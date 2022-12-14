Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group RE Ltd. (SCPAF) Gets a Hold from Moelis
In a report released today, Murray Connellan from Moelis maintained a Hold rating on Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group RE Ltd. (SCPAF – Research Report), with a price target of A$2.90. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.35. According to TipRanks, Connellan is a 2-star analyst with...
tipranks.com
J.P. Morgan Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Nestlé SA (NSRGF)
In a report released today, Celine Pannuti CFA from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA (NSRGF – Research Report), with a price target of CHF130.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $116.14. According to TipRanks, Pannuti CFA is an analyst with an average return...
tipranks.com
Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Vext Science (VEXTF)
Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Andrew Semple reiterated a Buy rating on Vext Science (VEXTF – Research Report) today and set a price target of C$1.75. The company’s shares opened today at $0.16. Semple covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Verano Holdings, Vext Science, and...
tipranks.com
Robert W. Baird Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Castle Biosciences (CSTL)
Robert W. Baird analyst Catherine Ramsey Schulte reiterated a Buy rating on Castle Biosciences (CSTL – Research Report) on December 13 and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $24.69. According to TipRanks, Ramsey Schulte is a 5-star analyst with an average return...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
tipranks.com
‘Long-Term Investors Will Be Rewarded’: Oppenheimer Suggests 3 Stocks to Buy
One thing is certain these days, and that’s uncertainty. Markets remain volatile, as a series of data releases have investors somewhat unsure whether high inflation, rising interest rates, or a possible recession – or perhaps all three at once – will come to dominate the forecasts. The result: day-to-day price swings and sharp changes that make predictions a risky business.
tipranks.com
J.P. Morgan Remains a Hold on CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDHSF)
In a report released yesterday, Mervin Song from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDHSF – Research Report), with a price target of OTHER1.20. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.93. Song covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as CDL Hospitality...
tipranks.com
H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Selecta Biosciences (SELB)
H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Selecta Biosciences (SELB – Research Report) today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $1.25. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Synlogic, Kezar Life Sciences, and Urogen Pharma....
tipranks.com
Easterly Government Properties (DEA) was downgraded to a Sell Rating at BMO Capital
In a report released today, John Kim from BMO Capital downgraded Easterly Government Properties (DEA – Research Report) to a Sell, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $14.82. According to TipRanks, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4%...
tipranks.com
J.P. Morgan Keeps Their Hold Rating on Komercni banka, a.s. (KMERF)
In a report released today, Mehmet Sevim from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Komercni banka, a.s. (KMERF – Research Report), with a price target of CZK890.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.00. Sevim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Komercni banka,...
tipranks.com
Barrington Releases a Buy Rating on WNS (WNS)
Barrington analyst Vincent Colicchio assigned a Buy rating to WNS (WNS – Research Report) today and set a price target of $97.00. The company’s shares opened today at $79.47. Colicchio covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Information Services Group, WNS, and Forrester Research. According to...
tipranks.com
New Buy Rating for ON Semiconductor (ON), the Technology Giant
Charter Equity analyst Edward F. Snyder maintained a Buy rating on ON Semiconductor (ON – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $64.26. F. Snyder covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolfspeed, Nokia, and ON Semiconductor. According to TipRanks, F. Snyder has an average return of 19.0% and a 58.82% success rate on recommended stocks.
tipranks.com
Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group
Maxim Group analyst Naz Rahman maintained a Buy rating on Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $0.80. Rahman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Agile Therapeutics, 9 Meters Biopharma, and Processa...
tipranks.com
RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Equity Lifestyle (ELS)
In a report released on December 14, Brad Heffern from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Equity Lifestyle (ELS – Research Report), with a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $65.27. According to TipRanks, Heffern is a 5-star analyst with an average return...
tipranks.com
Needham Remains a Buy on Magnite (MGNI)
In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Magnite (MGNI – Research Report), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $10.86. According to TipRanks, Martin is an analyst with an average return of -11.5% and a 32.16%...
tipranks.com
Analysts Offer Insights on Industrial Goods Companies: Ritchie Bros (RBA) and Core & Main (CNM)
There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Industrial Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ritchie Bros (RBA – Research Report) and Core & Main (CNM – Research Report) with bullish sentiments. Ritchie Bros (RBA) Robert W. Baird analyst Craig Kennison maintained a...
tipranks.com
J.P. Morgan upgrades Keppel DC REIT (KPDCF) to a Buy
In a report released yesterday, Terence Khi from J.P. Morgan upgraded Keppel DC REIT (KPDCF – Research Report) to a Buy, with a price target of OTHER2.05. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.33. According to TipRanks, Khi is ranked #5492 out of 8071 analysts. Currently, the...
tipranks.com
Noble Financial Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD)
In a report released today, Joe Gomes from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD – Research Report), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $6.69. According to TipRanks, Gomes is a 4-star analyst with an average...
tipranks.com
Mizuho Securities Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Albemarle (ALB)
Mizuho Securities analyst Chris Parkinson maintained a Hold rating on Albemarle (ALB – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $325.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $240.50. According to TipRanks, Parkinson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 65.26% success...
tipranks.com
Unusually active option classes on open December 16th
Unusual total active option classes on open include: Novavax (NVAX), ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT), Enterprise Products (EPD), Canopy Growth (CGC), Advisorshares Pure Us Cannabis ETF (MSOS), Mullen Automotive (MULN), Direxion Daily S&P Bear (SPXS), Tilray (TLRY), US Steel (X), and BP (BP). See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Comments / 0