Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Drought Emergency Declared In Southern California; How It Affects San Diego
California is enduring the worst drought in 1,200 years. Despite recent rainfall from a series of storms, reservoirs are well below average for this time of year. As a result, new mandatory water restrictions are expected for early next year, impacting 19 million people in Southern California. The Metropolitan Water...
iheart.com
This Is Florida's Best Steakhouse
Many restaurants offer juicy steaks on their menu, but nobody knows how to do them right like a good ole steakhouse. The chefs at these restaurants know how to cook a great slab of beef while bringing their own delicious flavors. If you're looking for your next favorite steakhouse, Mashed found the best one in every state.
iheart.com
This Is Colorado's Best Steakhouse
Many restaurants offer juicy steaks on their menu, but nobody knows how to do them right like a good ole steakhouse. The chefs at these restaurants know how to cook a great slab of beef while bringing their own delicious flavors. If you're looking for your next favorite steakhouse, Mashed found the best one in every state.
iheart.com
Five Out Of Six New England States Agree On Most Popular Christmas Movie
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — While each state has its own favorite Christmas movie, five of six New England states seem to be on the same page. A new report by Scholaroo shows which holiday movies are the most popular in each state. "Home Alone" is listed as Massachusetts' holiday...
iheart.com
VIDEO: Black Bear Steals Chick-Fil-A Order Off Florida Family's Porch
Paul Newman of Sandford, Florida placed a Chick-Fil-A delivery order earlier this week, but a black bear managed to snatch it up before he had a chance to get it from his front porch. In the security video shared on Facebook, the bear can be seen walking up to the...
iheart.com
Here’s Why San Bernardino County Hopes To Leave California
The largest county in the United States has voted to leave California. San Bernardino, the largest geographic county in America, and the 14th largest by population, with more than two million people, voted in the November election to study the possibility of secession from California and forming their own state.
iheart.com
This Is Washington State's Best Steakhouse
Many restaurants offer juicy steaks on their menu, but nobody knows how to do them right like a good ole steakhouse. The chefs at these restaurants know how to cook a great slab of beef while bringing their own delicious flavors. If you're looking for your next favorite steakhouse, Mashed found the best one in every state.
iheart.com
North Carolina Man 'Ecstatic' After Halftime Lottery Win
A North Carolina man's craving for a halftime snack while watching a recent football game ended up landing him a six-figure lottery prize. Curt Williams, of New Bern, was watching the Pittsburgh Steelers game on Saturday (December 10) when he decided to take a trip to a store to pick up some sides for his halftime game day meal, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. While at the Harris Teeter on MLK Boulevard, he also picked up the last $30 Fabulous Fortune ticket at the store.
iheart.com
North Dakota Truck Driver Arrested After I-80 Standoff
(Grand Island, NE) -- A semi driver was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol after a standoff and hit-and-run on Interstate 80 Thursday night. Troopers tried to pull the driver over in response to a report of a semi driving erratically at just after 5 PM. The driver refused to pull over and rammed the patrol vehicle, disabling it and injuring the trooper. Stop sticks were eventually used in the area of Grand Island, according to authorities. They say the truck continued westbound and tried to hit more patrol vehicles, despite losing multiple tires. After stopping the semi, the driver refused to exit or respond to commands from troopers. After an hour, a K-9 was sent into the semi to flush the driver out, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Charges are pending for the driver, 56-year-old Kasey Martinson from North Dakota.
iheart.com
I-80 Reopened in Western Nebraska after 10 foot snow drifts cleared
(Lincoln, NE) -- I-80 in far Western Nebraska is reopened today after four days of blizzard conditions. The blizzard began Monday, and the interstate wasn't completely reopened until Thursday afternoon. "What we've seen is drifting of several feet, ten feet or so." Cody Thomas, Nebraska State Patrol tells KFAB News.
iheart.com
5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks West Texas
A earthquake rocked parts of Texas tonight. The U.S. Geological Survey says the preliminary 5.3 magnitude quake was centered about 12 miles northwest of Midland. Residents as far away as Dallas reportedly felt it. It comes a month after a 5.4 magnitude quake hit about 90 miles to the west...
iheart.com
Nebraska Troopers Arrest Truck Driver In I-80 Stand Off
Nebraska State Patrol Troopers arrest a semi driver after a hit -and- run crash during a traffic stop in Lincoln injured a trooper, who was checked out at a hospital for minor injuries. After the collision early Thursday evening, the suspect then drove away, leading to a pursuit, then a...
iheart.com
Pennsylvania Largest Electricity Exporter in the Country
>Pennsylvania Largest Electricity Exporter in the Country. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A state survey says Pennsylvania has exported more electricity than any other state in the country. The Independent Fiscal Office relays the commonwealth exported over 85-million megawatt hours over the last year. Wind energy continues to be Pennsylvania's largest renewable resource, even exceeding hydropower. The U.S. Energy Information Administration also says the state is the top generator of natural gas and nuclear energy, as well as third in generating coal-fired energy.
Comments / 0