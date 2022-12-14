ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

John Boehner chokes up at Nancy Pelosi’s official portrait unveiling

By Alexandra Hutzler, Libby Cathey,, Lauren Peller, ABC News
westerniowatoday.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

"You don't get to lead a government you tried to destroy": 40 Dems introduce bill to block Trump run

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. More than 40 House Democrats introduced legislation Thursday aiming to bar former President Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot, citing the 14th Amendment clause prohibiting insurrectionists from holding federal office.
WASHINGTON STATE
Salon

“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy