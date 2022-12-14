ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Who is the 2022-23 Stanley Cup favorite?

We’re nearing the end of the calendar year 2022. That means it’s no longer too soon to speculate on what happens in 2023. We’ve seen the NHL in action for roughly a third of the season now. And with some shocking teams sitting high in the standings, it seems like a good time to update our championship picks.
Bruins Daily: Bruins Finally Choke; Horvat, NHL Trade Rumors

NHL trade chatter is picking up but are the Boston Bruins really in on anyone right now?. It took an astonishing 29 games but the Boston Bruins choked in a game and are finally looking human. More on that, more Boston Bruins news, and the latest NHL trade rumors in...
Devils’ Trade of Taylor Hall to Coyotes Has Become a Massive Win

Anytime a team makes a trade, there’s always an initial reaction from its fan base. “Did we win the trade?” “Was this the ideal return for said player?” The list goes on. When the New Jersey Devils traded Taylor Hall to the Arizona Coyotes three years ago to the date, most Devils fans seemed to think, “meh.”
Celtics' Joe Mazzulla responds after his scouting reports get leaked

Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla has officially responded to Quizletgate. Mazzulla fell victim this week to an online mishap of biblical proportions. Twitter user @groovyk8 said Thursday that they had accidentally stumbled on Mazzulla’s account on Quizlet. As a result, a comprehensive collection of Mazzulla’s old scouting reports on opposing players was leaked.
Shocking Details Emerge Of 76ers’ Potential Bold Trade Plans

This NBA season has been a roller coaster ride thus far for the Philadelphia 76ers. They have already experienced plenty of lows, as injuries have limited their Big 3 of Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey to only six games and 135 minutes played together. Despite that, the team is still finding a good amount of success.
