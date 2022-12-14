Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift ExchangeZack LoveLouisville, KY
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in KentuckyBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Grand Jury Indicts Two Louisville Men On Possession Of Machine GunsCops And CrimeLouisville, KY
Related
Rep. Mark Green, the West Point officer who plotted to overthrow the government
The walls of the Old Cadet Chapel at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point are adorned with plaques honoring America’s Revolutionary War generals, with George Washington’s featured most prominently. One plaque hangs apart from the rest and differs by only having the words, “Major General. Born 1740.” The nameless plaque denotes the wartime service […] The post Rep. Mark Green, the West Point officer who plotted to overthrow the government appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Justice Department has tried to access GOP Rep. Scott Perry's text messages
The Justice Department has tried to gain access to Republican Rep. Scott Perry's text messages as part of a criminal investigation into 2020 election interference, facing off with his lawyers in a secret court proceeding after seizing his phone, CNN observed at the courthouse and sources familiar with the investigation said.
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Mafia-Themed Nickname For The GOP Backfires
Steve Bannon, of all people, suggested the extremist Republican's moniker for different elements of the party could be better.
MSNBC
GOP congressman tries, fails to explain away ‘marshall law’ text
Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows traded quite a few text messages as Team Trump worked on overturning the 2020 election, and as the public learned this week, Talking Points Memo obtained the communications that had been turned over to the Jan. 6 committee. As part of TPM’s first report on the messages, one stood out as especially radical.
Kari Lake Can Be Governor Even if Hobbs Inaugurated, Trump Lawyer Claims
Trump-endorsed Lake is seeking to overturn Katie Hobbs' win in Arizona's gubernatorial race in a lawsuit.
"You don't get to lead a government you tried to destroy": 40 Dems introduce bill to block Trump run
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. More than 40 House Democrats introduced legislation Thursday aiming to bar former President Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot, citing the 14th Amendment clause prohibiting insurrectionists from holding federal office.
Leaked text: Louie Gohmert urged White House to use “loyal DOJ personnel” to prove antifa did Jan. 6
Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas & the Capitol Riot of January 6th, 2021. (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) Newly revealed text messages from former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows' phone show that former Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, was a true believer in the false conspiracy theory that Antifa was really behind the January 6th Capitol riots.
The Memo: New controversies deepen GOP’s ‘extremist’ problem
The GOP has an image problem — and it’s not getting better. Republicans suffered a disappointing midterm election in part because moderate voters saw the party as too extreme. A string of new controversies isn’t doing anything to soften those edges. On Saturday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) told a gala in New York that…
qcnews.com
Pence, congressmen respond to Meadows, January 6 text messages
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On Tuesday, former Vice President Mike Pence was in Charlotte, and Queen City News asked him about the recently leaked messages between former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and GOP members of Congress. Online publication Talking Points Memo published the messages...
Newly Revealed Texts Show Mark Meadows Is a Liar
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Mark Meadows is a liar—at least by omission. And newly revealed text messages prove it. In 2021, the former White House chief of staff for Donald Trump released a book, The Chief’s...
These 9 House Republicans broke from the party to vote for stopgap funding bill
Nine House Republicans voted with Democrats on Wednesday to pass a stopgap funding bill that will avert a government shutdown, despite GOP leadership recommending a “no” vote. The House passed the one-week continuing resolution in a 224-201 vote, which will push Friday’s funding deadline to Dec. 23, giving appropriators more time to approve spending for…
Republicans won the popular vote, but they're not used to this feeling
The cruel truth of American democracy, usually experienced by Democrats, is that a political party can get more votes than the other without winning much power. This year, however, it's Republicans who got more votes and don't have as much to show for it.
MSNBC
House Dems want National Archives to see if Trump has even more documents
Republicans are weeks away from holding a majority in the House of Representatives, but Democrats are trying to make hay with the remaining time they will be in control. We can, of course, expect the House Jan. 6 committee’s final report to be released next week, with any criminal referrals the committee plans to relay to the Justice Department. And Democrats in the Senate appear to be nearing an agreement with Republicans on the contours of an omnibus bill that could fund the government into next fall.
North Carolina Supreme Court rules that state Senate map must be redrawn
(The Center Square) — A state Senate map will return to trial judges to craft new boundaries for 2024 after Democrats on the state Supreme Court out voted their Republican colleagues to rule the map unconstitutional. "The trial court erred in its determination that Legislative Defendants’ Remedial Senate Plan met constitutional standards. Specifically, the trial court’s legal conclusion that RSP is constitutionally compliant is unsupported by findings of fact that are supported by competent evidence," Associate Justice Robin Hudson wrote in the majority opinion released...
Trump Conviction in Documents Probe Will Take Only 1 Hour: Glenn Kirschner
The former federal prosecutor said he believes the case against Trump in the classified documents probe is very strong.
White House responds to revelation of text from GOP lawmaker to Mark Meadows: ‘A disgusting affront’
Three days before President Joe Biden’s inauguration, Republican US Rep Ralph Norman texted then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to urge Donald Trump to “declare marshall [sic] law” in an apparent attempt to keep him in office.The message, obtained by Talking Points Memo, is among dozens reviewed by the political news outlet between Mr Meadows and GOP lawmakers planning to subvert the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.“Plotting against the rule of law and to subvert the will of the people is a disgusting affront to our deepest principles as a country,” White House deputy press secretary Andrew...
Republican tries to defend Trump’s ‘sense of humour’ after ‘major announcement’ flop
A Republican colleague of former president Donald Trump has jumped to his defence after the one-time president was widely mocked for hyping up a “major announcement” that involved selling digital trading cards of himself.After the temporary hype around the “major announcement”, speculation was rife that the twice-impeached former president could announce his running mate for the 2024 elections.But on Thursday, the former president instead said he would be selling digital trading cards.“My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here! These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career! Collect all of your favorite Trump...
BET
Georgia’s GOP Secretary Of State Brad Raffensperger Wants To End Runoff Elections
Georgia's top election official wants to eliminate runoffs after incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Donald Trump’s hand-picked GOP candidate Herschel Walker in a December runoff that solidified Democrats’ control of the U.S. Senate. “Georgia is one of the only states in the country with a General Election Runoff,”...
Trump tells GOP congressional supporters to cease McCarthy opposition: Breitbart interview
Former President Donald Trump voiced his support for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif) bid for Speaker on Friday, warning the five Republican holdouts that they’re “playing a very dangerous game.” “Look, I think this: Kevin has worked very hard,” Trump said in an interview with Breitbart, adding, “I think he deserves the shot. Hopefully…
5 House conservatives plan to vote as unit on McCarthy's speaker bid
Five right-wing House Republicans are vowing to move as a united bloc on whether to support GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy's (R-Calif.) bid for House speaker, Axios has learned. Several insist McCarthy will never get their vote even if he makes massive concessions. Why it matters: Given Republicans' underperformance in the...
Comments / 0