Tiffany Butterfield visited us from Mercedes-Benz of Columbus GA informing us of The 2023 Heart Raffle. They are giving away two brand new Mercedes-Benz with the value of $55,000 each, two will be picked to receive the Mercedes-Benz of their dreams!. This annual contest has helped raise over 1.5 Million...

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO