escapade to Janet Jackson's first concert in the new year, and it was the "All For You" singer who delivered the big news!. During Friday's episode of Sherri, the 55-year-old daytime TV host's best friend and executive producer, Jawn Murray, finally revealed his big surprise to Shepherd after teasing all week something was in the works. For some time now, Murray wondered, "What do you give the woman who has everything? Even her own talk show."
FLORIDA STATE
WUSA

'Something to Talk About' songwriter Shirley Eikhard dies

NEW YORK — Shirley Eikhard, the singer-songwriter who supplied songs for Cher, Emmylou Harris, Anne Murray, Chet Atkins and found lasting fame penning Bonnie Raitt‘s Grammy-winning 1991 hit “Something to Talk About,” has died. She was 67. Eikhard died Thursday at Headwaters Health Care Centre in...
WUSA

'Dancing With the Stars' Cast Expresses 'Disbelief' Over 'Angel' Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death (Exclusive)

The cast of Dancing With the Stars is in mourning after learning of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' death. ET spoke to the show's pro dancers as they rehearsed for the upcoming DWTS tour, and they all expressed disbelief over the tragic loss. Boss, who was married to and shared three kids with former DWTS pro Allison Holker, died by suicide earlier this week. He was 40.
WASHINGTON STATE
WUSA

'Barbie' Trailer: Margot Robbie Is Larger Than Life as the Iconic Doll

Come on, Barbie, let's go party -- the first teaser trailer for the Barbie movie is finally here!. Writer and director Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated film about the iconic doll isn't out until next summer, but eager fans got a first look at Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the iconic couple, Barbie and Ken, in the clip, released on Friday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy