Dallas, TX

Yardbarker

Four winners and losers from 49ers’ division-clinching win over Seahawks

Less than two weeks ago, the San Francisco 49ers were riding a four-game winning streak ahead of a Week 13 showdown against Tua Tagovailoa and the explosive Miami Dolphins offense. At the time, San Francisco was humming on all cylinders thanks to an elite defense and some great play from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
SEATTLE, WA
thecomeback.com

Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news

In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'Odell is going to join us', Cowboys owner Jerry Jones states Beckham deal close

Apparently Odell Beckham’s camp wasn’t really all that ticked off at the Cowboys organization. Following the club’s victory over the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Weekend, Beckham continued his free-agent tour of clubs interested in getting a read on his rehab. Beckham didn’t work out for Dallas, just like he didn’t work out for Buffalo or New York. At the conclusion of his visit, the word that had been circulating for a week, that Beckham wasn’t yet ready to hit the field following his January torn ACL, became linked to the Cowboys organization.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Something Could Happen To The Steelers In Week 15 That Crazily Hasn’t Occurred In Nearly 3 Decades

The question will continue to arise the next few weeks. Should the Pittsburgh Steelers organization want to be losing games in order to boost draft position, or is the current less than 1% chance of making the playoffs enough hope to root for victories? Of course, anyone inside the locker room would tell you the former is a foolish way of thinking, but the latter is a hard thing to positively hold onto given the chances. The road to the last month or so of the season will begin on Sunday when the team heads down south to take on the Carolina Panthers, who are somehow very much alive in the NFC South with a record of 5-8.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

The Lions Were Not Fooled By The Jets

The Detroit Lions, led by head coach Dan Campbell, have certainly been one of the most surprising storylines of the 2022 NFL season. Detroit’s fanbase has been looking for a leader like Campbell for quite some time. He is outspoken and boisterous, speaking his mind at all times to...
DETROIT, MI
NFL Analysis Network

Cowboys Reveal Huge Injury Update On Key Offensive Star

The Dallas Cowboys barely escaped Week 14 with a victory over the Houston Texans, needing a 98-yard drive late in the fourth quarter to pull ahead and get the win. There are certainly a lot of things to clean up as the Cowboys are going to be on the road in three out of their final four games of the season and it is far from a cakewalk.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Giants Announce Four Moves, Elevate DB Landon Collins

The team is also activating G Ben Bredeson from injured reserve and placing G Joshua Ezeudu on the list as well. Collins, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6.12 million rookie contract before agreeing to a six-year, $84 million deal with Washington that includes $45 million guaranteed.
WASHINGTON STATE
Yardbarker

Shocking Details Emerge Of 76ers’ Potential Bold Trade Plans

This NBA season has been a roller coaster ride thus far for the Philadelphia 76ers. They have already experienced plenty of lows, as injuries have limited their Big 3 of Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey to only six games and 135 minutes played together. Despite that, the team is still finding a good amount of success.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Tight End Won't Play This Weekend

The Dallas Cowboys are hoping for an easy victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars to set up their big showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles next week. But they'll have to go into this Sunday's game without one of their star tight ends. According to ESPN Cowboys insider Todd Archer, rookie tight...
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

NFL world attempts to decipher Odell Beckham’s tweets

While Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been heavily implying that he’s going to sign wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr., the free agent has been sending out some much more cryptic messages about his future. “Odell’s going to join us,” Jones said on Thursday. “There’s a good chance he will, with the complete goal of Read more... The post NFL world attempts to decipher Odell Beckham’s tweets appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

There’s one Cowboys’ unit obligated to bounce back vs. Jaguars

This season, the Dallas Cowboys have been better known for their ability to rush the passer. Despite a couple of back-to-back lackluster performances, they still rank first in the NFL in pressure rate (27.9%) and second in sacks (48). Micah Parsons -although now facing pressure from Nick Bosa in a...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Jaguars Expected To Make History Against The Cowboys Sunday

It's been 16 years since the Jacksonville Jaguars last hosted America's Team. And according to Mark Long of the Associated Press, Sunday's game is expected to make some franchise history. Per Long: "The Cowboys-Jaguars game, the first one in Jax since 2006, is expected to become the highest-grossing home gate...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

