ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Ukrainian Shells Kill Three in Russian-Controlled Village - Authorities

(Reuters) - Ukrainian rockets have killed three civilians in the Russian-controlled town of Shchastia in Ukraine's Luhansk province, according to Russian-appointed regional authorities. In a posting on Telegram, Russian-backed Luhansk officials at what they call the Joint Centre of Control and Coordination said U.S.-made HIMARS rockets had killed three people,...
Daily Mail

Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims

Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
US News and World Report

Russia Denounces Moldova's Ban of TV Channels as 'Political Censorship'

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Saturday denounced a decision by neighbouring Moldova to temporarily ban six television channels as "political censorship". The small ex-Soviet state of Moldova accused the channels of airing "incorrect information" about the country and Russia's military operation in Ukraine. The channels - some of which broadcast...
US News and World Report

Air Raid Alert Sounds Across Ukraine - Officials

KYIV (Reuters) -Air raid sirens wailed across Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, on Saturday, officials said, a day after Russia carried out a massive missile strike on critical infrastructure. "Please go to the shelters!" Kyiv city's military administration said on Telegram. Belarusian social media account Hajun, which monitors military activity...
US News and World Report

Toddler's Body Pulled From Rubble of Strike on Ukrainian City: Governor

KYIV (Reuters) - Rescuers recovered the body of a one-year-old boy from the rubble of a Russian strike on a residential building in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, the regional governor said on Saturday. "It is difficult to write about something like this," Valentyn Reznichenko said on the...
US News and World Report

Russia Installs Shield Over Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Storage Site

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A shield is being set up over a storage site for spent nuclear waste at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine to protect it from shelling and drones, a Russian-installed official said on Saturday. Video footage published by Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-appointed official in Ukraine's...
US News and World Report

NYC Braces for More Asylum Seekers as Federal Rule Expires

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams said his city is bracing for another influx of buses carrying thousands of migrants from the U.S. border with Mexico, as a Trump-era health edict is set to expire this week. The rule, known as Title 42, allows federal...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
US News and World Report

Militants Seize Counter-Terrorism Centre in Pakistan, Take Hostages

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan (Reuters) - Islamist militants seized a counter-terrorism centre in the northwestern Pakistani area of Bannu on Sunday and took hostages to negotiate with government authorities, officials said. "It's not clear if the terrorists attacked from outside, or if they snatched the ammunition from staff inside" while...
US News and World Report

Qatar Reiterates Denial That Its Government Involved in EU Corruption Case

DOHA (Reuters) -Qatar reiterated on Sunday that the country denies any involvement in a corruption case being investigated by Belgian authorities involving people linked to the European Parliament. Belgian authorities have charged four people linked to the European Parliament over allegations World Cup host Qatar lavished them with cash and...
US News and World Report

Exploding Grenade Launcher a Gift From Ukraine, Polish Police Chief Says

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's top policeman said that an explosion in his office was caused by a grenade launcher, telling private broadcaster RMF FM that he had received two of the weapons as a gift from Ukraine. Poland's interior ministry and prosecutor's office had not previously confirmed media reports that...
US News and World Report

Liberians Protest Over Economic Hardship and President's Absence

PAYNESVILLE, Liberia (Reuters) - More than a thousand people joined a demonstration in a suburb of Liberia's capital on Saturday, protesting over economic hardships and President George Weah's prolonged absence from the country. Large protests have taken place sporadically during Weah's five years in office, but anger over his government's...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Man, Aged 19, Charged in UK After Channel Migrant Boat Tragedy

LONDON (Reuters) - A 19-year-old man has been charged with abetting illegal immigration after four migrants died trying to cross the Channel into Britain when the inflatable boat they were using started to sink. One of those who died in Wednesday's tragedy was a teenager, regional authorities said. Thirty-nine migrants,...
US News and World Report

U.S., UK, Norway, EU Decry South Sudan Violence -Joint Statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States, United Kingdom, Norway and the European Union expressed horror at the escalation of violence in South Sudan's Upper Nile state and urged delivery of humanitarian aid, according to a joint statement issued on Friday. Reports of killings, property destruction and sexual violence "are horrifying...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Uganda President Lifts All Ebola-Related Movement Restrictions

KAMPALA (Reuters) - Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni lifted all Ebola-related movement restrictions on Saturday, saying the East African country had made progress in curbing the deadly disease. Museveni rescinded restrictions on the disease's epicentre in the district of Mubende, which logged 66 cases and 29 deaths, and in the Kassanda...

Comments / 0

Community Policy