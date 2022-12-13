NEBRASKA CITY - Margaret Spiers delivered 47 Gift bags for St. Mary’s Hospital bedside attendants. Sixteen additional gift bags for Christmas will be given to inpatients. The final gift bag for St Mary’s Hospital goes to the fist baby born at the hospital in January of 2023. This is in addition to the flowers and gift bags. Additional gift bags were given to cancer patients/survivors nominated by family and friends.

NEBRASKA CITY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO