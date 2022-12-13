Read full article on original website
The Foschini Group Says Total Interest In Co's Ordinary Shares Held By MandG Is 10.05%
* THE FOSCHINI GROUP LTD - TOTAL INTEREST IN ORDINARY SHARES OF CO HELD BY MANDG AMOUNTS TO 10.05% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Anchorage Capital Partners Says Entered Binding Agreement To Buy Operating Business Of David Jones
* ENTERED BINDING AGREEMENT FOR ANCHORAGE TO ACQUIRE OPERATING BUSINESS OF DAVID JONES Further company coverage:.
CStone Pharmaceuticals Announces Acceptance Of Marketing Authorization Application By UK MHRA
* ACCEPTANCE OF MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION BY UK MHRA FOR SUGEMALIMAB IN METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Rio Tinto Appoints Kaisa Hietala As A Non-Executive Director
* RIO TINTO - APPOINTED KAISA HIETALA AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR TO JOIN BOARD ON 1 MARCH 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Mondelez to sell gum business in developed markets for $1.35 billion
(Reuters) -Oreo maker Mondelez International Inc said on Monday it had agreed to sell its gum business, including brands such as Trident and Dentyne, in the United States, Canada and Europe to Perfetti Van Melle Group for $1.35 billion. Perfetti Van Melle, the European gum and confectionery maker behind brands...
Ioneer's Rhyolite Ridge Project Advances Into Final Stage Of Permitting
* IONEER'S RHYOLITE RIDGE PROJECT ADVANCES INTO FINAL STAGE OF PERMITTING. * BLM ANNOUNCES DECISION TO PUBLISH NOTICE OF INTENT FOR RHYOLITE RIDGE LITHIUM-BORON PROJECT IN NEVADA. * IONEER - RHYOLITE RIDGE PROJECT IS ON TRACK TO PROVIDE ENVIRONMENTALLY SUSTAINABLE LITHIUM AND BORON TO SUPPORT DEVELOPMENT OF DOMESTIC SUPPLY CHAINS.
Wall Street loses more ground, extending a losing streak
Wall Street is starting off the week with more losses for stocks Monday, as investors brace for higher interest rates from central banks to fight inflation. The S&P 500 fell 1.3% as of 3:04 p.m. Eastern. About 90% of the stocks in the benchmark index are in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 321 points, or 1%, to 32,597 and the Nasdaq fell 1.8%. Small company stocks also fell. The Russell 2000 slid 1.4%.
AP Top Financial News at 1:08 a.m. EST
Asian stock markets sink under global recession fears Twitter chaos too much? There are plenty of other options. OSHA: Amazon failed to record some warehouse injuries. Democrats set aside donations from ex-FTX CEO Bankman-Fried. Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media. Russian GDP to contract 3% says central bank...
LIVE MARKETS-U.S. stocks mixed in early trade
U.S. stocks mixed; DJI up slightly, S&P, Nasdaq dip. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. U.S. STOCKS MIXED IN EARLY TRADE (1020 EST/1500 GMT) Major U.S. indexes are mixed in the early stages...
Press Release: UPDATE 2-"Fortnite" maker Epic Games to settle alleged privacy violation for $520 mln
Dec 19 (Reuters) - "Fortnite" creator Epic Games will pay $520 million to settle allegations that it illegally collected children's personal information and tricked people into making purchases, the Federal Trade Commission and the company said on Monday. It will pay a record penalty of $275 million for violating the...
Here’s why Sims (ASX:SGM) is in the news today
Sims Limited has sold surplus land for AU$46 million. The 8.2 acres of land is located in New Jersey. Sims shared 85% of the proceeds will be received in December 2022 and rest of the amount will be received before 2023. Materials giant, Sims Limited (ASX:SGM), on 19 December 2022,...
AP Top Business News at 4:59 p.m. EST
Elon Musk claims he was doxxed. But what exactly is that? Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media. US recession a growing fear as Fed plans to keep rates high. US puts 3 dozen more Chinese companies on trade blacklist. Democrats set aside donations from ex-FTX CEO Bankman-Fried. Wall...
UPDATE 1-UK reinstates freeze on alcohol duties in budget flip-flop
LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Britain's government said on Monday that it would freeze taxes on alcohol until August, reversing a decision taken only two months ago by finance minister Jeremy Hunt and partially reinstating a tax cut put forward by his predecessor. By default, British alcohol duties are designed...
Analysis-Italy's cash payments U-turn is all gain, no pain
MILAN (Reuters) - Dropping a plan to boost small cash payments is the smart thing for Italy to do - the measure could not have stopped the inevitable digital transition, data show, while it was already hurting the country's image. Italy is scrapping from the draft budget a provision on...
Gold holds firm as dollar dip offsets pressure from rate hikes
(Reuters) - Gold prices inched higher on Monday as a softer dollar countered pressure on the non-yielding bullion from expectations of higher interest rates in the United States for longer than earlier expected. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,797.17 per ounce by 0915 GMT. U.S. gold futures gained 0.4% to...
UPDATE 2-AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers lung cancer setback
(Recasts; adds details, background, exec and analyst comment) Dec 19 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca on Monday won European endorsement for its blockbuster drug, dapagliflozin, as a treatment for all forms of heart failure, the company said. The drug, which belongs to a class of medicines called SGLT2 inhibitors and is branded...
Is Ethereum better than Bitcoin?
The Ethereum vs. Bitcoin discussion is different from the BTC vs. ETH debate as the latter focuses on cryptocurrencies. Ethereum’s blockchain is used by multiple decentralised applications that include games, ERC-20 tokens, and NFTs. Bitcoin’s blockchain, which stores BTC transactions, wins when one talks about its use as legal...
Gold inched lower in thin trading as investors look for fresh drivers
(Reuters) - Gold prices inched lower on Monday as weakness in the U.S. dollar countered rising yields on expectations of higher interest rates, as markets look for fresh catalysts amid thin trading. Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,789.29 per ounce by 12:14 p.m. ET (1714 GMT), while U.S. gold futures...
Nike Inc expected to post earnings of 65cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Nike Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on December 20. * The Beaverton Oregon-based company is expected to report a 10.7% increase in revenue to $12.57 billion from $11.36 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 26 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Nike Inc is for earnings of 65 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 25 "strong buy" or "buy," 11 "hold" and 2 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 0.9% in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Nike Inc is $120, above its last closing price of $108.51. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Aug. 31 2022 0.92 0.92 0.93 Beat 1 May. 31 2022 0.81 0.81 0.90 Beat 11.8 Feb. 28 2022 0.72 0.71 0.87 Beat 22.2 Nov. 30 2021 0.64 0.63 0.83 Beat 31.9 Aug. 1.12 1.11 1.16 Beat 4.1 31 2021 May. 31 2021 0.52 0.51 0.93 Beat 82.7 Feb. 28 2021 0.77 0.76 0.90 Beat 18.1 Nov. 30 2020 0.63 0.62 0.78 Beat 25.1 This summary was machine generated December 16 at 21:51 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Perenti (ASX:PRN) share price surges on FY23 guidance upgrade
Perenti has upgraded its revenue guidance for FY23 by AU$0.1 billion to AU$0.2 billion. The upgraded guidance is driven by new contracts secured by the company from Evolutions Mining and Regis Resources. Shares of Perenti Limited (ASX:PRN) are heading north today (19 December 2022) after the company upgraded its guidance...
