'Lopez vs Lopez': George and Mayan Lopez Tease 'Explosion of Nostalgia' Holiday Episode (Exclusive)

It's a Lopez family reunion! On Friday's special Christmas episode of Lopez vs Lopez, the original cast of George Lopez's iconic synonymous sitcom will reunite on-screen. Titled "Lopez vs Christmas," George Lopez stars Constance Marie, Belita Moreno, Valente Rodriguez and Luis Armand Garcia join the cast of Lopez vs Lopez for what the cast called an "explosion of nostalgia."
'Barbie' Trailer: Margot Robbie Is Larger Than Life as the Iconic Doll

Come on, Barbie, let's go party -- the first teaser trailer for the Barbie movie is finally here!. Writer and director Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated film about the iconic doll isn't out until next summer, but eager fans got a first look at Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the iconic couple, Barbie and Ken, in the clip, released on Friday.
'How to Murder Your Husband' Trailer: See Cybill Shepherd as Novelist Nancy Brophy (Exclusive)

In 2023, Lifetime kicks off another year with a new slate of "Ripped From the Headlines" movies, including How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story starring Cybill Shepherd and Steve Guttenberg. Ahead of its January debut, ET has the exclusive trailer for the true-crime movie and official first look at Shepherd as convicted novelist Nancy Crampton-Brophy and Guttenberg as her ill-fated husband, Daniel.

