Why are fans whistling in World Cup Morocco game vs Croatia? What loud hiss means

Morocco have been one of the stories of the World Cup so far, becoming the first African nation to reach a third-place playoff after topping a difficult group featuring Belgium and Croatia. Their fans have also made positive headlines, from the high numbers of supporters that have converged in the...
World Darts Championship 2022/23 draw, schedule, results, seeded players

A feast of festive darts is once again upon us as the 30th edition of the PDC World Darts Championship takes place at the Alexandra Palace in north London between December 15 to January 3, 2023. Set to make the trip up to the top of Muswell Hill are 96...
African teams at World Cup: Which countries qualified for 2022 and which has done best at previous tournaments?

Since Egypt's participation in the 1934 World Cup, 13 different African nations have competed in the biggest tournament in international football. As the years have gone by, and Africa (CAF) was given more qualifying slots for the final tournament, the world has been dazzled by some of the most exciting and entertaining football produced by African countries.
Victoria secures two-year F1 Australian Grand Prix contract extension

The Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix will remain at Albert Park until at least 2037, with Victoria securing the rights to the race for a further two years. The new agreement follows a previous 10-year deal made in June, which arose after a highly successful 2022 race that drew record crowds to Melbourne.

