Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles area apartments with expected rents as low as $1,116 per monthBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Navigating Through LAX During ChristmasNick DaviesLos Angeles, CA
Christmas Weekend Weather Forecast for Southern California and Arizona ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
5 Great Oyster Places To Visit In Los Angeles During This Holiday Season.Wrld_FaymuzLos Angeles, CA
6 Great Eggnog Places In Los AngelesWrld_FaymuzLos Angeles, CA
Related
Padres Star Expected To Leave Team
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman has reported that star San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is expected to opt out of his current Padres contract following the 2023 season.
Yardbarker
Atlanta Braves acquire utility infielder in trade from Boston Red Sox
Park will turn 27 next season and has spent most of his career within the Yankees organization but spent the 2021 campaign with the Pirates. He was a part of the trade that sent Clay Holmes to New York. Park appeared in 68 games at the major league level but...
Yardbarker
The Yankees might already have their future left fielder on the roster
The New York Yankees have been taking an extremely patient approach to filling the vacant left field spot left by Andrew Benintendi in free agency. General manager Brian Cashman acquired Benintendi at the deadline this past summer, but they failed to secure him on a contract extension, electing to sign a new deal with the Chicago White Sox.
Yardbarker
The Dodgers Got A Bargain On Their Newest Pitcher
The Los Angeles Dodgers signed starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard this week to a one-year deal worth $13 million. He can earn an extra $1.5 million in performance-based bonuses and incentives. That’s a sizable downgrade from the one-year pact he signed with the Los Angeles Angels last season, at $21 million....
Yardbarker
Astros Analyst Shares A Shocking Reality For Fans
The Houston Astros have been a player development wonder for nearly a decade now. They were a rebuilding team before 2015, but dominated the second half of the 2010s and the early part of the 2020s. The recipe for success has not been spending huge amounts of money: it’s savvy...
Yardbarker
Yankees miss out on top left field free agent
The Yankees made a significant splash with starting pitcher Carlos Rodon, signing him to a six-year, $162 million deal. However, they are still looking to plug the vacant left field spot. The Yankees currently have Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera, who could play the position if need be, but they would prefer a more consistent offensive threat. That player won’t be Andrew Benintendi.
Yardbarker
The Red Sox Are Reportedly Focusing On A Homegrown Star
When the Boston Red Sox won the 2018 World Series, they had three up-and-coming stars: Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts, and Rafael Devers. The first one wanted to be extended, and when it became evident the Red Sox weren’t going to pay him, they traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers in early 2020.
Yardbarker
Dansby Swanson signs huge contract from NL team
Swanson had been consistently linked to the Cubs during free agency, with the team making it clear they were interested in free agent shortstops. Swanson was always viewed as the most likely target, even after the contracts handed out to Xander Bogaerts and Carlos Correa risked driving up his price further.
Yardbarker
Clayton Kershaw Confirms One Thing About His Future in Baseball
The other team, of course, is the Texas Rangers, the team Kershaw grew up rooting for and that plays near his home in the Dallas area. After the 2021 and 2022 seasons, Kershaw has hit free agency and been wooed by the Rangers, but both times, he chose to stick with the only organization he's ever known, the one that drafted him in the first round of the 2006 draft.
Yardbarker
How should White Sox fans react to the Benintendi signing?
This past Friday, the White Sox signed outfielder Andrew Benintendi to the largest contract in franchise history – a five-year deal worth $75 million. The purpose of this article isn’t to break down whether or not this was a good move by the White Sox. Our Editor-in-Chief Jordan Lazowski already did a great job of that with his recent analysis.
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Reveals Another Mets Addition
The New York Mets have made another move in an attempt to strengthen their roster for the 2023 season. Late on Thursday, New York came to an agreement with veteran catcher Omar Narvaez on a one-year, $8 million contract that includes a $7 million player option for the 2024 season.
Yardbarker
Report: Red Sox interested in bringing back notable All-Star free agent
Martinez profiles as more of a DH at this point in his career. That makes any pursuit of him somewhat curious from Boston’s perspective as the team just signed Masataka Yoshida, another iffy defensive player, to a big contract. One would think Martinez would prefer a landing spot where he will be guaranteed regular playing time.
Yardbarker
Braves trade pieces left following Sean Murphy deal
The Braves already had a weak farm system prior to the Sean Murphy trade, but the deal sent a handful of prospects to Oakland and Milwaukee — William Contreras, Justin Yeager, Kyle Muller, Freddy Tarnok, and Royber Salinas. Contreras’ departure hurts the most out of the bunch, while Salinas and Muller’s respective potential was intriguing. Murphy’s production should pay dividends. Unfortunately, the roster still has holes, chiefly shortstop and left field. With the free agent market thinning as we get deeper into the offseason, teams will be turning to the trade market to tweak rosters. And the Braves still have pieces left that should intrigue other clubs.
Yardbarker
New Tigers Player Rivals Javy Baez In A Shocking Category
The Detroit Tigers made a key move on Thursday to strengthen their starting rotation, signing veteran right-hander Michael Lorenzen to a one-year, $8.5 million contract. The 30-year-old has a chance to make an additional $1.5 million in incentives. But what people tend to forget about Lorenzen now that the universal...
Aaron Judge's 62nd home run ball sells for $1.5 million at auction
The price is the second highest paid for a baseball auction, according to Goldin Executive Chairman and Founder Ken Goldin. He identified the buyer as a prominent Midwestern businessman and collector.
Yardbarker
Dodgers Sign Outfielder to Minor League Contract
Jones, an outfielder and pitcher, was a part of three minor league teams in 2022. For those three teams, he went 4-0 with a 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 36 strikeouts, and allowed zero home runs in 22 games and 21 innings pitched. As an outfielder, Jones's last known stats were...
Yardbarker
Kyle Kuzma Reveals What Rob Pelinka Told Him Before Trading Him To The Wizards
Kyle Kuzma is in an interesting spot in his NBA career. The former champion has entered his prime and has found himself playing at a borderline All-Star level when it comes to stats. He's currently on the Washington Wizards but has spoken about the possibility of wanting a bigger contract and playing in what would be considered to be a bigger market.
Yardbarker
Angels Rumors: Carlos Correa Deal Could Lead to a Potential Trade for the Halos
The Giants signed Carlos Correa on Tuesday, and while the Angels weren't heavily connected to the superstar shortstop, there was at least some level of hope they could land the guy who used to torment them with the division-rival Astros. But Correa's signing in San Francisco could open up a different possibility for the Halos at short.
Yardbarker
Chicago Cubs' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Dansby Swanson
The Chicago Cubs made their biggest free agent signing in years Saturday, agreeing to terms with shortstop Dansby Swanson on a seven-year, $177 million contract. Swanson is expected to play shortstop, with Nico Hoerner moving to second base, a position he had played in 2020 and 2021, prior to the Cubs trading Javier Baez. Nick Madrigal would DH, if the club doesn't trade him.
Yardbarker
Justin Turner Rumors: Minnesota Twins Among Teams Interested
The Los Angeles Dodgers held a $16 million team option on Justin Turner for the 2023 season but they opted to decline it in favor of paying a $2 million buyout, which made him a free agent. Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman has said re-signing Turner is a...
Comments / 0