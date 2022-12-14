ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Keith
3d ago

Need to investigate how horrible the AGs office actually is, especially the child support division. Those people are almost completely incompetent.

Art Sanchez
3d ago

You have no idea how many there are there are religious leaders and churches helping to get across illegally too

Mr Wonderful
3d ago

No doubt Abbott is fixated on immigration issues only, just more red meat for his rabid supporters.

Related
Ash Jurberg

Abbott prepares for "Biden's reckless decision"

I joined OperationLoneStar agency leaders for a briefing in Del Rio today as they prepare for President Biden’s reckless decision to end Title 42 expulsions next week. Texas stands ready to respond to the expected spike in illegal crossings & protect our nation." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Abbott promises to build Trump's wall

"More border wall is going up next month. It took months to negotiate with private property owners on the border for the right to build on their property. We now should be building more border wall all of next year." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Texas Governor's investigation into NGOs providing migrant aid criticized as “shameful and intimidating”

Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, who represents Texas’ 16th Congressional District in El Paso, has criticized Governor Greg Abbott's decision to investigate non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that provide humanitarian aid to migrants. In a statement posted to Twitter Thursday, Escobar called the move "shameful" and suggested that it is intended to "intimidate and instill fear" in non-profits and faith-based organizations.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Gov. Greg Abbott calls for investigation into immigration groups

Thousands of illegal border crossings have taken place in El Paso since the weekend. More migrants are staying in camps on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande. In anticipation of a coming surge, Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday, steps were being done to prepare. "We're involved in strategies as...
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott Goes After NGOs Who Helped Illegal Aliens

Governor Abbott thanked a National Guard memberPhoto byTwitter. On Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott wrote a letter to Texas Attorney Ken Paxton about the migrants illegally crossing the border and getting assistance from non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Abbott likely saw reports that thousands of migrants were illegally crossing the Texas-Mexican border in El Paso.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Desperate migrants are met with cold, no room at shelters after crossing the border

EL PASO, Texas — At a downtown convenience store, María paced anxiously in the cold scanning people arriving at a nearby bus station to find her husband. María, who would not give her full name, wore a short coat not meant for at or near freezing temperatures, black jeans and sneakers. She kept her bare hands in her pockets for warmth. A light American Red Cross blanket sat folded at a perch she'd taken up to keep her eye on the bus station.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Kennedy, Fierro, Canales win city council spots in runoff elections

EL PASO, Texas -- Brian Kennedy, Art Fierro, and Chris Canales have been named the winners in Saturday's runoff election that will fill three city council positions. Kennedy, an attorney and former Director and CEO of the El Paso Coliseum and El Paso Sports Commission, has won the runoff election for the District 1 City Council position.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso awaits runoff election results after low voter turnout during early voting period

EL PASO, Texas -- Runoff Election Day is Saturday where candidates are vying for City Council seats in Districts 1, 6 and 8. A total of 6,337 voters turned out to early voting for the runoffs. A list of voting locations can be found here. District 1 candidates Non-Partisan candidates Brian Kennedy and Analisa Cordova The post El Paso awaits runoff election results after low voter turnout during early voting period appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX

