Last week, the Dutch Healthcare Authority (NZa) published an i mpact analysis about concentration of care for patients with congenital heart disease (in Dutch often referred to as ’kinderhartchirurgie’) in Dutch Academic Medical Centers. As part of this analysis, Anne van den Bulck and Arianne Elissen (Creating Value-Based Healthcare) conducted a Delphi-study among stakeholders to identify important impact indicators for assessing the effects of concentration on patients, professionals, organizations, and regions.

2 DAYS AGO