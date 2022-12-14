Read full article on original website
Tuesday Morning Closing Multiple StoresJoel EisenbergDallas, TX
Social media cast doubts over the real age of 12 year old Dallas football starAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Frisco Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanFrisco, TX
Former Forth PD Officer Aaron Dean Guilty of Manslaughter in the Killing of Atatiana JeffersonLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Grand Prairie ISD Teacher Accused of Having Intimate Relationship with StudentLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
Former QB Chris Simms doesn't think Eagles' Jalen Hurts is much better than his backup Gardner Minshew
In his third NFL season, Jalen Hurts has emerged as an MVP candidate, helping catapult the Philadelphia Eagles to a 12-1 record, the best in the NFL. However, former quarterback and current NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms doesn't believe Hurts' value is at the level of the league's elite passers.
Cowboys Clinch? How Seahawks Loss Changes Dallas Playoff Chase
The Dallas Cowboys in the NFL playoffs seems a foregone conclusion. The questions of how and when they will make it official linger.
Sporting News
Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with Cowboys: Jerry Jones ends rumors, says 'Odell's going to join us' for 2022 playoffs
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be headed back to the NFC East. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told USA Today's Jarrett Bell that he expects Beckham to join the team, with the deal potentially to become official after Dallas' Sunday contest against the Jaguars. The contract would be expected to run...
Yardbarker
Four winners and losers from 49ers’ division-clinching win over Seahawks
Less than two weeks ago, the San Francisco 49ers were riding a four-game winning streak ahead of a Week 13 showdown against Tua Tagovailoa and the explosive Miami Dolphins offense. At the time, San Francisco was humming on all cylinders thanks to an elite defense and some great play from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
thecomeback.com
Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news
In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
Jaguars vs. Cowboys: 5 Questions and Game Predictions
The Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8) have one of their biggest games of the year this Sunday, hosting the playoff-bound Dallas Cowboys (10-3) in a game that could help shift their AFC South chances. So, how do we at Jaguar Report see Sunday playing out? John Shipley and Brett Hawn weigh in...
Micah Parsons & Trevor Lawrence: Updated 'Injury' Status for Cowboys at Jaguars
On Friday a DNP was given to Micah Parsons, though his absence was for personal reasons and he is expected to go for the Cowboys, who can clinch a playoff berth with a win over Trevon Lawrence's Jags.
OBJ 'Is Going to Join' Cowboys,' Promises Jerry Jones; Signing 1-Year Deal?
“He’s been working out,” Jerry Jones says as he is promising that OBJ is signing with the Cowboys, “and of course he’s extraordinary.”
'Odell is going to join us', Cowboys owner Jerry Jones states Beckham deal close
Apparently Odell Beckham’s camp wasn’t really all that ticked off at the Cowboys organization. Following the club’s victory over the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Weekend, Beckham continued his free-agent tour of clubs interested in getting a read on his rehab. Beckham didn’t work out for Dallas, just like he didn’t work out for Buffalo or New York. At the conclusion of his visit, the word that had been circulating for a week, that Beckham wasn’t yet ready to hit the field following his January torn ACL, became linked to the Cowboys organization.
Cowboys Dak Prescott 'Bothered'; Micah Parsons OUT (Personal) on Final Practice Report for Jaguars
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has seen his interception numbers spike in dramatic fashion. What to do?
Yardbarker
Something Could Happen To The Steelers In Week 15 That Crazily Hasn’t Occurred In Nearly 3 Decades
The question will continue to arise the next few weeks. Should the Pittsburgh Steelers organization want to be losing games in order to boost draft position, or is the current less than 1% chance of making the playoffs enough hope to root for victories? Of course, anyone inside the locker room would tell you the former is a foolish way of thinking, but the latter is a hard thing to positively hold onto given the chances. The road to the last month or so of the season will begin on Sunday when the team heads down south to take on the Carolina Panthers, who are somehow very much alive in the NFC South with a record of 5-8.
Yardbarker
The Lions Were Not Fooled By The Jets
The Detroit Lions, led by head coach Dan Campbell, have certainly been one of the most surprising storylines of the 2022 NFL season. Detroit’s fanbase has been looking for a leader like Campbell for quite some time. He is outspoken and boisterous, speaking his mind at all times to...
NFL Analysis Network
Cowboys Reveal Huge Injury Update On Key Offensive Star
The Dallas Cowboys barely escaped Week 14 with a victory over the Houston Texans, needing a 98-yard drive late in the fourth quarter to pull ahead and get the win. There are certainly a lot of things to clean up as the Cowboys are going to be on the road in three out of their final four games of the season and it is far from a cakewalk.
Yardbarker
Giants Announce Four Moves, Elevate DB Landon Collins
The team is also activating G Ben Bredeson from injured reserve and placing G Joshua Ezeudu on the list as well. Collins, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6.12 million rookie contract before agreeing to a six-year, $84 million deal with Washington that includes $45 million guaranteed.
Trevon Diggs: Cowboys Need 'A-Game' Against 'Talented' Jaguars
Trevon Diggs acknowledged the potential danger the Jacksonville Jaguars pose to the Dallas Cowboys come Sunday.
Yardbarker
Shocking Details Emerge Of 76ers’ Potential Bold Trade Plans
This NBA season has been a roller coaster ride thus far for the Philadelphia 76ers. They have already experienced plenty of lows, as injuries have limited their Big 3 of Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey to only six games and 135 minutes played together. Despite that, the team is still finding a good amount of success.
Dallas Cowboys Tight End Won't Play This Weekend
The Dallas Cowboys are hoping for an easy victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars to set up their big showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles next week. But they'll have to go into this Sunday's game without one of their star tight ends. According to ESPN Cowboys insider Todd Archer, rookie tight...
NFL world attempts to decipher Odell Beckham’s tweets
While Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been heavily implying that he’s going to sign wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr., the free agent has been sending out some much more cryptic messages about his future. “Odell’s going to join us,” Jones said on Thursday. “There’s a good chance he will, with the complete goal of Read more... The post NFL world attempts to decipher Odell Beckham’s tweets appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
atozsports.com
There’s one Cowboys’ unit obligated to bounce back vs. Jaguars
This season, the Dallas Cowboys have been better known for their ability to rush the passer. Despite a couple of back-to-back lackluster performances, they still rank first in the NFL in pressure rate (27.9%) and second in sacks (48). Micah Parsons -although now facing pressure from Nick Bosa in a...
Jaguars Expected To Make History Against The Cowboys Sunday
It's been 16 years since the Jacksonville Jaguars last hosted America's Team. And according to Mark Long of the Associated Press, Sunday's game is expected to make some franchise history. Per Long: "The Cowboys-Jaguars game, the first one in Jax since 2006, is expected to become the highest-grossing home gate...
