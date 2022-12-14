Read full article on original website
Inside Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ family: The ‘Ellen’ DJ’s wife and kids
Stephen “tWitch” Boss had a beautiful life with his wife and three kids before his untimely death. The professional dancer – best known for competing on “So You Think You Can Dance” and his beloved role as a DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” – died by suicide on Dec. 13 in a Los Angeles hotel room. Just days before his passing, the “Magic Mike XXL” star and Allison Holker celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary. He also leaves behind their three children – Weslie, Maddox and Zaia. Boss and Holker had a mutual love of dance and started dating after they both starred...
Stephen Boss' Final Moments: tWitch's Condition Before His Death Revealed to Public
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' final moments before his tragic death have been publicized. tWitch's wife, Alison Holker Boss, confirmed the dancer's death in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE. She did not speak about his cause of death, but the Los Angeles medical examiner divulged on Tuesday that he died by suicide at a hotel.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ eerie last words to his grandfather revealed
Stephen “tWitch” Boss eerily expressed how much he loved his grandfather just days before his death by suicide. “Every word has meaning. His last words to me were a simple text that says, ‘I love you Dad-Dad,'” Eddy Boss told the Daily Mail Wednesday. “Our question is why? Where did it come from?” Eddy, 84, confirmed he had talked with his grandson multiple times before Stephen’s tragic death and had not noticed any signs that the dancer was struggling with his mental health. “We spoke as recently as Saturday on more than one occasion,” he shared. “He was the same happy-go-lucky person that...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: New Details on His Shocking Death
The world is mourning the shocking death by suicide of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, best known as the DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” His wife Allison Holker confirmed the sad news, which came just days after they celebrated their ninth anniversary. “Extra” has new details from...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Advised Not to 'Keep in the Pain' in Resurfaced Video
"Keep each other close, don't keep in the pain, talk to someone—anyone," a producer on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" told the late Boss and his co-workers.
Mom of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss speaks out after his death: ‘Your mother loves you to eternity and beyond’
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources. Stephen “tWitch”...
Tyler Perry Speaks Out On The Death Of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
On Dec. 13, beloved dancer, DJ and producer Stephen “tWitch” Boss passed away. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s coroner confirmed he died at 40 years old due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Tyler Perry, who has dealt with suicidal thoughts in the past, is now speaking out.
Jodie Sweetin Gets Emotional Over Death of College Friend Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: ‘I’m Still in a Lot of Shock’
A tragic loss. Full House’s Jodie Sweetin got emotional while grieving the loss of friend Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss just hours after the announcement of his death at age 40. "I'm still in a lot of shock," Sweetin told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, December 14, adding that Boss — with whom she went to college — was "such […]
Prince Harry said it was “terrifying” to have his brother, Prince William, “scream and shout” at him during a meeting about the Sussexes splitting from the royal family. In the final installment of Harry and Duchess Meghan’s Netflix docuseries, he detailed asking for a “half in, half out” agreement, where he and his wife would have their own jobs but still do some work in support of the Queen. However, during a family meeting to discuss their options, “it became very clear very quickly that goal was not up for discussion or debate.” While Harry insisted he never “blindsided” his grandmother...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss dresses as old man for Halloween in heartbreaking ‘Ellen’ show clip
Ellen DeGeneres and her DJ, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, dressed as older versions of themselves last year for the final Halloween celebration on DeGeneres’ daytime show. Boss donned a family reunion shirt, a sweatsuit, a leather newsboy cap, a white beard and mustache and a beer belly. He used a cane stabilized by tennis balls to make his way to the DJ stand as Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It” blasted from the speakers. He “dropped it” by plopping into a chair at the booth. “I am future ‘tWitch.’ This is ‘tWitch’ of 2061, which means I’m 79 years old,” Boss said...
Cook Children's mourns 'kind soul' Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Cook Children's has joined the rest of the country in mourning freestyle hip hop dancer, choreographer, actor, television producer and personality Stephen 'tWitch' Boss. The 40-year-old died by suicide, according to the LA County Medical Examiner. "We're deeply saddened by the death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, who was known for creating joy with his dance moves and infectious smile," the hospital shared on its Facebook page. Twitch and his wife, Allison Holker, were celebrity representatives through Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, according to the hospital, and were very active in raising money and awareness for children's hospitals. The hospital shared a photo...
Stars respond to Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' death: 'No words, shocked and deeply saddened'
Stars including Michelle Obama, Jennifer Lopez, and Channing Tatum respond after the shocking death of dancer and deejay Stephen 'tWitch' Boss on Wednesday.
