2022 Holiday Shopping At Walmart: Hours, Deals, And What To Expect
The holiday season is a hectic time of the year. While you can score some great deals, many stores tend to adjust their hours. Here's the 4-1-1 for Walmart.
I've worked at Kohl's for 9 Black Fridays. I get my fair share of pushy customers, but my favorites are the people who make a day of it.
MaryKate Murphy said the best shoppers come with lists, know what they want, and have successful past experiences doing Black Friday shopping.
ALDI Is Surprising Shoppers With Gift Card Gnomes Ahead of the Holidays
Avid ALDI shoppers know that the supermarket chain goes all out for the holidays. Once December hits, the grocery store aisles look like they've been stocked up by elves from the North Pole. This year, ALDI is celebrating all of the exciting seasonal offerings—all 1,199 limited time holiday products to be exact—with a special little treat for loyal customers.
5 Common Holiday Scams and How To Spot Them
Most shoppers will be spending the holiday season using their hard-earned savings to purchase gifts for everyone on their wish lists. The last thing anyone needs is to be tricked out of their money...
BBB warns holiday shoppers of 12 scams of Christmas – Here’s what to watch out for
With 2022 winding down, holiday shopping has been ramping up. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has released a list of what it says are the top 12 scams of Christmas, so shoppers can stay alert and avoid being conned this holiday season.
68 of the best holiday and Christmas gift ideas to give (or get) this year
It’s time to start shopping for all your holiday and Christmas gifts. To help you find the absolute best gifts to give, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite presents perfect for the men, women and children in your life.
ETOnline.com
The 40 Best Amazon Deals on Holiday Gifts to Shop Right Now: Save On Apple, UGG, Keurig and More
Epic deals at Amazon have officially dropped with massive discounts on thousands of items for the big holiday shopping season. Whether you're hunting down a new piece of furniture, kitchen appliances, tech gifts, or need to restock your skincare routine for the winter, Amazon has incredible markdowns to help you spend less this holiday season.
How to avoid holiday online shopping scams
Experts offer tips to help shoppers avoid being swindled this holiday season when shopping online. E-commerce continues to surge which means shoppers need to be even more vigilant.
New survey finds the majority of Americans plan to give holiday tips this season
The majority of Americans are likely to tip higher than normal this holiday season, according to a new survey. Bankrate.com’s November 2022 Holiday Tipping Survey found that 54% of all U.S. adults say they’re likely to give higher-than-normal tips around the holidays to service industry employees including restaurant waitstaff, hair stylists and barbers, bartenders, and food delivery people.
Urgent ‘zero total’ warning to customers buying gift cards – what to look for so you don’t end up with a useless card
SHOPPERS have noticed that their gift cards have $0 after they've been activated. Some businesses are reimbursing their customers after realizing the gift cards are empty. One shopper, Rick, got scammed in Phoenix, Arizona, after purchasing three Target gift cards - two $25 gift cards and one $50 gift card.
6 Holiday Purchases That Aren’t Always Worth the Money
Doorbusters, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and giant shopping "events": With holiday items hitting shelves before you've even decided on a Halloween costume and retail marketing machines going into their...
iheart.com
More Americans Will Give Tip During Holidays, Except Less Than Usual
This holiday season, more housekeepers, hairdressers, and gardeners are likely to get annual tips. A new study looked at tipping and discovered that while Americans do it, the benefits may be lower than expected due to inflation. According to Bankrate.com, the median tip for service providers who typically receive once-a-year tips around the holidays will most likely be lower than in previous years.
4 savvy holiday spending tips for a financially strong start to 2023
This year, shoppers are looking for ways to stretch their dollars throughout the holiday season so they can start 2023 on strong financial footing. In fact, nearly 1 in 2 Americans (45%) intend to spend less this holiday season than last year. And, for 68% of those with reduced budgets, they attribute their financial modesty to inflation and rising everyday prices. Despite the current economic environment, holiday shopping doesn’t need to be stressful — if you do it right, you can maximize your financial health as we head into the new year.
8 Amazing Holiday Gifts To Buy at Costco
'Tis the season. You're looking for gifts for the family but feeling the effects of inflation. You have a Costco membership, and though you usually use it to stock up on six months' worth of toilet...
This Year, Give The Gift Of Power (For Your Device, That Is)
Chargers — for mobile devices, cars and more — are a perfectly practical stocking stuffer or present under the tree.
15 Retailers That Offer Free Shipping for the Holidays (and Beyond)
The thriftiest way to check off all those loved ones on your gift-buying list might be by not spending an arm and a leg on shipping. That's because lots of retailers are offering free shipping to...
Discover Nordstroms BEST Holiday Deals — Shop Now!
When it comes to finding the perfect gift that's unique as the loved ones in your life, Nordstroms carries one of the best selections of high quality products for everyone on your holiday shopping list. Whether you're looking to give a luxe beauty gift, the hottest boots of the season or are opting for something different like an indoor herb garden, OK! Magazine has your top gift ideas from Nordstroms covered. Scroll to see and shop our selection of the hottest gifts of the season — plus limited time deals that meet holiday delivery timelines.SHOP NORDSTROMSNordstroms Best Holiday DealsShop these...
psychologytoday.com
Mental Health Tips for Smarter Shopping This Holiday Season
Retailers have come up with sophisticated methods of nudging people to spend more money. Shopping deals can be disastrous for those who are pathological spenders. Ask yourself what would happen if you didn’t buy the product being advertised. With the holidays just around the corner, retailers across the country...
Tis the Season…for Holiday Scams
It is everyone’s favorite time of the year, especially scammers who seek to capitalize on people’s general goodwill and the influx of online shopping during this time. The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General is warning consumers to be on the lookout for the following holiday scams:. • The...
