Read full article on original website
Related
715newsroom.com
Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over
This holiday season, Chippewa County law enforcement is joining law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin and the nation to prevent tragedies in our communities. “If a friend is about to drink and drive, take the keys and help them get home safely.”. There will be more officers out patrolling to get...
715newsroom.com
Department Of Revenue Looks To Return Millions
The State Department Of Revenue is looking to return 640-million dollars to Wisconsinites. The Revenue Department said on Friday that’s how much money is available to be claimed from intangible assets such as cash from a forgotten savings account, an uncashed payroll check, or a refund from an insurance premium overpayment. The Revenue Department also has money from safe deposit boxes where the rent wasn’t paid and stocks and mutual funds.
715newsroom.com
Beef, It’s What’s For Dinner After Farmers’ Donation
Families who are relying on Badger Prairie Needs Network will have fresh meat for the holidays thanks to the generosity of a Mount Horeb farmer. Darren Kittleson of Generations Beef donated half-a-ton of beef to the organization on Friday. The donation comes as food pantries in Wisconsin are serving record numbers of households as families struggle to put food on the table due to rising prices brought on by inflation.
Comments / 0