Police in Mount Horeb now say that missing student Leyla Martinez has been found safe. The Mount Horeb Police Department said in a release they’re working to determine the “nature” of the incident of the missing girl who was not able to be located after school on Wednesday. They’re reviewing video, following up on tips and leads, and scheduling a formal interview to gather more information.

MOUNT HOREB, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO