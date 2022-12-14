ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Much Needed Pitching

Photo byU.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emilia Hilliard via Public Domain. The Boston Red Sox had one really big issue in 2022, and that was the lack of pitching and bullpen help. So far this season it appears Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom is trying to address this massive issue, and that continues with another move.
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

Yankees trade bust heading to AL Central?

UPDATE (4:25 p.m.): ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports “Outfielder Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins are in agreement on a one-year contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.” Read more about that here. ***. The Minnesota Twins’ loss could be Joey Gallo’s gain. The Athletic’s...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Padres could lose star player in free agency

The San Diego Padres have been spending like mad this offseason. Perhaps they’ve been so aggressive with their spending because they know they could be losing one of their star players before long. The Padres signed Manny Machado to a 10-year, $300 million contract prior to the 2019 season....
SAN DIEGO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Red Sox have serious interest in star free agent

The Boston Red Sox lost Xander Bogaerts when they were outbid by the San Diego Padres, but they may be willing to spend big to replace the star shortstop. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Thursday that the Red Sox are “seriously considering” signing free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson. The Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers are also in the mix.
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

Yankees looking to ‘exciting’ shortstop prospect for 2023

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has talked about it. Manager Aaron Boone has said he expects it. When spring training opens, it’s almost a lock that the Yankees will host a three-man competition for shortstop. Want to bet on MLB?. The names: prospects Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe, and...
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees being hampered by 2 contracts

The New York Yankees have seen their payroll grow this offseason thanks to the contracts given to Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodon. The team could have done even more damage, but they are being hampered by two contracts. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported in an article posted on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Comeback

Red Sox make shocking Jeter Downs decision

The Boston Red Sox made a big roster move on Thursday that involved a player in the ill-fated Mookie Betts trade. Boston designated shortstop Jeter Downs for assignment. Downs had struggled mightily at the Major League level in 2022 and couldn’t quite piece it together. Chris Cotillo reported on the roster move by the Red Read more... The post Red Sox make shocking Jeter Downs decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

MLB Star Outfielder Reportedly Makes Free Agency Decision

All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi is heading back to the American League Central. According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, the White Sox are signing Benintendi to a five-year, $75 million contract. Benintendi spent the first half of the 2022 season with the Royals. He was then dealt to the Yankees before...
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Andrew Benintendi cashes in with big free agency contract

Andrew Benintendi has a new team, and his free agency contract proves just how wild this offseason is getting. Benintendi agreed with the Chicago White Sox on a 5-year, $75 million deal, we learned on Friday. That’s a really strong contract for the 28-year-old. Benintendi had a strong batting average with the Kansas City Royals... The post Andrew Benintendi cashes in with big free agency contract appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHICAGO, IL
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News for December 17, 2022

As a result of their current influx of catchers, the Mets are attempting to move James McCann to any team that will be willing to take on a portion of his contract. The Mets will officially introduce Justin Verlander as a new member of the orange and blue in a presser next Tuesday.
QUEENS, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Eric Hosmer DFAd by Red Sox but still could be traded

Eric Hosmer was designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox on Friday, but the team could still end up trading him. Boston acquired pitcher Wyatt Mills from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for minor league pitcher Jacob Wallace. In order to make room for Mills on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox designated Hosmer for assignment.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Links The Cubs To 2 Small-Market Teams

Small-market teams in the MLB have to navigate their roster moves with caution to improve their franchise. However, for the Chicago Cubs, they aren’t in a small market, as they have an enormous fan base. But now an ESPN insider for MLB is comparing the Cubs to two small-market...
CHICAGO, IL
fishstripes.com

Your move(s), Marlins

It has been a disconcerting offseason for the Miami Marlins. There are admittedly no easy solutions for this team, but the lack of ambition to make any substantial roster changes as we approach the approximate midpoint of the baseball winter is a vibe-killer. As detailed on Monday, I am genuinely baffled by the Marlins’ inaction in regards to free agency—they have the necessary revenue to compete for players in that arena, if Bruce Sherman would allow it.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy