WTAP
“This is a huge step forward, huge progress for the Petty family, for Judy Petty’s case.”
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It’s been almost 15 years since Judy Petty was last seen alive. Now, those close to the case are excited about new movement being made. In February of 2008, the authorities found Judy Petty’s body after the family farm burnt down. The Petty family...
WTAP
Chief Board provides update on search for Gretchen Fleming
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “I have not come to the office where there has not been somebody here 24/7, since this was reported, working. On specifically this to get Gretchen the help that she needs,” says Parkersburg police chief, Matt Board. Parkersburg police chief, Matt board says Gretchen...
WTAP
Parkersburg cadets travel to Arlington, VA to honor veterans
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Friday afternoon a van full of Parkersburg area cadets traveled to Washington, DC to lay wreaths to honor veterans. “When we lay the wreaths every time we say the soldiers name to ensure they are never forgotten, There are graves there that are very old and they might not have family members to remember them anymore,” said Cadet Colonel Alex Goodin.
WTAP
Gretchen Fleming vigil to be held at Parkersburg City Park band pavilion
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Monday night, 7p.m. at the Parkersburg City Park band pavilion a vigil will be held for missing woman Gretchen Fleming. Fleming’s friend, Jake Grim, organized the event for Monday and he says the most important part of the vigil is bringing awareness to Gretchen Fleming.
WTAP
Obituary: Kubis, Richard “Pete”
Richard “Pete” Kubis, 86, of Belpre, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia. He was born July 30, 1936, in Brownsville, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Joseph and Margaret Kubis. Pete served his country honorably in the United States Army. He was a truck driver for several years and enjoyed gardening, woodworking, and NASCAR.
WTAP
Marietta community supports athlete with cancer
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Ashton Harris moved to Marietta with his family in the spring after playing sports for Athens High School. Harris was able to play on Marietta High School’s baseball team in the spring and was getting ready for basketball when something wasn’t right. Marietta’s Basketball...
WTAP
Local student is helping other kids by walking her dog
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A local elementary student is helping kids by walking her dog. Lainey Pfeifer is participating in the 30 mile dog walk challenge that she heard about through her mom. While participating in the challenge, Lainey is collecting donations for St. Jude. She is making big strides...
WTAP
Obituary: Stalnaker, Jeffrey A. “Jeff”
Jeffrey A. “Jeff” Stalnaker 65, of Parkersburg, WV passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022 at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born September 20, 1957 in Alexandria, Virginia, a son of the late Bantz “Sonny” Stalnaker Jr. and Roberta Jarvis Stalnaker. Jeff was retired from AMP Ohio and the Armstrong Plant in Millwood, WV.
WTAP
Obituary: Montgomery, Skylar O.
Skylar O. Montgomery, 63, of Mineral Wells, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. He was born in Charleston, WV, a son of the late Robert O. Montgomery and Sandra (Shafer) Montgomery of Parkersburg. He was employed by the Overhead Door Company of Parkersburg for nearly 40 years, serving...
WTAP
Obituary: Ball, Virginia Hazel
Virginia Hazel Ball, 83, of Cairo, WV, departed this life Thursday, December 15, 2022, at her residence. She was born June 4, 1939, in Wheeling, WV, a daughter of the late Phillip Maxim and Hazel Virginia (Kerns) Lemon. Virginia was a Cairo High School graduate. She adored being outdoors and...
WTAP
Live nativity scene and community choir bring Coolville community together
COOLVILLE, OH. (WTAP) - A live nativity scene and community choir performance brought out many members of the Coolville community Sunday night. This long standing Coolville Christmas tradition has been bringing the whole community together for over 30 years. Coolville United Methodist Church Pastor, Phil Thomas, says that any and...
