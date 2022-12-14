Read full article on original website
Keith
3d ago
Need to investigate how horrible the AGs office actually is, especially the child support division. Those people are almost completely incompetent.
10
Art Sanchez
3d ago
You have no idea how many there are there are religious leaders and churches helping to get across illegally too
10
Mr Wonderful
3d ago
No doubt Abbott is fixated on immigration issues only, just more red meat for his rabid supporters.
6
Abbott prepares for "Biden's reckless decision"
I joined OperationLoneStar agency leaders for a briefing in Del Rio today as they prepare for President Biden’s reckless decision to end Title 42 expulsions next week. Texas stands ready to respond to the expected spike in illegal crossings & protect our nation." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Abbott promises to build Trump's wall
"More border wall is going up next month. It took months to negotiate with private property owners on the border for the right to build on their property. We now should be building more border wall all of next year." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Texas Governor's investigation into NGOs providing migrant aid criticized as “shameful and intimidating”
Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, who represents Texas’ 16th Congressional District in El Paso, has criticized Governor Greg Abbott's decision to investigate non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that provide humanitarian aid to migrants. In a statement posted to Twitter Thursday, Escobar called the move "shameful" and suggested that it is intended to "intimidate and instill fear" in non-profits and faith-based organizations.
Judge dismisses Arizona Republican's lawsuit in secretary of state race
A state judge has affirmed Adrian Fontes is Arizona's new secretary of state, dismissing a lawsuit from Republican nominee Mark Finchem, who had challenged the results.
fox7austin.com
Gov. Greg Abbott calls for investigation into immigration groups
Thousands of illegal border crossings have taken place in El Paso since the weekend. More migrants are staying in camps on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande. In anticipation of a coming surge, Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday, steps were being done to prepare. "We're involved in strategies as...
Governor Abbott Goes After NGOs Who Helped Illegal Aliens
Governor Abbott thanked a National Guard memberPhoto byTwitter. On Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott wrote a letter to Texas Attorney Ken Paxton about the migrants illegally crossing the border and getting assistance from non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Abbott likely saw reports that thousands of migrants were illegally crossing the Texas-Mexican border in El Paso.
KSAT 12
Texas state senator blasts Uvalde police response in congressional hearing: “It was cowardice”
WASHINGTON — Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, lambasted the emergency response to the Robb Elementary School shooting as “the worst response to a mass shooting in our nation’s history” during a congressional hearing Thursday. “It was system failure, it was cowardice,” Gutierrez said....
KSAT 12
More Texans give away campaign donations from Sam Bankman-Fried and other FTX affiliates
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. As authorities continue to release more information on alleged crimes by cryptocurrency exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried and his associates, Texas politicians who received donations from FTX affiliates are scrambling to give back the money.
El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser issues disaster declaration with Title 42 set to expire
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser issued a disaster declaration in response to an influx of migrants and the impending end to the Title 42 policy. During a news conference Saturday at City Hall, Leeser said he felt it was time to issue a Declaration of Disaster due to the rising […]
KWTX
Gov. Abbott calls for investigation of non-government organizations assisting in border crossings
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott has called for an investigation into the role non-governmental organizations may have in planning and assisting migrants crossing into the U.S. from Mexico. In a letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the governor highlights the need for what called “Texas’ vigilant...
Governor Abbott calls for investigation into El Paso Non-Government Organizations
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Dec. 14, Gov. Greg Abbott called for an investigation in El Paso NGOs for their supposed role in assisting illegal border crossings into Texas. NGOs are Non-Government Organizations groups that are usually non-profit and help to address social or political issues. Abbott did send a letter to Texas Attorney […]
Desperate migrants are met with cold, no room at shelters after crossing the border
EL PASO, Texas — At a downtown convenience store, María paced anxiously in the cold scanning people arriving at a nearby bus station to find her husband. María, who would not give her full name, wore a short coat not meant for at or near freezing temperatures, black jeans and sneakers. She kept her bare hands in her pockets for warmth. A light American Red Cross blanket sat folded at a perch she'd taken up to keep her eye on the bus station.
KSAT 12
After a Texas National Guard member died, his family got no financial payment. Lawmakers want to change that.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. This article is co-published and co-reported with Military Times, an independent news organization reporting on issues important to the U.S. military. Sign up for its daily Early Bird Brief newsletter here.
Texas AG Ken Paxton requested list of transgender residents from Department of Public Safety
A DPS spokesman said the department ultimately told Paxton's office that the requested records didn't exist.
KVIA
Kennedy, Fierro, Canales win city council spots in runoff elections
EL PASO, Texas -- Brian Kennedy, Art Fierro, and Chris Canales have been named the winners in Saturday's runoff election that will fill three city council positions. Kennedy, an attorney and former Director and CEO of the El Paso Coliseum and El Paso Sports Commission, has won the runoff election for the District 1 City Council position.
US continues to see an increase of violent crimes linked to vehicles with fake paper paper license plates
Thousands of violent crimes a year are tied to criminals with fake paper license plates, the state's Department of Motor Vehicles has stepped in to try and curb these numbers.
texasbreaking.com
Texas Republicans File Stricter Voting Laws, Proposals Alarm Democrats and Voting Rights Activists
On Friday, GOP lawmakers had already submitted 20 bills in the Texas House and Senate in relation to Texas new voting laws. Republicans are setting the stage for swift action on many new changes, including a proposal to establish an election police force akin to the one Florida implemented before the 2022 midterm elections.
El Paso awaits runoff election results after low voter turnout during early voting period
EL PASO, Texas -- Runoff Election Day is Saturday where candidates are vying for City Council seats in Districts 1, 6 and 8. A total of 6,337 voters turned out to early voting for the runoffs. A list of voting locations can be found here. District 1 candidates Non-Partisan candidates Brian Kennedy and Analisa Cordova The post El Paso awaits runoff election results after low voter turnout during early voting period appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
Attorney representing Yvonne Rosales speaks about allegations made against former DA
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The attorney representing former El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales spoke exclusively with KFOX14 about allegations that were made against her in a petition for her removal. In the petition, which was dismissed on Thursday, Rosales was accused of incompetence involving hundreds of criminal...
