Ruth Hamilton, age 95, went peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior on, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Mitchell House in Spruce Pine, North Carolina. Born on August 21, 1927, in Saginaw, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late David G. and Elizabeth Kassin Nicol. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of thirty-three years, Norman, her brother, David R. Nicol and sister, Janette Fleming.

SPRUCE PINE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO