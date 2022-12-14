Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Air Raid Alert Sounds Across Ukraine - Officials
KYIV (Reuters) -Air raid sirens wailed across Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, on Saturday, officials said, a day after Russia carried out a massive missile strike on critical infrastructure. "Please go to the shelters!" Kyiv city's military administration said on Telegram. Belarusian social media account Hajun, which monitors military activity...
A Russian tank unit deliberately attacked another Russian position in Ukraine, report says, illustrating vicious rivalries within Putin's army
The Russian attack on an allied group after an argument clearly showed the tensions that have been widely reported in the Russian war effort.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Russia Suffering Crippling Loss in Ukraine Threatens World Order: Kissinger
In a new essay, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said if Russia was dissolved, the enormous territory could become a "contested vacuum."
Kari Lake Can Be Governor Even if Hobbs Inaugurated, Trump Lawyer Claims
Trump-endorsed Lake is seeking to overturn Katie Hobbs' win in Arizona's gubernatorial race in a lawsuit.
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
Young conservatives send mixed messages on Trump at MAGA gathering
Some attendees are talking about the former president more as a historical figure than the GOP's future presidential nominee.
North Korea says latest launches tested 1st spy satellite
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Monday it fired a test satellite in an important final-stage test for the development of its first spy satellite, a key military capability coveted by its leader Kim Jong Un along with other high-tech weapons systems. The North’s official Korean Central News Agency also released low-resolution, black-and-white photos showing a space view of the South Korean capital and Incheon, a city just west of Seoul, in an apparent attempt to show the North is pushing to acquire a surveillance tool to monitor its rival. The rocket carrying the test satellite was launched Sunday to assess the satellite’s photography and data transmission systems, KCNA said. The country’s National Aerospace Development Administration called the test results “an important success which has gone through the final gateway process of the launch of reconnaissance satellite.” It said it would complete the preparations for its first military reconnaissance satellite by April next year, according to KCNA.
US News and World Report
Russian Troops Stationed in Belarus to Begin Military Exercises - Interfax
(Reuters) - Russian troops that were moved to Belarus in October to become part of a regional formation will conduct battalion tactical exercises, the Russian Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing the Russian defence ministry. "The final assessment of the combat capability and combat readiness of the units will...
US News and World Report
Russia Says It Hit Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure, Military Targets on Friday
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said its "high-precision" weapons hit parts of Ukraine's military-industrial complex and energy and military administrative facilities on Friday. "As a result of the strike, the transportation of weapons and ammunition of foreign production has been thwarted," it said on Saturday. Ukraine's plants producing weapons,...
US News and World Report
Islamic State Claims Bomb Attack on Iraqi Police Near Kirkuk
CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility for the killing at least nine Iraqi federal policemen on Sunday in a bomb attack on their convoy near the oil city of Kirkuk, the militant group said on its Telegram channel. The blast occurred near the village of Safra, some 30 km...
US News and World Report
NYC Braces for More Asylum Seekers as Federal Rule Expires
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams said his city is bracing for another influx of buses carrying thousands of migrants from the U.S. border with Mexico, as a Trump-era health edict is set to expire this week. The rule, known as Title 42, allows federal...
US News and World Report
Ukrainian Shells Kill Three in Russian-Controlled Village - Authorities
(Reuters) - Ukrainian rockets have killed three civilians in the Russian-controlled town of Shchastia in Ukraine's Luhansk province, according to Russian-appointed regional authorities. In a posting on Telegram, Russian-backed Luhansk officials at what they call the Joint Centre of Control and Coordination said U.S.-made HIMARS rockets had killed three people,...
US News and World Report
Uganda President Lifts All Ebola-Related Movement Restrictions
KAMPALA (Reuters) - Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni lifted all Ebola-related movement restrictions on Saturday, saying the East African country had made progress in curbing the deadly disease. Museveni rescinded restrictions on the disease's epicentre in the district of Mubende, which logged 66 cases and 29 deaths, and in the Kassanda...
US News and World Report
Militants Seize Counter-Terrorism Centre in Pakistan, Take Hostages
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan (Reuters) - Islamist militants seized a counter-terrorism centre in the northwestern Pakistani area of Bannu on Sunday and took hostages to negotiate with government authorities, officials said. "It's not clear if the terrorists attacked from outside, or if they snatched the ammunition from staff inside" while...
US News and World Report
Judge Rules Alamogordo Lab Cannot Keep Research Chimps
A federal judge has ruled that chimpanzees previously used for research in a New Mexico laboratory can be transferred to an animal sanctuary. A federal judge has ruled that chimpanzees previously used for research in a New Mexico laboratory can be transferred to an animal sanctuary. A U.S. District Court...
US News and World Report
As Off-Season Starts, Migrant Workers Head Back to Mexico
AMHERST, Va. (AP) — With the holidays quickly approaching, a handful of migrant workers from Mexico are eager to return to their loved ones. These workers have worked throughout the fall in Virginia, either harvesting crops or pruning the tree branches in preparation for the next growing season, which usually runs from spring to late summer.
US News and World Report
Moldova to Temporarily Ban Six TV Channels Over Broadcasts About War
CHISINAU (Reuters) - The small ex-Soviet state of Moldova will temporarily ban six television channels for airing "incorrect information" about the country and Russia's war in Ukraine, authorities said on Friday. The channels - some of which broadcast in Moldovan and some in Russian - are closely tied to politician...
Comments / 0