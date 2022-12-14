Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Trucker Arrested After Nebraska Trooper Hurt in Hit-And-Run
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A North Dakota trucker has been arrested after reportedly hitting and injuring a Nebraska state trooper on Interstate 80 during a traffic stop, then leading other troopers on a chase that ended in an hourlong standoff, the Nebraska State Patrol reported. The patrol said...
US News and World Report
Man Jailed on Charges That He Held Woman Captive for Months
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A man remains jailed in Georgia after police say he kidnapped a woman from South Carolina and held her captive for months in a motel while he raped her, beat her and forced her to perform work. Burke County jail records show Ismael Patricio Aguirre,...
US News and World Report
5 Sentenced to Prison in $12M Georgia Theology School Fraud
COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Five people who pleaded guilty to defrauding $12 million in federal student aid by enrolling students into a theology school without requiring classwork were sentenced Thursday in Georgia to prison terms ranging from three to nine years. The defendants admitted they recruited fake students to...
US News and World Report
Benjamin Wins GOP Nomination in Virginia 4th District Race
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Republicans on Saturday picked Leon Benjamin as their nominee for the Feb. 21 special election to fill the 4th Congressional District seat of the late U.S. Rep. A. Donald McEachin, the state party said in a news release. Benjamin, a Richmond native, pastor and...
US News and World Report
Panel Assembled for Hearing on Heating Aid Proposal in Maine
Leaders of the Maine Legislature have assembled a temporary committee to hold a public hearing on a $474 million emergency heating aid proposal in the coming week. Leaders of the Maine Legislature have assembled a temporary committee to convene a hearing on a $474 million emergency heating assistance proposal, a development that was hailed by the leader of Senate Republicans who rejected the first attempt at passage, officials said Friday.
Comments / 0