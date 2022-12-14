Read full article on original website
Delish
Cake Mix Cookies
Short for time on baking all of your holiday cookies this year? Think of these cake mix cookies as your magical helpers, here to save the day. These sprinkled red and green cookies use vanilla cake mix to create the softest, fluffiest cookie you've ever had. Fast and oh so easy, these cookies are a staple during the holidays when we need a last-minute dessert, but they're versatile enough to whip up all year round. Switch up the cake mix or your sweet additions to serve up these cookies at any event, any time of year, and to satisfy any cookie craving.
Chocolate Peanut Butter - No Bake Cookies
Chocolate and Peanut Butter No Bake CookiesPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. I'm embarrassed to say, these are my all time favorite cookie. I know it's such a basic simple cookie, for peats sake it doesn't even require an oven! But the minute you put chocolate, oats and peanut butter together, its all over. In fact as much as I love these cookies, I don't keep them in our house anymore, the number one reason, I'll eat single one of them. I won't even feel bad about it, or save one or two for the kids, all mine... every last delicious chocolatey one.
Chocolate Walnut Fudge No Thermometer method
Chocolate Walnut Fudge without a thermometer! A holiday treat that is fast and easy to makePhoto bycourtesy of the Gingered Whisk Website. Certain foods always seem to go with the holidays. One of those treats is fudge. Fudge is something that one should obviously not eat every day. High in sugar and calories, it’s definitely something that should be eaten in moderation. Some people avoid making fudge due to the problem of how long should you heat the fudge and at what temperature to cook it. If you don’t heat it up properly, it will become very grainy when cooled and it can be a waste of a lot of good ingredients.
Southern Tea Cakes Recipe
A tea cake is a Southern baked good similar to a cookie. But if you ask some people, that's a simplistic way of explaining this treat. As Etha Robinson, a former teacher and tea cake advocate, said in an interview with NPR: "it's more than a cookie ... it's an experience." The sweet creation has been a part of Juneteenth celebrations for years, as have red-hued foods, but it's also a common recipe with simple, versatile roots.
Banana Bread Recipe
Top view banana bunPhoto byfreepik (freepik) If you like desserts or bread but are skeptical of these dishes in terms of weight or calories, this recipe may be for you. This recipe, which does not contain oil but does not compromise its taste, can be your go-to.
Simple snowball cookies for Christmas: Try the recipe
Enjoy a sweet and festive treat this Christmas season with these delicious snowball cookies that can be paired with coffee or a rich cup of hot cocoa.
Hash Brown Casserole - Cracker Barrel Style
This casserole is quick and easy to make, it's absolutely delicious with a mouth watering aroma. This is a great meal during the week when your busy with school and work. This is one of my most requested casseroles from my family, especially the kids! You can serve hash brown casserole with chicken, pork chops, ham or sausage. You can add veggies like broccoli, mushrooms, carrots or peppers. I make sure to have this casserole as a side during all the holidays, the kids gobble it up every time. I have even served this casserole at a few Sunday brunches with great success!
Christmas Fudge
I don't know about you, but the holidays are such a hectic time! I feel like I'm constantly running from this place to that place. Which is why I love this Fudge recipe, it's so quick and easy, made with 3 simple ingredients. In a pinch you can whip up a batch to bring over to a friends or to a work get together. This fudge is rich and creamy and only requires the microwave. Added bonus, no candy thermometer needed! When it comes to traditional holiday desserts, fudge is probably one of the most popular treats!
Holiday Peanut Butter Fudge - Microwave Friendly
Simple Holiday Peanut Butter FudgePhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. The holidays are a crazy time of the year. The hustle and bustle of shopping, holiday events, work and family get togethers and the outpouring of money gets very overwhelming. If I was to be honest, I'm much less stressed and much more content when the holidays are behind us and I can focus on everyday life.
Cream Cheese Cookies - Diabetic and Keto Friendly
My father in law is a diabetic, he's one of those big hearted people that plays Santa every year at their church. He fits the part to a "T". He's jolly, one of the friendliest people you will ever meet. He's a caring and gentle soul, who absolutely loves everything about the holiday season. He especially loves all the delicious treats and bakes at Christmas time. Unfortunately being a diabetic has really limited the amount of sweets he can indulge in. So over the years I've been trying out different recipes so he too can have some holiday cheer. These Cream Cheese Cookies are one of his favorites, they have him 🎶 fa la la la la "ing" 🎶 his way through the festive season!
Simple Cinnamon Roll Monkey Bread, A Christmas Morning Tradition
Cinnamon Roll Monkey BreadPhoto byljnockett/Instagram. This easy Cinnamon Roll Monkey Bread Bake is so simple to put together. It only takes 30 minutes which makes it perfect for your Christmas morning breakfast or brunch and can also be a delicious sweet treat any time of the day!
Grinch Cocktail
Tis the season, of Christmas parties, holiday get togethers, office shindigs, and lots of family time. What better way to get into the spirit of Christmas than with the Grinch Cocktail. "I’m all toasty inside.” words of wisdom from The Grinch. He says it so well, I'm using it as my new motto!
Jack Frost Christmas Cocktail
I love this drink for it's festive and beautiful color. The fact that it tastes like a pina colada and has me dreaming of warmer weather in the winter doesn't hurt! This drink calls for blue curacao and yummy shredded coconut and it's frozen, which helps to give your drink a wintery wonderland appearance. This drink is quick and easy to make, and perfect for the holidays!
