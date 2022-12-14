Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Ruth Hamilton
Ruth Hamilton, age 95, went peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior on, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Mitchell House in Spruce Pine, North Carolina. Born on August 21, 1927, in Saginaw, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late David G. and Elizabeth Kassin Nicol. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of thirty-three years, Norman, her brother, David R. Nicol and sister, Janette Fleming.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Wallace Burns Boone
Wallace Burns Boone, age 84, of Burnsville, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 13th, 2022. A native of Yancey County, he was the son of the late Hoy and Nola Wyatt Boone. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Freeda...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Daniel Lyle Ward
Daniel Lyle Ward, age 71, of Asheville North Carolina, loving husband, brother, father, and grandfather, passed into the Kingdom of Heaven suddenly Saturday, December 10th, 2022. Dan served his country in the Air Force and Air National Guard for more than thirty-three years at Myrtle Beach South Carolina and McIntire...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Ricky D. Bennett
Ricky D. Bennett, age 63, of Bakersville, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 13th, 2022 in Smoky Ridge Health and Rehabilitation. A native of Mitchell County, he was a son of Jennie Rhea Howell Bennett of Burnsville and the late Edd Bennett. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Rita Bennett Peterson and a brother, Leonard Bennett.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Mars Hill University and Southwestern Community College Create Mountain Lion-Southwestern Promise
Graduates of Southwestern Community College who want to take the next step by earning a bachelor’s degree now have a direct pathway to do so at Mars Hill University. Mars Hill University President Tony Floyd and Southwestern Community College President Don Tomas signed paperwork creating the Mountain Lion-Southwestern Promise during an event on the Southwestern campus in Sylva. Southwestern serves Jackson, Macon, and Swain counties, and the Qualla Boundary.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Wildlife Commission Proposed Rule Changes
Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission have announced the 2023-2024 proposed changes to inland fishing, hunting, trapping, game land and other regulated activities. In January several public hearings have been scheduled to receive comments. The Three in-person public hearings are scheduled for:. Jan. 10th at the Craven County Courthouse...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Yancey County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report 12/8 – 12/15/22
Monroe Martin William Of 115 River Drive Hot Springs, NC Was Arrested On 12/09/2022 And Charged With Felony Hit/Run Fail Stop Personal Injury Was Issued A $25,000.00 Secured Bond. Jonathan Junior Silvers Of Monroe King Road Burnsville, NC Was Arrested On 12/12/2022 And Charged With Felony Probation Violation Was Issued...
Comments / 0