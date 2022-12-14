Read full article on original website
Who is the 2022-23 Stanley Cup favorite?
We’re nearing the end of the calendar year 2022. That means it’s no longer too soon to speculate on what happens in 2023. We’ve seen the NHL in action for roughly a third of the season now. And with some shocking teams sitting high in the standings, it seems like a good time to update our championship picks.
Bruins Daily: Bruins Finally Choke; Horvat, NHL Trade Rumors
NHL trade chatter is picking up but are the Boston Bruins really in on anyone right now?. It took an astonishing 29 games but the Boston Bruins choked in a game and are finally looking human. More on that, more Boston Bruins news, and the latest NHL trade rumors in...
Devils’ Trade of Taylor Hall to Coyotes Has Become a Massive Win
Anytime a team makes a trade, there’s always an initial reaction from its fan base. “Did we win the trade?” “Was this the ideal return for said player?” The list goes on. When the New Jersey Devils traded Taylor Hall to the Arizona Coyotes three years ago to the date, most Devils fans seemed to think, “meh.”
Celtics' Joe Mazzulla responds after his scouting reports get leaked
Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla has officially responded to Quizletgate. Mazzulla fell victim this week to an online mishap of biblical proportions. Twitter user @groovyk8 said Thursday that they had accidentally stumbled on Mazzulla’s account on Quizlet. As a result, a comprehensive collection of Mazzulla’s old scouting reports on opposing players was leaked.
NBA Fan Finds Out The Reason Why Jayson Tatum Is Ruled Out Against Orlando Magic
Jayson Tatum made the headlines on Saturday after the Boston Celtics listed him unavailable for their duel against the young and inspired Orlando Magic. The forward didn't deal with any injuries in prior days, which is why so many people worried after the team cited 'personal reasons' as the motive for his absence.
Shocking Details Emerge Of 76ers’ Potential Bold Trade Plans
This NBA season has been a roller coaster ride thus far for the Philadelphia 76ers. They have already experienced plenty of lows, as injuries have limited their Big 3 of Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey to only six games and 135 minutes played together. Despite that, the team is still finding a good amount of success.
