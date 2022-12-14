John Boehner chokes up at Nancy Pelosi’s official portrait unveiling

Read full article on original website
"You don't get to lead a government you tried to destroy": 40 Dems introduce bill to block Trump run
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. More than 40 House Democrats introduced legislation Thursday aiming to bar former President Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot, citing the 14th Amendment clause prohibiting insurrectionists from holding federal office.
“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
A 'civil war' looms in the Republican party as Trump rages at polls showing DeSantis is more popular, warns GOP donor
Donald Trump railed at media outlets for reporting on polling that suggests Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would beat him in a primary match-up.
Kari Lake Can Be Governor Even if Hobbs Inaugurated, Trump Lawyer Claims
Trump-endorsed Lake is seeking to overturn Katie Hobbs' win in Arizona's gubernatorial race in a lawsuit.
Top MAGA Republicans Descend on Arizona Amid Fury Over Donald Trump's NFTs
Steve Bannon is set to speak at the Turning Point USA event after slamming the former president's NFT trading cards.
