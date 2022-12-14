Read full article on original website
Warning! You Won’t Be Able To Buy Alcohol On These Days Here In Texas During The Holidays
You have been warned! Don't get caught with any empty bottle or nothing to drink, if you plan on partaking in libations this holiday season. As you know it is illegal to sell liquor on Sundays in the state of Texas. You may not know that it is illegal to sell liquor on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day.
The largest drone show ever seen in Texas is coming to DFW
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — Lights ... camera ... drones!. If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend for the holidays and love lights, head over to North Richland Hills on Sunday and simply look up. Sky Elements, a North Texas drone show company, is planning a...
Can You Get A Ticket for Driving The Speed Limit In Texas?
The question of whether you can get a ticket in Texas for doing the speed limit comes down to one issue. When you're in the passing lane, sometimes, even when doing the posted speed limit, you could be hindering traffic flow. Can this get you a ticket in Texas?. First,...
Truck driver killed in crash with DART bus
DALLAS — One person is dead and two others have been hospitalized after a collision between a truck and a DART bus Saturday evening. Dallas Fire Rescue said units were assigned to the accident at 8:50 p.m. Saturday after 911 calls regarding the crash at Lawnview Avenue and Scyene Road.
Arctic Cold to Arrive in North Texas Ahead of Christmas, Time to Winterize and Get Ready
A brutal blast of cold air is pushing into North Texas late next week. A strong cold front will arrive on Thursday, bringing the coldest temperatures of the season so far. Howling north winds will accompany the front, adding to the chill. Temperatures will plummet by Thursday. High temperatures will...
Four teenagers, one adult shot at Dallas 7-Eleven
DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for a suspect involved in a Friday night shooting at a 7-Eleven which left five people shot. Police say they responded to the shooting at about 9:05 p.m. Friday at the 7-Eleven at John West Road and La Prada Drive. Preliminary investigation determined...
Woman Suspected of Local Church Thefts
A Texas woman is accused of over 50 thefts across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The Houston woman was arrested for stealing checks from a local church, and after further investigation, police discovered this may not have been the first time. According to the Flower Mound Police Department (FMPD), 30-year-old Graciela...
East Texans react to winter weather
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – These past few weeks East Texas has seen its fair share of up and down temperatures. On Friday, Mineola saw a trickle of snowfall and Tyler experienced sleet. East Texans are not looking forward to the freezing weather that’s heading this way. John Tompkins from Tyler is not enjoying the temperature […]
The COVID-19 winter surge is hitting Texas right before the holidays
COVID-19 cases are rising across Texas two weeks after the Thanksgiving holiday, echoing last year’s surge of the omicron variant. There are more than 18,000 positive cases across the state this week, up from a little over 7,000 the week of Thanksgiving. “Thanksgiving this year was kind of like...
This is the most-searched Christmas cookie in Texas
SAN ANTONIO — Here's a story that might get your sweet tooth aching. And maybe your eyebrows raising, too. Holiday get-togethers and festivities are incomplete without Christmas cookies, and Google has released its map of the most-searched Christmas-themed cookies by state. Top favorites include holiday classics like gingerbread in Louisiana and peanut butter blossoms up north; meanwhile, our New Mexico and Oklahoma neighbors both prefer to gorge on Mexican Christmas cookies.
Hard freeze in the forecast for Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Phew, if you think it is chilly today, wait until next week!. Temperatures this morning are right around 40. The sunshine returns, and we warm up to the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. With clear skies overnight, we will wake up to near-freezing temperatures in Austin...
This Massive Flea Market in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be an amazing way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of antique items you'll discover when shopping at a flea market.
These Dogs May Be Euthanized if Fort Worth Shelter Can't Find Foster Homes
The Fort Worth Animal Care and Control is looking for 150 foster families for dogs this holiday season. The goal is to find fosters for the medium and large dogs because they can't use outdoor runs at the animal shelter to house the animals during the cold snap coming this week.
Texans Are Shocked To Learn Snow Is Headed Their Way
And if you live in South Texas, there is a good chance you might see snow on Christmas Eve! Looks like lows and rain chances could mean snow in South Texas!. Thursday, Dec. 22nd you're looking at a low of 30 degrees, Friday, Dec.23rd might see a low of 27 degrees, and drum roll, please...Christmas Eve...31 degrees and a chance of rain. Keep an eye out for more information.
Crash involving DART bus & truck leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A crash involving a DART bus and a truck left two injured and one dead on Saturday evening, authorities said.Just before 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2022, Dallas Fire-Rescue units responded to several 911 calls about a collision involving the two vehicles at the intersection of Lawnview Ave. and Scyene Rd.When they arrived, firefighters extricated the person in the truck, but they were pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers on the bus had non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.The accident knocked over powerlines, which caused a grass fire. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish it without any other issues.
This Small Texas Town Has The Worst Commute In The State
Stacker determined which towns in Texas have the worst commutes.
5 teens injured in shooting at Dallas 7-Eleven
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting at a 7-Eleven Friday night that sent five teenagers to local hospitals. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m., near the intersection of John West Road and La Prada Drive. Responding officers found five teenagers who had been injured in the shooting....
Chronic Wasting Disease: What Every Hunter Should Know Now!
AUSTIN – Chronic Wasting Disease is a highly contagious and fatal neurological disease affecting members of the deer family. It is spreading in Texas. To date, 428 captive or free-ranging cervids — including white-tailed deer, mule deer, red deer and elk — in 17 Texas counties have tested positive for CWD. If not contained, it can have long-term impacts on the deer population of the state.
Best Dallas homes and neighborhoods for over-the-top Christmas lights in 2022
Loading the family into the car and driving around, looking at Christmas lights, is a cherished holiday tradition. But, where to go?Recent rains (especially on weekends) gave some homeowners a slower start in decking their halls. Still, point your car in any direction in the Dallas area, and you'll find individual homes and entire neighborhoods aglow with holiday spirit.Below is a list of top local homes and neighborhoods for Christmas lights this season. Check back often as it'll grow and grow as the holidays draw near.For a larger list of spectacular Christmas lights around Dallas, including drive-thrus and commercial displays,...
103-year-old found dead in Denton home where other adults were living
DENTON, Texas - Denton police are investigating the death of a 103-year-old man who was found dead in a home with two other adults. The man’s body was discovered after representatives from the Social Security Administration contacted the Denton Police Department. They were concerned about a man listed as...
