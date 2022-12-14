Read full article on original website
outlooknewspapers.com
Pickwick Skates Into the Holidays With Ice Show
First published in the Dec. 10 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The L.A. Kings Ice at Pickwick Gardens will host dazzling performances from its Ice Academy and professional figure skaters to celebrate the region’s cherished history and diverse cultures on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Pickwick ice rink from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
outlooknewspapers.com
Downtown Burbank Cultural Market Delights Holiday Shoppers
First published in the Dec. 10 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The light sprinkling of rain, damp chill and warmly dressed holiday shoppers provided a far more befitting setting last Friday evening for the 36-foot walk-through tree in the AMC Walkway of Downtown Burbank than do those warm days when folks pose in front of it in T-shirts and shorts.
outlooknewspapers.com
CVHS, Hoover, Glendale Kick Off League Action
First published in the Dec. 10 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Crescenta Valley High School varsity girls’ soccer team collected their first win of the season after routing host Marshall High in Los Angeles, 4-1, on Monday. Marshall drew first blood but a pair of goals by...
outlooknewspapers.com
Falcons, Nitros, Tornados All Collect Victories
First published in the Dec. 10 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Crescenta Valley High School boys’ soccer team remained undefeated after blanking host Burroughs High in Burbank, 4-0, in the semifinals of the 29th Ralph Brandt Tournament on Wednesday. Senior Miros Abedian scored a pair of two...
outlooknewspapers.com
Burroughs, Burbank Open League This Week
First published in the Dec. 10 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burroughs High School varsity boys’ soccer team lost to visiting Crescenta Valley High of La Crescenta, 4-0, in a Ralph Brandt Tournament game on Wednesday. The Bears edged visiting La Cañada, 3-2, in a tournament game...
outlooknewspapers.com
Local Squads Open League This Week
First published in the Dec. 10 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Crescenta Valley High School varsity girls’ basketball team edged Ventura, 54-52, in the Calabasas Viewpoint tournament finale last Saturday. Junior Lulu Arzoumanian racked up 18 points, five steals, four assists and three rebounds, junior Kylie Ray...
outlooknewspapers.com
After 50 Years, USC-VHH Hospital Still Feels Like Home
First published in the Dec. 10 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. USC Verdugo Hills Hospital feels like home — a familiar fondness that has been felt throughout the community for 50 years. It’s a place where generations of families, including physicians and staff, have had their babies and...
outlooknewspapers.com
Ascencia Honors Clients Who Died From Experiencing Homelessness
First published in the Dec. 10 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Ascencia, Glendale’s leading homeless services agency, will host a memorial service to remember its clients who died from homelessness this year on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 4 p.m. The community is invited to attend the service held...
outlooknewspapers.com
Nitros, Falcons Compete in Tournaments
First published in the Dec. 10 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Glendale High School varsity boys’ basketball team lost at Pilibos High in Los Angeles, 67-58, in a nonleague game on Wednesday. The Nitros competed in the Azusa tournament last week, finishing the competition with an 85-29...
outlooknewspapers.com
Downtown Glendale Association Prides Itself on Partnerships
In the heart of the fourth largest city in Los Angeles County, along the Brand Boulevard corridor, lies the thriving district known as Downtown Glendale. The Greater Downtown Glendale Association (DGA), a business improvement organization, is privately funded with property tax dollars paid by the property owners in the district along the Brand Boulevard corridor. The board of directors is an all-volunteer board that is made up of property owners, residents and businesses within downtown Glendale.
outlooknewspapers.com
Nitros, Falcons, Tornados in Nonleague Action
First published in the Dec. 10 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Glendale High School varsity girls’ water polo team lost at Louisville High in Woodland Hills, 11-7, in a nonleague game on Tuesday. The Nitros were edged at Pasadena Poly, 10-9, in a nonleague game last Saturday....
outlooknewspapers.com
Bulldogs, Bears Compete in Claremont Tournament
First published in the Dec. 10 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank High School varsity girls’ water polo team lost at South Pasadena, 17-8, in a nonleague game on Tuesday. Senior Valentina Angle registered three goals and one steal while sophomore Frida Mejia added a pair of...
outlooknewspapers.com
Burbank, Burroughs Athletes Earn Postseason Honors
First published in the Dec. 10 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Pacific League recently released its all-league honors for football, girls’ volleyball, boys’ water polo, girls’ tennis and cross-country following the completion of the CIF fall sports season. Burroughs and Burbank high school athletes were...
outlooknewspapers.com
Bulldogs Lose at Monrovia; Bears Idle
First published in the Dec. 10 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank High School varsity girls’ soccer team lost at Monrovia, 8-1, in a nonleague game on Tuesday. Junior Emma Batista scored the lone goal in the first half for the Bulldogs while sophomore Maneh Nersesyan was credited with an assist.
outlooknewspapers.com
Panel Reviews Design to Transform Sears Into Housing
First published in the Dec. 10 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The project to develop the former Sears store on Central Avenue downtown was approved to move out of the first preliminary design review at this week’s special City Council meeting, though only under the condition the contractor incorporate the council’s revisions.
outlooknewspapers.com
Kardosh Breaks Burroughs’ 3-Point Record
First published in the Dec. 10 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burroughs High School varsity boys’ basketball team lost against visiting La Cañada, 63-51, in its tournament championship game last Saturday. Sam Horning finished with 19 points, while Jagger Topp poured in 13 points. The Bears...
outlooknewspapers.com
Adventist Health Receives ‘A’ Grade from Leapfrog Group
First published in the Dec. 10 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Adventist Health Glendale recently received their 16th consecutive “A” Hospital Safety Grade from the Leapfrog Group. This national distinction celebrates Adventist Health Glendale’s achievements in protecting hospital patients from preventable harm and errors. “This momentous...
outlooknewspapers.com
County Certifies City Council Election Results
First published in the Dec. 10 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Los Angeles County Clerk Dean Logan this week certified the results for the 2022 general election, solidifying the victories of councilwomen-elect Nikki Perez with 24.74% of votes, Tamala Takahashi with 21.84% and Zizette Mullins with 19.75%. The...
outlooknewspapers.com
Burbank Police Department Crime Log
— A gang unit arrested a man on Dec. 2 for selling narcotics and being in possession of several firearms on the 10900 block of Sherman Way. He was booked for being in possession of controlled substances while armed. His bail was set to $100,000. — Officers arrested a man for...
