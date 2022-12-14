Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
3 REITs With Recent Dividend Hikes to Help Survive Market Volatility
Are you are planning to pour your hard-earned money into the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector, or have already invested in it? Then you must be worried about the recent 50 basis point hike in the benchmark interest rate this week by the Federal Reserve and the indication that the rates might be kept higher for an extended period of time.
NASDAQ
WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund ETF (Symbol: DTD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.72, changing hands as low as $60.40 per share. WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DTD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know
Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $62.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.57% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Is It Safe to Buy Growth Stocks Again?
Growth stocks ruled the market for much of the last decade, benefiting from a low-interest-rate environment and strong growth in the tech sector. However, that track record of outperformance came to an abrupt end in 2022 as interest rates jumped, and many companies posted disappointing results as they faced difficult comparisons after strong growth during the pandemic.
NASDAQ
11.5% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 2 Consumer Staples Stocks
It should come as no surprise that nearly all investors -- from retail traders to those working at hedge funds -- closely follow the moves of Warren Buffett and his company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). After all, between 1965 and 2021 Berkshire's stock generated a compound annual gain...
NASDAQ
3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Could Explode Higher in 2023
What goes up often comes down. However, what goes down can go back up as well. That's a common occurrence in the stock market, with its bull and bear cycles. Three Motley Fool contributors were asked to pick beaten-down stocks that they think could explode higher in 2023. Here's why they chose CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP), Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), and Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS).
NASDAQ
Anavex Life Sciences Stock Could 5x Before 2025 -- Here's Why
Can a biotech stock that's down by about 40% in the last month have any chance of rallying to multiply in value by a factor of five over the next two years? Prospective investors looking for a big catch may be tempted to look to Anavex Life Sciences, (NASDAQ: AVXL) a clinical-stage drug developer making waves, thanks to recently disclosed data from one of its trials investigating a therapy for Alzheimer's disease.
NASDAQ
Rising Interest in General Mills Stock (NYSE:GIS) Signals a Worsening Economy
In most cases, companies like General Mills (NYSE:GIS) tend to operate on the sidelines. While representing an important cog in the broader economy, the consumer staples giant doesn’t deliver the profound innovations typical of technology startups. Instead, General Mills helps feed the world (usually at breakfast), which isn’t an enticing narrative. Therefore, when institutional investors bid it up, it’s worth investigating why. I am bullish on GIS stock.
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks for 2023
When novice investors are looking for ways to build wealth through the stock market, they can often overlook one of the most reliable methods: Buying shares of long-established quality companies that pay dividends, and reinvesting those payouts in more shares. It may not be as exciting as the hunt for...
NASDAQ
Improve Your Retirement Income with These 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks
Believe it or not, seniors fear running out of cash more than they fear dying. And retirees have good reason to be worried about making their assets last. People are living longer, so that money has to cover a longer period. Making matters worse, income generated using tried-and-true retirement planning approaches may not cover expenses these days. That means seniors must dip into principal to meet living expenses.
NASDAQ
Is It Too Late to Buy Block Stock?
After hitting lows in October not seen since the onset of the pandemic, fintech all-star Block (NYSE: SQ) has rallied 11% higher, overcoming worries about the meltdown happening all across the cryptocurrency space. Yet shares of the payments leader are still down 62% in 2022, and there is the prospect...
NASDAQ
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Veritiv (VRTV) is a Solid Choice
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk...
NASDAQ
First Week of February 2023 Options Trading For JetBlue Airways (JBLU)
Investors in JetBlue Airways Corp (Symbol: JBLU) saw new options become available this week, for the February 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the JBLU options chain for the new February 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
ORA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Friday, shares of Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $85.02, changing hands as low as $84.07 per share. Ormat Technologies Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ORA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
NSA Breaks Above 6% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.2), with the stock changing hands as low as $35.76 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
IKTSY or FDS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Business - Information Services stocks have likely encountered both INTERTEK GP (IKTSY) and FactSet Research (FDS). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. The best way to find...
NASDAQ
2 Little-Known Semiconductor Stocks to Buy for 2023
Chip stocks are down, but they're far from out right now. In fact, global chip sales are expected to go on an epic run over the next decade, driven by myriad secular growth trends ranging from cloud computing to artificial intelligence (AI) to electric vehicles. Various estimates point to semiconductors going from about a $600 billion industry in 2022 to well over $1 trillion by the end of the decade.
NASDAQ
RHP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Friday, shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (Symbol: RHP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $86.33, changing hands as low as $85.07 per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RHP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Moves -1.03%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Uber Technologies (UBER) closed at $25.97, marking a -1.03% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Graphic Packaging Holding Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GPK
In trading on Friday, shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Co (Symbol: GPK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.47, changing hands as low as $21.16 per share. Graphic Packaging Holding Co shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GPK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Comments / 0