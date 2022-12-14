Read full article on original website
Padres Star Expected To Leave Team
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman has reported that star San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is expected to opt out of his current Padres contract following the 2023 season.
New York Mets Aggressively Trying To Trade Former All-Star
The New York Mets have been big spenders ever since billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen took over as the owner of the team, but it seems as though they are currently trying to trade away one contract.
Noah Syndergaard confronts the elephant in the room after signing with Dodgers
Noah Syndergaard recently confronted a moment from his past after signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The right-hander posted a video stemming from his time with the New York Mets. The clip shows Syndergaard fire a 99-MPH blazing fastball behind the back of Chase Utley of the Dodgers. “Well this...
Padres could lose star player in free agency
The San Diego Padres have been spending like mad this offseason. Perhaps they’ve been so aggressive with their spending because they know they could be losing one of their star players before long. The Padres signed Manny Machado to a 10-year, $300 million contract prior to the 2019 season....
Angels Rumors: Carlos Correa Deal Could Lead to a Potential Trade for the Halos
Carlos Correa signing with the Giants could make Brandon Crawford available, and he could be a nice fit for the Angels at shortstop.
Dodgers Offseason: How are LA Fans Feeling Amid Big Moves from Padres and Giants?
An online poll shows that the majority of fans still expect the Dodgers to win the NL West despite big improvements by the Padres and Giants.
Dodgers Rumors: MLB Insider Questions if Gavin Lux is The Guy For Shortstop
Should L.A. gives Lux the keys to the car at shortstop?
Atlanta Braves acquire utility infielder in trade from Boston Red Sox
Park will turn 27 next season and has spent most of his career within the Yankees organization but spent the 2021 campaign with the Pirates. He was a part of the trade that sent Clay Holmes to New York. Park appeared in 68 games at the major league level but...
MLB Star Outfielder Reportedly Makes Free Agency Decision
All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi is heading back to the American League Central. According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, the White Sox are signing Benintendi to a five-year, $75 million contract. Benintendi spent the first half of the 2022 season with the Royals. He was then dealt to the Yankees before...
The Dodgers Got A Bargain On Their Newest Pitcher
The Los Angeles Dodgers signed starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard this week to a one-year deal worth $13 million. He can earn an extra $1.5 million in performance-based bonuses and incentives. That’s a sizable downgrade from the one-year pact he signed with the Los Angeles Angels last season, at $21 million....
Angels Rumors: MLB Writer Predicts LA Signs Veteran All-Star Reliever
He would fill a huge need for the Angels.
Arte Moreno Hindered Angels Player Development With Focus On ‘Flashy’ Free Agents
Few teams across Major League Baseball have been in the cellar without the joys of postseason play like the Los Angeles Angels have been during Arte Moreno’s time as owner of the franchise. However, the clear issues lie with his inability to understand that a successful, or even mid-range...
MLB Insider Links The Cubs To 2 Small-Market Teams
Small-market teams in the MLB have to navigate their roster moves with caution to improve their franchise. However, for the Chicago Cubs, they aren’t in a small market, as they have an enormous fan base. But now an ESPN insider for MLB is comparing the Cubs to two small-market...
Kyle Kuzma Reveals What Rob Pelinka Told Him Before Trading Him To The Wizards
Kyle Kuzma is in an interesting spot in his NBA career. The former champion has entered his prime and has found himself playing at a borderline All-Star level when it comes to stats. He's currently on the Washington Wizards but has spoken about the possibility of wanting a bigger contract and playing in what would be considered to be a bigger market.
Should-have-been Laker nails clutch 3 in huge game to pain Lakers fans
The Los Angeles Lakers have had an up-and-down season thus far. There have been moments in which the team does not seem capable of keeping up with the best teams in the league. However, there have also been moments where all the pieces click and it looks like the Lakers could make a run in the right situation.
