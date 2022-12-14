ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Four winners and losers from 49ers’ division-clinching win over Seahawks

Less than two weeks ago, the San Francisco 49ers were riding a four-game winning streak ahead of a Week 13 showdown against Tua Tagovailoa and the explosive Miami Dolphins offense. At the time, San Francisco was humming on all cylinders thanks to an elite defense and some great play from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Purdy cracks awesome one-liner on Kittle in postgame interview

Brock Purdy showed a little jokester side of his personality Thursday night, as the 49ers' rookie quarterback becomes more comfortable as the starter. After leading San Francisco to a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, Purdy and George Kittle appeared on "TNF Nightcap," where the 22-year-old poked fun at the veteran tight end.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Something Could Happen To The Steelers In Week 15 That Crazily Hasn’t Occurred In Nearly 3 Decades

The question will continue to arise the next few weeks. Should the Pittsburgh Steelers organization want to be losing games in order to boost draft position, or is the current less than 1% chance of making the playoffs enough hope to root for victories? Of course, anyone inside the locker room would tell you the former is a foolish way of thinking, but the latter is a hard thing to positively hold onto given the chances. The road to the last month or so of the season will begin on Sunday when the team heads down south to take on the Carolina Panthers, who are somehow very much alive in the NFC South with a record of 5-8.
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news

In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

Three Eagles could retire at the end of this season

Three longtime Eagles could hang up the cleats after this season. Eagles center Jason Kelce, defensive lineman Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham are entering the twilight years of their career. While the Eagles have the ninth youngest roster in the NFL with an average age of 25.7, they're still getting...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Reveals His New Super Bowl Prediction

The football world is starting to believe the San Francisco 49ers can make a run with their third-string quarterback. After losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a broken foot, the 49ers were left with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy as their starter. In his first two games, Purdy led San Francisco to wins over the Miami Dolphins and a blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Mark Sanchez's Performance Tonight

Mark Sanchez took a big step in his sports media career on Saturday night. Sanchez, the former USC star quarterback, was in the NFL Network broadcast booth on the call for the Bills vs. Dolphins game. Plenty of football fans have taken to Twitter to react to Sanchez's performance in...
Yardbarker

The Lions Were Not Fooled By The Jets

The Detroit Lions, led by head coach Dan Campbell, have certainly been one of the most surprising storylines of the 2022 NFL season. Detroit’s fanbase has been looking for a leader like Campbell for quite some time. He is outspoken and boisterous, speaking his mind at all times to...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Giants Announce Four Moves, Elevate DB Landon Collins

The team is also activating G Ben Bredeson from injured reserve and placing G Joshua Ezeudu on the list as well. Collins, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6.12 million rookie contract before agreeing to a six-year, $84 million deal with Washington that includes $45 million guaranteed.
WASHINGTON STATE
Yardbarker

Steelers’ General Manager Omar Khan Has No Time To Settle In As His Critical 1st Off-Season At The Helm Approaches

While Pittsburgh Steelers fans everywhere would love for the team to make a miraculous charge in the final four games to somehow slip into the playoffs, it’s unlikely. Sitting at 5-8, the only legitimate thing that may be worth celebrating is if rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett plays well and it results in finishing at 9-8, saving head coach, Mike Tomlin‘s streak of not having a losing season. There are going to be a lot more questions than answers following the final game against the Cleveland Browns and as Omar Khan enters his first off-season as the general manager, he will need to make a plethora of decisions.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Pats get great news at Friday practice ahead of Raiders showdown

TUCSON, Ariz. -- The Patriots got some excellent news on Friday afternoon. Particularly when it comes to their offense. And good news on that side of the ball has been hard to come by of late. Both Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and Jakobi Meyers (concussion) returned to practice during New England's...
Yardbarker

The NFC better Get Ready for the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 on Thursday night, clinching the NFC West division. They are one game away from sweeping the division. The team has a winning streak of seven games and looks to continue at home on Christmas Eve against the Washington Commanders. San Francisco...
WASHINGTON, CA
Yardbarker

Detroit Lions rookie James Houston makes NFL history with sack of Zach Wilson

A sixth-round pick of the Detroit Lions this past spring, edge rusher James Houston just made his NFL debut on Thanksgiving against the Buffalo Bills. The former star at Florida and Jackson State has made a major impact since, recording a sack in each of his first three games heading into Sunday’s outing against the New York Jets.
DETROIT, MI

