Parade

ALDI Is Surprising Shoppers With Gift Card Gnomes Ahead of the Holidays

Avid ALDI shoppers know that the supermarket chain goes all out for the holidays. Once December hits, the grocery store aisles look like they've been stocked up by elves from the North Pole. This year, ALDI is celebrating all of the exciting seasonal offerings—all 1,199 limited time holiday products to be exact—with a special little treat for loyal customers.
ETOnline.com

The 40 Best Amazon Deals on Holiday Gifts to Shop Right Now: Save On Apple, UGG, Keurig and More

Epic deals at Amazon have officially dropped with massive discounts on thousands of items for the big holiday shopping season. Whether you're hunting down a new piece of furniture, kitchen appliances, tech gifts, or need to restock your skincare routine for the winter, Amazon has incredible markdowns to help you spend less this holiday season.
WGAU

New survey finds the majority of Americans plan to give holiday tips this season

The majority of Americans are likely to tip higher than normal this holiday season, according to a new survey. Bankrate.com’s November 2022 Holiday Tipping Survey found that 54% of all U.S. adults say they’re likely to give higher-than-normal tips around the holidays to service industry employees including restaurant waitstaff, hair stylists and barbers, bartenders, and food delivery people.
iheart.com

More Americans Will Give Tip During Holidays, Except Less Than Usual

This holiday season, more housekeepers, hairdressers, and gardeners are likely to get annual tips. A new study looked at tipping and discovered that while Americans do it, the benefits may be lower than expected due to inflation. According to Bankrate.com, the median tip for service providers who typically receive once-a-year tips around the holidays will most likely be lower than in previous years.
Surprise Independent

4 savvy holiday spending tips for a financially strong start to 2023

This year, shoppers are looking for ways to stretch their dollars throughout the holiday season so they can start 2023 on strong financial footing. In fact, nearly 1 in 2 Americans (45%) intend to spend less this holiday season than last year. And, for 68% of those with reduced budgets, they attribute their financial modesty to inflation and rising everyday prices. Despite the current economic environment, holiday shopping doesn’t need to be stressful — if you do it right, you can maximize your financial health as we head into the new year.
GOBankingRates

8 Amazing Holiday Gifts To Buy at Costco

'Tis the season. You're looking for gifts for the family but feeling the effects of inflation. You have a Costco membership, and though you usually use it to stock up on six months' worth of toilet...
OK! Magazine

Discover Nordstroms BEST Holiday Deals — Shop Now!

When it comes to finding the perfect gift that's unique as the loved ones in your life, Nordstroms carries one of the best selections of high quality products for everyone on your holiday shopping list. Whether you're looking to give a luxe beauty gift, the hottest boots of the season or are opting for something different like an indoor herb garden, OK! Magazine has your top gift ideas from Nordstroms covered. Scroll to see and shop our selection of the hottest gifts of the season — plus limited time deals that meet holiday delivery timelines.SHOP NORDSTROMSNordstroms Best Holiday DealsShop these...
psychologytoday.com

Mental Health Tips for Smarter Shopping This Holiday Season

Retailers have come up with sophisticated methods of nudging people to spend more money. Shopping deals can be disastrous for those who are pathological spenders. Ask yourself what would happen if you didn’t buy the product being advertised. With the holidays just around the corner, retailers across the country...
Franklin County Free Press

Tis the Season…for Holiday Scams

It is everyone’s favorite time of the year, especially scammers who seek to capitalize on people’s general goodwill and the influx of online shopping during this time. The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General is warning consumers to be on the lookout for the following holiday scams:. • The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

