Los Angeles, CA

Larry Brown Sports

Padres could lose star player in free agency

The San Diego Padres have been spending like mad this offseason. Perhaps they’ve been so aggressive with their spending because they know they could be losing one of their star players before long. The Padres signed Manny Machado to a 10-year, $300 million contract prior to the 2019 season....
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

MLB Star Outfielder Reportedly Makes Free Agency Decision

All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi is heading back to the American League Central. According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, the White Sox are signing Benintendi to a five-year, $75 million contract. Benintendi spent the first half of the 2022 season with the Royals. He was then dealt to the Yankees before...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Dodgers Got A Bargain On Their Newest Pitcher

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard this week to a one-year deal worth $13 million. He can earn an extra $1.5 million in performance-based bonuses and incentives. That’s a sizable downgrade from the one-year pact he signed with the Los Angeles Angels last season, at $21 million....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Links The Cubs To 2 Small-Market Teams

Small-market teams in the MLB have to navigate their roster moves with caution to improve their franchise. However, for the Chicago Cubs, they aren’t in a small market, as they have an enormous fan base. But now an ESPN insider for MLB is comparing the Cubs to two small-market...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Kyle Kuzma Reveals What Rob Pelinka Told Him Before Trading Him To The Wizards

Kyle Kuzma is in an interesting spot in his NBA career. The former champion has entered his prime and has found himself playing at a borderline All-Star level when it comes to stats. He's currently on the Washington Wizards but has spoken about the possibility of wanting a bigger contract and playing in what would be considered to be a bigger market.
LOS ANGELES, CA

