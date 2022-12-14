Read full article on original website
A stubborn tenant was given an insane amount of money to leave his rent-controlled apartmentAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Kathy Hochul giving away over $50 million in funding to deal with the issue of water pollution in NY: Is that enough?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Five Great Steakhouses In New YorkWrld_FaymuzNew York City, NY
Padres Star Expected To Leave Team
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman has reported that star San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is expected to opt out of his current Padres contract following the 2023 season.
New York Mets Aggressively Trying To Trade Former All-Star
The New York Mets have been big spenders ever since billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen took over as the owner of the team, but it seems as though they are currently trying to trade away one contract.
Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Much Needed Pitching
Photo byU.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emilia Hilliard via Public Domain. The Boston Red Sox had one really big issue in 2022, and that was the lack of pitching and bullpen help. So far this season it appears Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom is trying to address this massive issue, and that continues with another move.
Yankees trade bust heading to AL Central?
UPDATE (4:25 p.m.): ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports “Outfielder Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins are in agreement on a one-year contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.” Read more about that here. ***. The Minnesota Twins’ loss could be Joey Gallo’s gain. The Athletic’s...
Report: Twins could trade veteran slugger after Joey Gallo signing
As Joey Gallo arrives in Minnesota, another veteran outfielder for the Twins could be leaving. Word broke on Friday that the Twins have agreed to a deal with two-time All-Star slugger Joey Gallo, who was previously with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Gallo will be receiving a modest contract from Minnesota.
Padres could lose star player in free agency
The San Diego Padres have been spending like mad this offseason. Perhaps they’ve been so aggressive with their spending because they know they could be losing one of their star players before long. The Padres signed Manny Machado to a 10-year, $300 million contract prior to the 2019 season....
Dansby Swanson Posts Honeymoon Picture with Wife Mallory Pugh on Instagram
Atlanta Braves free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson is enjoying his honeymoon. The newly wed All-Star posted a picture on his Instagram with his now wife, USWNT member Mallory Pugh. The couple were married over the weekend.
Report: Red Sox have serious interest in star free agent
The Boston Red Sox lost Xander Bogaerts when they were outbid by the San Diego Padres, but they may be willing to spend big to replace the star shortstop. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Thursday that the Red Sox are “seriously considering” signing free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson. The Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers are also in the mix.
Atlanta Braves acquire utility infielder in trade from Boston Red Sox
Park will turn 27 next season and has spent most of his career within the Yankees organization but spent the 2021 campaign with the Pirates. He was a part of the trade that sent Clay Holmes to New York. Park appeared in 68 games at the major league level but...
Yankees looking to ‘exciting’ shortstop prospect for 2023
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has talked about it. Manager Aaron Boone has said he expects it. When spring training opens, it’s almost a lock that the Yankees will host a three-man competition for shortstop. Want to bet on MLB?. The names: prospects Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe, and...
Mets’ Billy Eppler continues spending spree, signs former All-Star and ex-Yankees infielder
Billy Eppler strikes again. The New York Mets general manager signed another former All-Star on Thursday as he continues to spend owner Steve Cohen’s money. TO BUY METS TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETNETWORK and STUBHUB. MLB.com reports the Mets signed catcher Omar Narváez to a one-year, $8 million contract with...
Yankees being hampered by 2 contracts
The New York Yankees have seen their payroll grow this offseason thanks to the contracts given to Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodon. The team could have done even more damage, but they are being hampered by two contracts. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported in an article posted on...
Dodgers Offseason: How are LA Fans Feeling Amid Big Moves from Padres and Giants?
An online poll shows that the majority of fans still expect the Dodgers to win the NL West despite big improvements by the Padres and Giants.
Red Sox make shocking Jeter Downs decision
The Boston Red Sox made a big roster move on Thursday that involved a player in the ill-fated Mookie Betts trade. Boston designated shortstop Jeter Downs for assignment. Downs had struggled mightily at the Major League level in 2022 and couldn’t quite piece it together. Chris Cotillo reported on the roster move by the Red Read more... The post Red Sox make shocking Jeter Downs decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MLB Star Outfielder Reportedly Makes Free Agency Decision
All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi is heading back to the American League Central. According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, the White Sox are signing Benintendi to a five-year, $75 million contract. Benintendi spent the first half of the 2022 season with the Royals. He was then dealt to the Yankees before...
Andrew Benintendi cashes in with big free agency contract
Andrew Benintendi has a new team, and his free agency contract proves just how wild this offseason is getting. Benintendi agreed with the Chicago White Sox on a 5-year, $75 million deal, we learned on Friday. That’s a really strong contract for the 28-year-old. Benintendi had a strong batting average with the Kansas City Royals... The post Andrew Benintendi cashes in with big free agency contract appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Mets Morning News for December 17, 2022
As a result of their current influx of catchers, the Mets are attempting to move James McCann to any team that will be willing to take on a portion of his contract. The Mets will officially introduce Justin Verlander as a new member of the orange and blue in a presser next Tuesday.
Eric Hosmer DFAd by Red Sox but still could be traded
Eric Hosmer was designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox on Friday, but the team could still end up trading him. Boston acquired pitcher Wyatt Mills from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for minor league pitcher Jacob Wallace. In order to make room for Mills on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox designated Hosmer for assignment.
MLB Insider Links The Cubs To 2 Small-Market Teams
Small-market teams in the MLB have to navigate their roster moves with caution to improve their franchise. However, for the Chicago Cubs, they aren’t in a small market, as they have an enormous fan base. But now an ESPN insider for MLB is comparing the Cubs to two small-market...
Your move(s), Marlins
It has been a disconcerting offseason for the Miami Marlins. There are admittedly no easy solutions for this team, but the lack of ambition to make any substantial roster changes as we approach the approximate midpoint of the baseball winter is a vibe-killer. As detailed on Monday, I am genuinely baffled by the Marlins’ inaction in regards to free agency—they have the necessary revenue to compete for players in that arena, if Bruce Sherman would allow it.
