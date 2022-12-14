Read full article on original website
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
hotnewhiphop.com
Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss
TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
WHAS 11
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Mom Connie Posts Tribute to Late Son: 'Your Mother Loves You to Eternity and Beyond'
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' mom Connie Boss Alexander paid tribute to her late son and thanked fans for the outpouring support in wake of the unimaginable tragedy. Connie took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, just two days after Boss died in Los Angeles. Connie, who many fans grew to know during her appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, wanted everyone to know that their messages of support are being received, even if she hasn't reached out or responded.
WHAS 11
'Dancing With the Stars' Cast Expresses 'Disbelief' Over 'Angel' Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death (Exclusive)
The cast of Dancing With the Stars is in mourning after learning of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' death. ET spoke to the show's pro dancers as they rehearsed for the upcoming DWTS tour, and they all expressed disbelief over the tragic loss. Boss, who was married to and shared three kids with former DWTS pro Allison Holker, died by suicide earlier this week. He was 40.
Look: Tiger Woods Had Message For His Ex-Wife Today
On Saturday morning, Tiger and Charlie Woods stepped on the first tee for the first round of the PNC Championship. Just moments after the father-son duo hit their first tee shots, Tiger had a message for Charlie's mother. Woods sent a congratulatory message to his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren after she gave birth earlier this week.
Sharon Osbourne’s Son Jack Provides Update After Her Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne appears to be feeling better as her son Jack is letting the world know that she is at home recuperating. Osbourne was filming an episode of Jack’s TV show when she reportedly fell ill. Jack Osbourne headed over to Instagram and gave everyone an update. He said that Sharon has been given the “all clear” by her doctors and was at home. Sharon fell ill while filming an episode of Jack’s Night of Terror show. She was rushed to Santa Paula Hospital, reports indicated. As of Saturday night, Sharon Osbourne appeared to be in stable condition and doing better, the New York Post reports.
WHAS 11
'When Calls The Hearts' Andrea Brooks Gives Birth to Baby No. 2: Find Out His Name
It’s a boy! When Calls the Hearts Andrea Brooks welcomed her son. The 33-year-old actress made the reveal on Saturday with a sweet Instagram post. In a picture, that was just captioned with a simple white heart emoji, Brooks looks at the camera while her son nuzzles close to her chest.
WHAS 11
Alex Rodriguez Goes Instagram Official With Girlfriend Jac Cordeiro
Alex Rodriguez just made his relationship with Jac Cordeiro Instagram official!. The former New York Yankees star took to Instagram on Saturday and posted a photo of him with the 42-year-old fitness guru/registered nurse. Rodriguez, 47, and Cordeiro were romantically linked back in October, when photographers spotted them out in New York City.
WHAS 11
Al Roker Receives Heartfelt Message From 'CBS Mornings' Anchor Gayle King Following Hospital Release
The competition for ratings among morning shows is fierce, but none of that mattered when Gayle King, in one of the classiest and sincerest gestures displayed on network television, took a moment to acknowledge her morning show rival, Al Roker, and send him heartfelt wishes as he looks to recover following his hospitalization.
WHAS 11
'SNL': Austin Butler Gets Emotional Remembering His Late Mother in Touching Debut Monologue
Saturday Night Live monologues don't often leave people choked up, but leave it to Austin Butler to bring laughs and tears in his hosting debut. The Elvis star hit the stage looking handsome and a bit nervous, but was effortlessly charming as he poked fun at his southern accent (despite growing up in Anaheim, California) and his surprisingly deep voice.
WHAS 11
Sharna Burgess Recalls Having 'Dark Thoughts' After Giving Birth to Son Zane (Exclusive)
Sharna Burgess is opening up about the reason why she felt it was necessary to share she was having "super dark thoughts" following the birth of her and Brian Austin Green's son, Zane. The former Dancing With the Stars pro spoke to ET's Denny Directo and went into detail about...
WHAS 11
Sherri Shepherd Breaks Down in Tears After Janet Jackson Surprises Her on Her Show
Sherri Shepherd's big Christmas surprise is an escapade to Janet Jackson's first concert in the new year, and it was the "All For You" singer who delivered the big news!. During Friday's episode of Sherri, the 55-year-old daytime TV host's best friend and executive producer, Jawn Murray, finally revealed his big surprise to Shepherd after teasing all week something was in the works. For some time now, Murray wondered, "What do you give the woman who has everything? Even her own talk show."
WHAS 11
'How to Murder Your Husband' Trailer: See Cybill Shepherd as Novelist Nancy Brophy (Exclusive)
In 2023, Lifetime kicks off another year with a new slate of "Ripped From the Headlines" movies, including How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story starring Cybill Shepherd and Steve Guttenberg. Ahead of its January debut, ET has the exclusive trailer for the true-crime movie and official first look at Shepherd as convicted novelist Nancy Crampton-Brophy and Guttenberg as her ill-fated husband, Daniel.
