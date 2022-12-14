Read full article on original website
Firearms expert testifies that the gun prosecutors say was used to shoot Megan Thee Stallion must have been fired on purpose
An LAPD firearms examiner said the gun found at the scene requires 8.5 pounds of force to fire. Tory Lanez has denied shooting Megan Thee Stallion.
Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Prince Harry says he is 'ashamed' of how he reacted to Meghan Markle's suicidal thoughts: 'I dealt with it as institutional Harry as opposed to husband Harry'
On Netflix's "Harry & Meghan," Harry said he "hates" himself for the way he initially responded to the situation.
Sharon Osbourne's Son Jack Gives Update on Her Condition, Following Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is doing well following her recent hospitalization. On Saturday, Jack Osbourne took to his Instagram Stories to give an update on his mother’s medical condition and clarify exactly which show she was filming when it happened. "Okay here’s what I’ll say – first things first MY MOTHER...
Dionne Warwick Says Pete Davidson 'Hasn't Called Yet,' Shares Excitement for New Doc (Exclusive)
Dionne Warwick is still waiting for a phone call from Pete Davidson! ET spoke to the 82-year-old songstress who revealed that despite a hilarious tweet manifesting a romance with the 29-year-old comedian, the two haven't gotten together. "I'm trolling him -- it's done the tongue in cheek and is smooth...
'Lopez vs Lopez': George and Mayan Lopez Tease 'Explosion of Nostalgia' Holiday Episode (Exclusive)
It's a Lopez family reunion! On Friday's special Christmas episode of Lopez vs Lopez, the original cast of George Lopez's iconic synonymous sitcom will reunite on-screen. Titled "Lopez vs Christmas," George Lopez stars Constance Marie, Belita Moreno, Valente Rodriguez and Luis Armand Garcia join the cast of Lopez vs Lopez for what the cast called an "explosion of nostalgia."
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Reveals Her Health Journey After Kody Brown Separation News
Janelle Brown is focusing on her health in the wake of her split from her husband, Kody Brown. The 53-year-old Sister Wives star took to her Instagram Stories to share her new fitness obsession, just days after news broke of her and Kody's separation. "A couple of months ago I...
'Barbie' Trailer: Margot Robbie Is Larger Than Life as the Iconic Doll
Come on, Barbie, let's go party -- the first teaser trailer for the Barbie movie is finally here!. Writer and director Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated film about the iconic doll isn't out until next summer, but eager fans got a first look at Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the iconic couple, Barbie and Ken, in the clip, released on Friday.
Prince William's Godmother Lady Susan Hussey Meets With Ngozi Fulani to Apologize After Racist Remarks
Prince William's godmother, Lady Susan Hussey, has met with Ngozi Fulani to address the incident last month which led to Lady Hussey resigning her royal post. Hussey made racist remarks to Fulani during an event at Buckingham Palace. The palace shared a press release about the meeting on Friday, saying...
'How to Murder Your Husband' Trailer: See Cybill Shepherd as Novelist Nancy Brophy (Exclusive)
In 2023, Lifetime kicks off another year with a new slate of "Ripped From the Headlines" movies, including How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story starring Cybill Shepherd and Steve Guttenberg. Ahead of its January debut, ET has the exclusive trailer for the true-crime movie and official first look at Shepherd as convicted novelist Nancy Crampton-Brophy and Guttenberg as her ill-fated husband, Daniel.
Sharna Burgess Recalls Having 'Dark Thoughts' After Giving Birth to Son Zane (Exclusive)
Sharna Burgess is opening up about the reason why she felt it was necessary to share she was having "super dark thoughts" following the birth of her and Brian Austin Green's son, Zane. The former Dancing With the Stars pro spoke to ET's Denny Directo and went into detail about...
