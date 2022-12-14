Read full article on original website
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Russia Suffering Crippling Loss in Ukraine Threatens World Order: Kissinger
In a new essay, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said if Russia was dissolved, the enormous territory could become a "contested vacuum."
A Russian tank unit deliberately attacked another Russian position in Ukraine, report says, illustrating vicious rivalries within Putin's army
The Russian attack on an allied group after an argument clearly showed the tensions that have been widely reported in the Russian war effort.
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
Ukrainian Shells Kill Three in Russian-Controlled Village - Authorities
(Reuters) - Ukrainian rockets have killed three civilians in the Russian-controlled town of Shchastia in Ukraine's Luhansk province, according to Russian-appointed regional authorities. In a posting on Telegram, Russian-backed Luhansk officials at what they call the Joint Centre of Control and Coordination said U.S.-made HIMARS rockets had killed three people,...
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Russia Denounces Moldova's Ban of TV Channels as 'Political Censorship'
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Saturday denounced a decision by neighbouring Moldova to temporarily ban six television channels as "political censorship". The small ex-Soviet state of Moldova accused the channels of airing "incorrect information" about the country and Russia's military operation in Ukraine. The channels - some of which broadcast...
Air Raid Alert Sounds Across Ukraine - Officials
KYIV (Reuters) -Air raid sirens wailed across Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, on Saturday, officials said, a day after Russia carried out a massive missile strike on critical infrastructure. "Please go to the shelters!" Kyiv city's military administration said on Telegram. Belarusian social media account Hajun, which monitors military activity...
Toddler's Body Pulled From Rubble of Strike on Ukrainian City: Governor
KYIV (Reuters) - Rescuers recovered the body of a one-year-old boy from the rubble of a Russian strike on a residential building in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, the regional governor said on Saturday. "It is difficult to write about something like this," Valentyn Reznichenko said on the...
Russia Installs Shield Over Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Storage Site
MOSCOW (Reuters) - A shield is being set up over a storage site for spent nuclear waste at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine to protect it from shelling and drones, a Russian-installed official said on Saturday. Video footage published by Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-appointed official in Ukraine's...
NYC Braces for More Asylum Seekers as Federal Rule Expires
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams said his city is bracing for another influx of buses carrying thousands of migrants from the U.S. border with Mexico, as a Trump-era health edict is set to expire this week. The rule, known as Title 42, allows federal...
Militants Seize Counter-Terrorism Centre in Pakistan, Take Hostages
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan (Reuters) - Islamist militants seized a counter-terrorism centre in the northwestern Pakistani area of Bannu on Sunday and took hostages to negotiate with government authorities, officials said. "It's not clear if the terrorists attacked from outside, or if they snatched the ammunition from staff inside" while...
Russia Seen as Preparing for Massive Winter Offensive in Ukraine, Including New Run on Kyiv
Russia is planning a new major offensive in Ukraine in the late winter to include another crack at its failed attempt to march on the capital Kyiv, according to officials and analysts familiar with the situation on the ground. [. READ:. Russia Warns of Ukraine War Escalation ]. The top...
Qatar Reiterates Denial That Its Government Involved in EU Corruption Case
DOHA (Reuters) -Qatar reiterated on Sunday that the country denies any involvement in a corruption case being investigated by Belgian authorities involving people linked to the European Parliament. Belgian authorities have charged four people linked to the European Parliament over allegations World Cup host Qatar lavished them with cash and...
Exploding Grenade Launcher a Gift From Ukraine, Polish Police Chief Says
WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's top policeman said that an explosion in his office was caused by a grenade launcher, telling private broadcaster RMF FM that he had received two of the weapons as a gift from Ukraine. Poland's interior ministry and prosecutor's office had not previously confirmed media reports that...
Liberians Protest Over Economic Hardship and President's Absence
PAYNESVILLE, Liberia (Reuters) - More than a thousand people joined a demonstration in a suburb of Liberia's capital on Saturday, protesting over economic hardships and President George Weah's prolonged absence from the country. Large protests have taken place sporadically during Weah's five years in office, but anger over his government's...
Man, Aged 19, Charged in UK After Channel Migrant Boat Tragedy
LONDON (Reuters) - A 19-year-old man has been charged with abetting illegal immigration after four migrants died trying to cross the Channel into Britain when the inflatable boat they were using started to sink. One of those who died in Wednesday's tragedy was a teenager, regional authorities said. Thirty-nine migrants,...
U.S., UK, Norway, EU Decry South Sudan Violence -Joint Statement
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States, United Kingdom, Norway and the European Union expressed horror at the escalation of violence in South Sudan's Upper Nile state and urged delivery of humanitarian aid, according to a joint statement issued on Friday. Reports of killings, property destruction and sexual violence "are horrifying...
Uganda President Lifts All Ebola-Related Movement Restrictions
KAMPALA (Reuters) - Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni lifted all Ebola-related movement restrictions on Saturday, saying the East African country had made progress in curbing the deadly disease. Museveni rescinded restrictions on the disease's epicentre in the district of Mubende, which logged 66 cases and 29 deaths, and in the Kassanda...
