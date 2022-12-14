Read full article on original website
The cost of UTRGV's first-ever football program
UTRGV is building their first ever football program from the ground up. They won't officially start competing until the 2025 season, but they are still working hard off the field to get there. "We were going through our student referendum last year, and we found a press release from, I...
Multiple outages reported throughout the Valley
More than 1,900 homes are without power Saturday. According to the Magic Valley Electric Cooperative outage map, more than 1,600 customers in the Las Milpas community in Pharr are affected by the outage. AEP reports 322 outages throughout Cameron and Hidalgo counties as of Saturday evening. The outages come the...
After recount, Democrat remains winner of battleground South Texas Senate seat
"After recount, Democrat remains winner of battleground South Texas Senate seat" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter...
TXDOT shares message at Drive Sober, No Regrets campaign in McAllen
As drivers prepare to hit the roads this holiday season, the Texas Department of Transportation has an important message: drive sober or get a ride home. It is reported that last year, a whopping 23% of all traffic related deaths in Texas happened during the holiday season. TXDOT stopped in...
Valley locals asked to watch for runaway livestock
The weather has been wet and cold these past couple of days, you probably won't want to be out in the elements wrangling up outdoor pets and animals. Make sure they are secured. Teo Martinez, also known as Hidalgo County's Cowboy, says he has been busy responding to runaway livestock...
Wreaths laid to honor fallen veterans in Mission
Wreaths were laid down Saturday at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission. A time to both honor and celebrate the fallen soldiers who fought for our country. About 3,800 wreaths were laid. "It's highly important for me," Onsite rep and Veteran George Rice said. "I've spent many...
Residents urged to install security cameras outside their homes while away for the holidays
The Edinburg Police Department is stressing the importance of having cameras while you're away for Christmas break. However, just because you have cameras at your home doesn't mean you’re fully protected. Edinburg police spokesman Lt. Rey Sepulveda said he has seen his fair share of items stolen or homes...
Holiday drunk driving campaign continues
This holiday season, if you choose to drink something a little stronger than eggnog, officers want you to plan ahead and get a sober driver. "We want motorists to know that drunk driving is preventable, you have options that do not include getting behind the wheel after you've been drinking alcohol," McAllen Police Department Lt. Joel Morales said.
City of McAllen hosts 21st Annual Toy Drive
The city of McAllen held their 21st Annual Kids Toy Drive Saturday morning. The McAllen Police Department and community volunteers hosted the event. Some officers told Channel 5 News that some families lined up for toys as early as 2 a.m. Kids were given a bag of candies along with...
PVAS receives donations of dog food after food shortage
Palm Valley Animal Society has good news. The shelter was facing a food shortage a few weeks ago, but everything is changing. "We got very, very lucky, the community stepped up big time, they're still stepping up continuing to bring donations as they can," Palm Valley Animal Society Director Faith Wright said. "We also are greatly appreciative of cuddly, they raised 250,000 pounds of dog food that we've been receiving."
Adopt an Angel organization to distribute toys on Christmas Day
A lot of Valley cities are hosting toy drives. Channel 5 News spoke with a representative of Adopt an Angel, who is putting on their 10th year toy drive in Edinburg. "I know at one point we've all been there, we've all struggled," Adopt an Angel organizer Anita Salas said. "It's just trying to give back to the community."
Hidalgo County residents raise concerns over stray dogs in their neighborhood
Residents in a rural Hidalgo County neighborhood say the amount of stray dogs popping up there is becoming too much to handle. “What we do is we feed them,” Betty Ramirez said. “We come here every day at about 5:30, and they come to us, and they're extremely hungry."
Hundreds of toys donated to Salvation Army's Angel Tree program
Several generous people in the Rio Grande Valley are helping to make sure children have a good Christmas. The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program actually collected more gifts than expected this year. The organization received enough toys for 300 children — and only 100 children applied to be part of...
