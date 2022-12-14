Is Disney responsible for the death of the beloved midcentury Japanese theme park, Nara Dreamland?. When Guests think of a theme park in Japan, their first thought is likely Tokyo Disneyland or Tokyo Disneysea, perhaps followed by Universal Studios Japan. Many people would not even be able to recall the small, antiquated amusement park constructed by a hopeful Japanese businessman who wanted to bring the magic of Disney and the American spirit to his country.

2 DAYS AGO