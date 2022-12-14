ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
disneytips.com

Did Disney Kill Japan’s Nara Dreamland Theme Park?

Is Disney responsible for the death of the beloved midcentury Japanese theme park, Nara Dreamland?. When Guests think of a theme park in Japan, their first thought is likely Tokyo Disneyland or Tokyo Disneysea, perhaps followed by Universal Studios Japan. Many people would not even be able to recall the small, antiquated amusement park constructed by a hopeful Japanese businessman who wanted to bring the magic of Disney and the American spirit to his country.
disneytips.com

5 Museums Every Disney Fan Should Visit

If you’re a fan of the Walt Disney Company’s history, or even the life’s story of the man himself, here are five Disney museums you’ll want to add to your bucket list. Museum days are a wonderful break from the hustle and bustle of a Disney Parks vacation, an opportunity to spend a day immersed in quiet contemplation and education, and for Disney fans, a rare opportunity to see artifacts connected to Walt Disney himself!
ILLINOIS STATE
disneytips.com

What Dropped Walt Disney Company Stock By Nearly 4%?

After a series of hardships and rising conflict throughout the 2022 fiscal year, as of today the stock price for the Walt Disney Company has dropped by a reported 3.9%. In case you somehow missed any of the news updates, here’s a review of just some of the reasons why its share values could have tanked.
FLORIDA STATE
disneytips.com

How to Spot Different Types of Theme Park Design at the Disney Parks

For anybody looking to get into the theme park industry and the field of theme park design – or anybody just interested in the hard work that goes into the “magic” of our favorite Parks, attractions, and experiences – the definitive, must-read book for the field is David Younger’s fantastic Theme Park Design & The Art of Themed Entertainment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
disneytips.com

Here Are Some Tips For Avoiding Motion Sickness on EPCOT’s Newest Thrill Ride

In true EPCOT fashion, the Disney Park’s latest thrill ride is revolutionary, space-themed, and apparently a nightmare for those prone to motion sickness. By now, it’s no secret that Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is responsible for making a lot of Guests feel queasy, and many fans are asking themselves, “Will this attraction make me sick if I ride it?” Unfortunately, there’s only one way to find out.
disneytips.com

What Is a Theme Park Show Writer, and What Do They Do?

In the world of theme park and themed entertainment design, a huge variety of disciplines come together to make a ride, attraction, stage production, or, more generally, a “show” of any sort. Some of the roles tasked with making these shows come to fruition are obvious. A lighting...
disneytips.com

The Real Stories Behind The EPCOT Holiday Storytellers

One of the most beloved traditions of the holiday season at Walt Disney World Resort is the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. Disney describes this EPCOT festival as “a spirited seasonal event inspired by cultures near and far” and “an international yuletide extravaganza” where Guests can celebrate holidays from around the world!
disneytips.com

H.E.R. Shocks Audience During Ballroom Scene of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Live

Thursday night, ABC aired the latest in their Live Disney Concert series, Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Anniversary Celebration with the multi-faceted performer, H.E.R. as the lead role of Belle. The concert special reenacted scenes from the 1991 animated film, with scenes from the original Disney Renaissance classic interspersed throughout.
disneytips.com

PHOTOS: Disney Cruise Veteran Shares the Cons of Disney Cruising

If you’ve ever wanted to experience a Disney Cruise but haven’t had the chance yet, you’re not alone. Many fans think of a Disney Cruise as an incredibly luxurious experience considering the extravagant prices. However, one Guest recently shared what she’s learned from Disney Cruising with Insider, and it’s not as glamorous as you might think.
disneytips.com

Disney and James Cameron Slammed For ‘Cruel’ ‘Avatar’ Dolphin Stunt

Animal welfare activists are up in arms over a stunt performed by dolphin trainers during an event to celebrate the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) with James Cameron. Of course, this choice came as a surprise due to the Avatar franchise’s intense emphasis on respect for the natural world and all living things as opposed to materialism, possessiveness or entitlement, and colonialism.
disneytips.com

Disney Guests Doused at Wilderness Lodge During Cold Front Storm

Have you ever visited Disney’s Wilderness Lodge at the Walt Disney World Resort? If you have, you’ll know the Deluxe Resort hotel is famous for its picturesque setting which blends a luxury experience with down-to-earth accommodations. First opened in 1994 as part of an expansion to the Magic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy