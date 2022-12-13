Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Inmate goes missing from CCC-L
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate has gone missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Keith Duckett did not return to the facility Friday night from his job in the community. Duckett started his sentence on April 19, 2021. He was sentenced...
News Channel Nebraska
Crete holds off Fairbury for basketball sweep
FAIRBURY, NE — The Crete Cardinals came away with a pair of wins Friday night over Fairbury but had to earn both victories against two game Jeff squads. Crete took the girls contest 36-30 and boys game 61-50. Marin Rasgorshek led the Cardinals with 13 points in Crete's win...
News Channel Nebraska
Izzy Bare presents for school's American civics requirement
NEBRASKA CITY – Nebraska City School Board met its American civics requirement under LB 399 with a presentation this month by senior Izzy Bare. The bill requires schools to incorporate into its curriculum either an exam based on the 100-question civics portion of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services naturalization test or a civics-focused project, paper or presentation.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln Firefighter’s Benefit Association hands out meal boxes to families across the city
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Most of the time, when a fire engine rolls up to a Lincoln home, it’s because something went wrong: a structure fire or medical emergency. But on Saturday, the Lincoln Firefighter’s Benefit Association flipped that script and rolled out as bearers of gifts and good news -- delivering meal boxes to families all across Lincoln.
News Channel Nebraska
Former Nebraska, Freeman standout Busboom Kelly has Louisville one match away from title
OMAHA, Neb. – A southeast Nebraska native will lead her team against a former rival in the NCAA Volleyball Championship on Saturday. Dani Busboom Kelly, who won a state championship at Freeman High School and a national championship at Nebraska, has Louisville one win away from its first volleyball national title after defeating Pitt in five sets on Thursday in Omaha.
News Channel Nebraska
NSP: Semi driver injured trooper, led 100+ mile pursuit, engaged in standoff
OVERTON, NE — A semi driver is in custody after authorities say he injured a state trooper, led police on a more than 100-mile pursuit and engaged in an hour-long standoff. The Nebraska State Patrol says a trooper stopped a semi pulling a flatbed on Interstate 80 near Lincoln. After the semi pulled over, it reversed into the patrol vehicle, injuring the trooper.
News Channel Nebraska
Christmas Wishes delivers gift bags for bedside attendants
NEBRASKA CITY - Margaret Spiers delivered 47 Gift bags for St. Mary’s Hospital bedside attendants. Sixteen additional gift bags for Christmas will be given to inpatients. The final gift bag for St Mary’s Hospital goes to the fist baby born at the hospital in January of 2023. This is in addition to the flowers and gift bags. Additional gift bags were given to cancer patients/survivors nominated by family and friends.
News Channel Nebraska
One killed, one injured in crash near Waverly
WAVERLY, Neb. -- An 18-year-old is dead after a collision between a car and a semi Friday morning. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office was called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 6 east of Waverly, near the intersection of N. 162nd Street. According to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, the...
Huskers fall to Kansas State
Huskers fall to Kansas State
Wilhelm Breidenbach had a career-high 13 points off the bench, while Nebraska's second-half comeback fell short in a 71-56 loss to Kansas State Saturday night in the T-Mobile Center. Breidenbach hit 5-of-9 shots from the field and grabbed five rebounds, as he and freshman Jamarques Lawrence keyed a strong bench...
Freeman edges Auburn 30-29
Freeman edges Auburn 30-29
AUBURN - The Freeman seniors accomplished a career first on Friday night. The Falcons defeated Auburn 30-29, denying the Bulldogs a game-winning shot as time expired. Taylan Vetrovsky scored a game-high 12 for Freeman while Carson Leslie led Auburn with eight points in the defeat. #1 FREEMAN (5-0) 11 7...
News Channel Nebraska
Truck driver suspected of ramming patrol cruiser
LINCOLN -- One person has been arrested following a hit-and-run with a Nebraska State Trooper, a pursuit, and an hour-long standoff on Interstate 80. A Nebraska State Patrol press release says the incident began at approximately 5:10 p.m., after NSP had received information regarding a truck pulling a flatbed trailer that was driving recklessly on Interstate 80.
News Channel Nebraska
Search warrant leads to five arrests in Fairbury
FAIRBURY, NE — Authorities in Fairbury began their Friday by taking several people into custody while executing a search warrant. According to Jefferson County Sheriff Nick Georgi, deputies used the warrant to search a home at 1022 B Street in Fairbury just before 8 a.m. Police say they found...
News Channel Nebraska
Smoke, small fire sends Beatrice Fire and Rescue to laundromat
BEATRICE – Beatrice Firefighters were called to a laundromat Thursday afternoon at 1623 Court Street. A small fire started in one of the Soap Opera business drying units, caused by a lint buildup that overheated. Fire Captain Corey Lienemann says there was no significant damage to the dryer unit...
News Channel Nebraska
County planners receive public praise for barriers to wind farms
SYRACUSE - Opponents to the Panama Wind Project proposed by NextEra Energy encouraged county planners Thursday as they reshape zoning regulations to constructively ban giant wind turbines. Each of the speakers at a 45-minute public hearing thanked the planning commission for its work since the Otoe County Board ordered a...
