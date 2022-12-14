The State Department Of Revenue is looking to return 640-million dollars to Wisconsinites. The Revenue Department said on Friday that’s how much money is available to be claimed from intangible assets such as cash from a forgotten savings account, an uncashed payroll check, or a refund from an insurance premium overpayment. The Revenue Department also has money from safe deposit boxes where the rent wasn’t paid and stocks and mutual funds.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO