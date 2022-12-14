Read full article on original website
Related
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
US News and World Report
Italy Waters Down Plan to Promote Cash Payments After EU Criticism
ROME (Reuters) - Italy will scrap part of its plans to facilitate cash payments for goods and services after criticism from European Union authorities, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Sunday. In its draft 2023 budget the government had proposed changing the current system in which sellers risk fines if...
US News and World Report
Qatar Reiterates Denial That Its Government Involved in EU Corruption Case
DOHA (Reuters) -Qatar reiterated on Sunday that the country denies any involvement in a corruption case being investigated by Belgian authorities involving people linked to the European Parliament. Belgian authorities have charged four people linked to the European Parliament over allegations World Cup host Qatar lavished them with cash and...
US News and World Report
U.S., UK, Norway, EU Decry South Sudan Violence -Joint Statement
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States, United Kingdom, Norway and the European Union expressed horror at the escalation of violence in South Sudan's Upper Nile state and urged delivery of humanitarian aid, according to a joint statement issued on Friday. Reports of killings, property destruction and sexual violence "are horrifying...
US News and World Report
Marketmind: Santa Rally? Ho Ho Ho
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. There's a reason investors are warned not to fight the Fed, but sometimes they still need to learn the hard way. When the second most powerful central bank in the world is standing shoulder to shoulder...
US News and World Report
Developer China South City Sells 70% Stake in Xian Projects for $717 Million
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese logistics and commercial developer China South City Holdings Limited said it had agreed to sell a nearly 70% shareholding in a business that holds its projects in the central city of Xian to a state-owned shareholder for 5 billion yuan ($717 million). The developer said...
US News and World Report
U.S. Treasury's Morton Steps Down, Sees Growing Recognition of Climate Change Risks
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - John Morton, the U.S. Treasury's first climate counselor, is stepping down, effective Friday, but says he is confident his work in coordinating climate change policies across the department will continue - even beyond the Biden administration. Morton, who left climate change advisory and investment firm Pollination Group...
US News and World Report
Mexico Reinvents Island Prison as Pacific Tourist Draw
ISLAS MARIAS, Mexico (Reuters) - One of Mexico's most notorious prisons begins a new chapter this weekend as a Pacific Ocean getaway after a makeover aimed at bringing in tourists to the former penal colony. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday evening opened the Islas Marias Tourist Center, bidding...
US News and World Report
As Off-Season Starts, Migrant Workers Head Back to Mexico
AMHERST, Va. (AP) — With the holidays quickly approaching, a handful of migrant workers from Mexico are eager to return to their loved ones. These workers have worked throughout the fall in Virginia, either harvesting crops or pruning the tree branches in preparation for the next growing season, which usually runs from spring to late summer.
US News and World Report
Biden Plans to Elevate Cindy McCain as Executive Director of WFP Axios
(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is working to elevate Cindy McCain, widow of the late Republican Senator John McCain, as the executive director of World Food Program, Axios reported on Friday citing people familiar with the matter. Cindy McCain is currently serving as the U.S. ambassador to the United...
US News and World Report
Judge Rules Alamogordo Lab Cannot Keep Research Chimps
A federal judge has ruled that chimpanzees previously used for research in a New Mexico laboratory can be transferred to an animal sanctuary. A federal judge has ruled that chimpanzees previously used for research in a New Mexico laboratory can be transferred to an animal sanctuary. A U.S. District Court...
US News and World Report
Biden Comes Under Pressure Over Expected Easing of U.S. Asylum Rules
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers, both Republicans and Democrats, on Sunday pressed Democratic President Joe Biden to take action to manage an expected wave of asylum seekers at America's southern border when COVID-era restrictions are set to end this week. U.S. border cities are bracing for an influx of asylum...
US News and World Report
Mexican President Slams Peru's State of Emergency, Blasts U.S. Official
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday criticized a state of emergency imposed in Peru to tackle violent protests and slammed the U.S. ambassador to Lima for meeting the South American country's new leader. Unrest in Peru erupted after the ousting of leftist President Pedro...
US News and World Report
El Paso Mayor Declares State of Emergency Over Influx of Migrants From Mexico Border
(Reuters) -The mayor of the Texas border city of El Paso declared a state of emergency on Saturday, citing the hundreds of migrants sleeping on the streets in cold temperatures and the thousands being apprehended every day. Mayor Oscar Leeser, a Democrat, said the emergency declaration would give city authorities...
US News and World Report
U.S. Begins Buying Back Oil for Strategic Petroleum Reserve -Official
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Energy Department said on Friday it will begin buying back oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR, the first purchase since this year's record 180 million barrel release from the stockpile. The department will buy up to 3 million barrels for delivery in February, a...
US News and World Report
Mesa Says It Will Halt American Airlines Flights, Finalizing Deal With United
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Mesa Airlines said late Saturday it is finalizing an agreement to operate regional flights for United Airlines after an announcement it will wind down flights for American Airlines early next year. In a memo sent to employees and provided to Reuters by the company, Mesa Air Group Chief...
US News and World Report
Peru's 'Forgotten People' Rage Against Political Elite After Castillo Arrest
LIMA (Reuters) - Leopoldo Huamani, 60, a farmer from Chalhuanca in southern Peru, traveled for three days to reach the capital Lima and march in support of ousted and jailed leader Pedro Castillo, whose fall has sparked deadly protests around the country. Huamani is one of Peru's "forgotten" people, marginalized,...
US News and World Report
Pope in 2013 Signed Resignation Letter in Case of Bad Health
ROME (Reuters) -Pope Francis revealed in a new interview published on Sunday that after he was elected in 2013 he signed a letter of resignation to be used if someday severe and permanent health problems made it impossible to carry out his duties. Francis, who turned 86 on Saturday and...
US News and World Report
North Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles, Escalating Tensions, Says South Korea
SEOUL/TOKYO (Reuters) -North Korea fired two ballistic missiles towards the sea off the Korean Peninsula's east coast on Sunday, said South Korea and Japan, prompting South Korea's presidential office to "strongly condemned" Pyongyang for escalating tensions. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the two medium-range missiles flew about...
Comments / 0