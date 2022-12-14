Read full article on original website
Former QB Chris Simms doesn't think Eagles' Jalen Hurts is much better than his backup Gardner Minshew
In his third NFL season, Jalen Hurts has emerged as an MVP candidate, helping catapult the Philadelphia Eagles to a 12-1 record, the best in the NFL. However, former quarterback and current NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms doesn't believe Hurts' value is at the level of the league's elite passers.
Yardbarker
Four winners and losers from 49ers’ division-clinching win over Seahawks
Less than two weeks ago, the San Francisco 49ers were riding a four-game winning streak ahead of a Week 13 showdown against Tua Tagovailoa and the explosive Miami Dolphins offense. At the time, San Francisco was humming on all cylinders thanks to an elite defense and some great play from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
NBC Sports
Purdy cracks awesome one-liner on Kittle in postgame interview
Brock Purdy showed a little jokester side of his personality Thursday night, as the 49ers' rookie quarterback becomes more comfortable as the starter. After leading San Francisco to a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, Purdy and George Kittle appeared on "TNF Nightcap," where the 22-year-old poked fun at the veteran tight end.
Yardbarker
Something Could Happen To The Steelers In Week 15 That Crazily Hasn’t Occurred In Nearly 3 Decades
The question will continue to arise the next few weeks. Should the Pittsburgh Steelers organization want to be losing games in order to boost draft position, or is the current less than 1% chance of making the playoffs enough hope to root for victories? Of course, anyone inside the locker room would tell you the former is a foolish way of thinking, but the latter is a hard thing to positively hold onto given the chances. The road to the last month or so of the season will begin on Sunday when the team heads down south to take on the Carolina Panthers, who are somehow very much alive in the NFC South with a record of 5-8.
Yardbarker
Broncos QB Russell Wilson went to casino after news he was ruled out of game
Russell Wilson had some unexpected down time leading up to the Denver Broncos’ Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals, and the quarterback decided to spend some of it at the casino. Wilson suffered a head injury during last week’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He has cleared...
thecomeback.com
Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news
In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
Yardbarker
Three Eagles could retire at the end of this season
Three longtime Eagles could hang up the cleats after this season. Eagles center Jason Kelce, defensive lineman Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham are entering the twilight years of their career. While the Eagles have the ninth youngest roster in the NFL with an average age of 25.7, they're still getting...
Colin Cowherd Reveals His New Super Bowl Prediction
The football world is starting to believe the San Francisco 49ers can make a run with their third-string quarterback. After losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a broken foot, the 49ers were left with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy as their starter. In his first two games, Purdy led San Francisco to wins over the Miami Dolphins and a blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Football World Reacts To Mark Sanchez's Performance Tonight
Mark Sanchez took a big step in his sports media career on Saturday night. Sanchez, the former USC star quarterback, was in the NFL Network broadcast booth on the call for the Bills vs. Dolphins game. Plenty of football fans have taken to Twitter to react to Sanchez's performance in...
NFL Fans Slam Amazon Over ‘Thursday Night Football’ Issues
While the 49ers and Seahawks go at it head-to-head on Thursday Night Football, a lot of fans are having a hard time watching. It has nothing to do with the product on the field. It has to do with the quality of the streaming service. Those same problems have never gone away.
Yardbarker
The Lions Were Not Fooled By The Jets
The Detroit Lions, led by head coach Dan Campbell, have certainly been one of the most surprising storylines of the 2022 NFL season. Detroit’s fanbase has been looking for a leader like Campbell for quite some time. He is outspoken and boisterous, speaking his mind at all times to...
Yardbarker
Giants Announce Four Moves, Elevate DB Landon Collins
The team is also activating G Ben Bredeson from injured reserve and placing G Joshua Ezeudu on the list as well. Collins, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6.12 million rookie contract before agreeing to a six-year, $84 million deal with Washington that includes $45 million guaranteed.
Yardbarker
3 Players That The Steelers Absolutely Should And Shouldn’t Re-Sign in 2023
With the 2022 NFL regular season almost over, the Pittsburgh Steelers need to start thinking about who to keep and who they should allow to walk away. Here are three players that the team should re-sign and three players whose time here should be up:. DL Larry Ogunjobi: After failing...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ General Manager Omar Khan Has No Time To Settle In As His Critical 1st Off-Season At The Helm Approaches
While Pittsburgh Steelers fans everywhere would love for the team to make a miraculous charge in the final four games to somehow slip into the playoffs, it’s unlikely. Sitting at 5-8, the only legitimate thing that may be worth celebrating is if rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett plays well and it results in finishing at 9-8, saving head coach, Mike Tomlin‘s streak of not having a losing season. There are going to be a lot more questions than answers following the final game against the Cleveland Browns and as Omar Khan enters his first off-season as the general manager, he will need to make a plethora of decisions.
Yardbarker
Watch: Steelers' Marcus Allen commits dumbest penalty of the season
Some context here: with the Steelers leading 21-7 late in the third quarter, they had just sacked Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold on back-to-back plays to knock them out of field goal range and set up a fourth-and-27 as the third quarter came to a close. With the two teams...
NBC Sports
Pats get great news at Friday practice ahead of Raiders showdown
TUCSON, Ariz. -- The Patriots got some excellent news on Friday afternoon. Particularly when it comes to their offense. And good news on that side of the ball has been hard to come by of late. Both Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and Jakobi Meyers (concussion) returned to practice during New England's...
Yardbarker
The NFC better Get Ready for the 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 on Thursday night, clinching the NFC West division. They are one game away from sweeping the division. The team has a winning streak of seven games and looks to continue at home on Christmas Eve against the Washington Commanders. San Francisco...
NFL World Reacts To What Steve Smith Said About Jeff Saturday
Steve Smith is calling on the Indianapolis Colts to make history and fire interim head coach Jeff Saturday. Saturday and the Colts were on the losing end of the worst collapse in League history on Saturday afternoon. The Colts led the Vikings 33-0 in the first half; they wound up...
Yardbarker
Detroit Lions rookie James Houston makes NFL history with sack of Zach Wilson
A sixth-round pick of the Detroit Lions this past spring, edge rusher James Houston just made his NFL debut on Thanksgiving against the Buffalo Bills. The former star at Florida and Jackson State has made a major impact since, recording a sack in each of his first three games heading into Sunday’s outing against the New York Jets.
