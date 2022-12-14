ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Distractify

Stephen "tWitch" Boss's Extended Family Left Devastated by His Loss

Many fans are understandably shaken by the news that Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who worked as the DJ on Ellen and was widely known in the dance world, has died. The news of his death also left many people wanting to know more about Stephen's life, including what things were like for him growing up, and who his parents and siblings are. Keep reading for all the details.
People

Danica McKellar Says She Sees Candace Cameron Bure's Marriage Comments Differently Than Neal Bledsoe

Danica McKellar is speaking out about Neal Bledsoe's exit from the Great American Family network Danica McKellar is speaking out about Neal Bledsoe's exit from the Great American Family network and his view of Candace Cameron Bure's "traditional marriage" comments. "Neal is a wonderful person," the Christmas at the Drive-In star, 47, told Fox News Digital. "He's such a great actor and I have enjoyed working with him so much. He and I both share our love and support of the LGBT community for sure… I don't agree with his interpretation of...
People

Kathie Lee Gifford's Daughter Cassidy Is Expecting Her First Baby with Husband Ben Wierda

The model and her beau, who tied the knot in 2020, announced their exciting baby news on Friday Cassidy Gifford and Ben Wierda are expecting their first child! On Friday, the daughter of former Today show co-host Kathie Lee Gifford and the late NFL star Frank Gifford posted a picture of three Christmas stockings hanging against an elegant white fireplace, with the one in the middle being relatively smaller than the others. "Our little peanut arriving June 2023🙏 Jeremiah 1:5," Cassidy, 29, explained in the caption. "A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus...
Us Weekly

Derek Hough Breaks Down in Tears While Remembering Friend Who Died by Suicide Weeks Before Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Death

John Salangsang/Shutterstock Derek Hough has shared a poignant message regarding mental health and suicide. “I was actually going to make this video a couple weeks ago because I found out a man I knew died by suicide on Thanksgiving morning, and it was a complete shock because he was the most positive, just optimistic, beautiful […]
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Cancels Another Top Show

Cable news outlet CNN has announced that another top show on the network has been canceled, according to the Los Angeles Times. The documentary series "This is Life with Lisa Ling" will officially end by the end of the year. According to the LA Times, the show is a "casualty of the news channel's recently announced budget reductions."
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies

Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports. Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.
Us Weekly

‘DWTS’ Pros and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Alums Rally Around Allison Holker After Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Death: ‘Doesn’t Seem Real’

Found family. Allison Holker is receiving support from all corners of the professional dance world after the death of her husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss. Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday, December 14, that the former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ died at age 40 in Los Angeles one day prior. His death was reported a suicide. Holker, […]
People

Survivor Winner Donates Entire Million Dollar Prize to Veterans: 'I Am Very Fortunate'

"There are people who need that money more," Mike Gabler told host and executive producer Jeff Probst during the Survivor after-show on Wednesday Survivor 43 winner Mike Gabler made history on Wednesday night after he revealed he'd be donating his entire $1 million prize to veterans. The heart valve specialist, 52, had been telling viewers of the CBS competition series his plan before nabbing the win, but followed through with his promise after being named Sole Survivor. "There are people who need that money more," Gabler told host Jeff Probst during the...
In Touch Weekly

Are 90 Day Fiance’s David and Annie Still Together?

David and Annie are still together! Annie recently shared the pair were putting up festive winter decorations in their new Arizona home. “First Christmas tree in our new home,” the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum wrote in December 2022, alongside a cute clip of the pair decorating a Christmas tree.
RadarOnline

Fears Grow For Ailing Al Roker Revealed After Weatherman's Health Issues Exposed

Health-challenged Al Roker's recent hospitalization with potentially deadly blood clots in his arms and legs has led medical experts to forecast a murky future for the popular weatherman, RadarOnline.com has learned. "Clots like these can be very serious," warned New York internist Dr. Stuart Fischer. "They can lead to sudden death or severe heart episodes."Roker, 68, raised concerns when he disappeared from his weather map for two weeks last month, before he finally announced he had been in a New York hospital receiving treatment for blood clots.Fans immediately flooded the Today website with good wishes for the ailing weatherman,...
New York Post

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss had numerous 2023 projects lined up: ‘He was so excited’

Stephen “tWitch” Boss was preparing for a busy 2023 before his tragic death this week, with “multiple shows, brand deals, and projects in pre-production for the upcoming year.” The “Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ, 40, was found dead inside a Los Angeles motel room on Tuesday, with an autopsy confirming that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. On Friday, a source told People that the beloved entertainer’s career was booming and that he was looking forward to the work he had secured. “He was so excited about all of the projects he had coming up and was very involved...
